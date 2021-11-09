Forza Horizon 5’s language filter is banning real names and players are furious

Forza Horizon 5 has been released on PC and Xbox with over a million players accessing the game. However, it appears that its language filter is banning real names for “inappropriate content,” and players are furious.

While Forza Horizon 5 has been in early access since November 5, it reached official release on November 9 on PC, Xbox, as well as Xbox Game Pass. It received high review scores from many players and has even been praised for its accessibility.

However, the game’s high marks may have taken a hit after early-adopting players took to Twitter to express anger that their legal names have been flagged by an in-game language filter.

Advertisement

Forza Horizon 5 Language Filter

Just like its predecessors, Forza Horizon 5 has the option to customize your car’s license plate. Players have taken advantage of the feature to add their real name or gamer tag to make their favorite car feel more personalized.

However, it appears that some players of the racing franchise haven’t had very good luck displaying their name on their car, as the game’s built-in language filter has flagged those with certain names.

Twitter user Osama Dorias tweeted out his issue: “Oh no, it appears that my name is inappropriate content.”

Oh no, it appears that my name is inappropriate content. 💔 Who do I have to thank for this?#ForzaHorizon5 pic.twitter.com/92AbLlqq2g — Osama Dorias (@osamadorias) November 9, 2021

Another user by the name of Nazih Fares wasn’t as surprised about her name being blocked: “The eternal curse of not being allowed to use my legal name will forever hunt me.”

Advertisement

Fares went on to reply with a blurred-out copy of his driver’s license showing that it is actually his real name.

Oh why am I not surprised @WeArePlayground The eternal curse of not being allowed to use my legal name will forever hunt me. pic.twitter.com/wtoWWY6YJ4 — 𝗡𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗵 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 💙 نزيه فارس (@nazihfares) November 9, 2021

An employee of Ubisoft joined the conversation, explaining that they feel it’s time to quit banning common names in user-generated content.

They went on to explain their thoughts: “If it’s being abused, people will report it and it will be dealt with. But if you want to be inclusive, you need to actually be inclusive across all fronts.”

I think it's really time that we stop banning common names from user generated content. If it's being abused people will report it and it will be dealt with. But if you want to be inclusive you need to actually be inclusive across all fronts. — Malek Teffaha 🍎 مالك تفاحة 🇵🇸 (@malekawt) November 9, 2021

Playground Games recently announced that they will be adding ASL and BSL interpreters to cutscenes, allowing those who are deaf or hard of hearing to understand the emotion behind the already existing subtitles.

Advertisement

If you’re new to Forza Horizon 5, head over to our hub and check out all of our guides regarding the fifth release in the series.