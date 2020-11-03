 Forza Horizon 4 teases new bonus car for Xbox Series X/S release - Dexerto
Forza

Forza Horizon 4 teases new bonus car for Xbox Series X/S release

Published: 3/Nov/2020 15:08 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 15:14

by Alex Garton

Forza Horizon 4

With the upcoming launch of Forza Horizon 4 on the Xbox Series X/S, it appears Playground Games have something special lined up for players in celebration. A recent tweet has teased the addition of the magnificent Singer DLS to Forza Horizon 4’s expansive roster of cars.

The release of the Xbox Series X/S is a huge date in the gaming calendar and it’s approaching fast. Forza fans are looking to hopping into their favourite cars, but this time with the upgraded hardware offered by the Xbox Series X/S.

The launch of Forza Horizon 4 onto the next-gen consoles warrants the addition of a car that excites Forza fans. Well, a recent tweet posted to the Forza Horizon Twitter has teased the addition of the Singer DLS to the Horizon roster.

Forza Horizon 4 teaser for next-gen

This is definitely a teaser for the car fanatics out there.

The tweet simply invites Forza fans to join this month’s ‘We Are Play Ground’ stream alongside a graphic displaying a distinct set of rear lights.

It is these rear lights that has led fans to believe the Singer DLS is on its way to Forza Horizon 4.

Singer
The stunning Singer DLS is infused with Formula One technology.

What is the Singer DLS?

Based on the 946-generation 911, the Singer DLS is a reimagined and upgraded version of the original model. The 4-litre air-cooled engine provides the vehicle with over 500 horsepower and a top speed of 186mph. So, it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

Of course, all this quality comes with a hefty price tag. A brand new Singer DLS would set you back $1.8 million dollars, so it’s definitely not one to add to your Christmas list this December.

However, if we can believe the recent teaser on Twitter, Forza Horizon fans should be able to take the car for a spin very soon.

There are over 40 Porsche models in Forza Horizon 4.

A Standout Vehicle

The addition of the Singer DLS into Forza Horizon 4 will bring Porsche’s roster of cars in-game to over 40. However, there’s a lot of elements to the DLS that separate it from the pack and are sure to make it a fan favourite vehicle.

Be sure to tune into the @WeArePlayground stream airing November 5th, 11 AM PST at Forza’s official Twitch channel.

Forza

Forza Horizon 4 Photo mode guide: Locations, settings, tips

Published: 2/Nov/2020 13:44 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 13:50

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Photo Mode Guide

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 was praised as one of the best-looking games ever to hit the Xbox One upon its release. Even now, over two years later, fans are still making the most of its gorgeous graphics thanks to the in-built photo mode, so here’s our guide to getting the best out of FH4’s photo mode.

Forza Horizon 4 seems to be unstoppable. Just over two years after its release date, the game still pulls in players by the million and has a massive online fanbase. With its open-world nature, players are able to pick from the hundreds of cars in-game, tune them to their liking, and explore a miniaturized version of England.

Naturally, this led to some stunning in-game scenery. With faithful recreations of The White Horse, Edinburgh, and other iconic English landmarks, Horizon 4 is one of the prettiest racing games ever seen. Forza even runs a monthly photo competition over on their Forza Community Boards for it.

Thankfully, Playground Games have capitalized on this and included the fan-favorite Photo Mode in Forza Horizon 4. While it can be overwhelming to first-time users, we’ve brought together an ultimate guide to creating digital artworks with Photo Mode.

Forza Horizon 4 Photo settingsForza’s default photo mode settings are very ‘flat’ so we’ve got suggestions for how to make in-game photos look more natural.

Camera Settings for Forza Horizon 4 Photo Mode

To access photo mode in Forza Horizon, players can press the up arrow on the D-pad at any time while driving.

This will bring up a number of settings that can be tweaked, from exposure to shutter speed, aperture, and color modes. Casual photographers can choose from a number of presets, but those that enjoy ‘Forzatography’ will want to adjust their own settings manually.

The default settings are very ‘flat’ and unrealistic, but with some basic changes, it is possible to make Forza Horizon photos look shockingly realistic.

Shutter Speed

This can be modified depending on the situation you’re ‘photographing’ – moving cars will require a higher shutter speed number to show motion, while static cars are unaffected by this slider.

Horizon 4 Ferrari F40 detailsUsing the aperture slider, players can pick out little details on the cars, such as the iconic badging on the Ferrari F40.

Aperture

Used to control the ‘falloff’ of the image, the Aperture setting can be played around with to get the desired depth-of-field to the image, to blur or show as much of the background as you wish. For a realistic look, we find setting the aperture around 10-20% gives a good result.

Exposure, Contrast, and Color

These are perhaps the most personal sliders. Exposure controls how bright the image is, while the contrast and color sliders are pretty self-explanatory.

By default, the image has not enough contrast and too much color. We’ve found a contrast setting of around 45-60 is good for realism, along with a color setting of 45-50, depending on the atmosphere being created.

Other settings

The other settings are less important. Focus Mode depends on your shooting style, and the best thing to do is experiment to find your own preference. Bokeh Shape controls the shape of highlights in the image, while Sepia, Vignette, and Temperature are all used to control the ‘warmth’ and drama in the image.

Forza Horizon Drift PhotographyZooming out to .5x on this drifting photo added an extra level of drama, and emphasized the movement of the car.

Photography tips in Forza Horizon 4

Once you’ve got your settings nailed, you then have to apply them to your photography.

While style is a very individual thing, we have a number of tips and tricks for making your photos look more realistic.

Choosing your zoom setting is a big part of the overall aesthetic of the photos. For a realistic look, zooming to 1.5x gives a good result, with a look similar to that given by a real-world 50mm lens. For shooting dramatic scenes or emphasizing speed/movement, zooming out to .5x will add more action to your images.

Know your vehicle

Knowing about the car you’re shooting is another big help when it comes to making realistic images in Forza Horizon 4. For example, the Ferrari F40 has a louvered deck lid, which is see-through to show off the engine. Picking out key little details such as this will help your ‘photos’ stand out.

Ferrari F40 Decklid ForzaKnowing little details about the car you’re photographing is key to making your work stand out.

Think about the light

Just as with real-world photography, in-game photography requires the right light in Forza Horizon. With the day/night cycle constantly shifting, what might make a dull image during the day may look amazing at night.

Best photo locations Forza Horizon 4

Location, Location, Location. While it’s a cliché, it is also true. The car may be amazing, but if the location doesn’t work, the image won’t be as good as you might hope.

Thankfully, taking photographs in Forza is much easier than finding locations in the real world. Here’s a list of top photo locations in Forza Horizon 4:

  • Arthurs Seat
  • Edinburgh City Centre (great for night shots too)
  • Ambleside Village
  • The Standing Stones at Astmoor
  • The Railyard, north of Lakehurst Forest
  • Greendale Airstrip
  • Broadway Village (excellent for Classic Cars)
  • The neon tunnel at Horizon Festival
Forza Horizon 4 photo location guideThe neon tunnel at Horizon Festival is great for creating abstract photos.

How to take interior photos in Forza Horizon 4

Annoyingly, unless your vehicle is a convertible, there’s no way of accessing the interior during gameplay.

However, it is possible to do so via ForzaVista. Once you’ve ‘got in’ the car of your choice, simply press X to access Forza Vista while in the showroom, then you can open the doors of the vehicle.

Forza Horizon 4 interior photographyConvertibles are ideal for shooting interior details, but there are other ways of doing it.

Not only can you open doors but on some models the engine bay is fully accessible too. For example, on the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, players can open the hood and see the engine in all its glory, ideal for photographing.

So, that’s everything you need to know to capture the best photographs in Forza Horizon 4! Make sure you toy around with all the different settings, as well as try out a bunch of different locations, so you can find exactly what works for you, and you might even stumble on some absolute gems.