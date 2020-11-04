Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Winter update: New cars, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto

Winter is upon us in Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4. With the blanket of snow comes never-before-seen cars, challenges, and of course, the ever-present Forzathon shop.

Forza Horizon 4 continues to roll in players by the millions, and Playground Games are continuing to provide plenty of updates to keep players keen. For the winter season of Series 28, players will have a chance to get their hands on the GMC Typhoon for the firsts time, along with a handful of other rare cars.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Winter cars

Once again, players will have the chance to get a hold of a brand-new car in the winter update. Following on from the GMC Syclone‘s welcome return to the game during series 28 summer season, its stablemate the GMC Typhoon is now up for grabs. Here’s the full list of cars available this season, and how to get them.

Winter season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits 50% Completion GMC Typhoon New, Epic, Hard-to-find 80% Completion Ford Supervan 3 Epic, Hard-to-find

Winter season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits Plus Ultra The Trial 1995 Toyota MR2 GT Rare, Hard-to-find Winter Games Seasonal Playground Games 1970 Ford GT70 Legendary, Hard-to-find Rally ‘Round the flag Season Event 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 Rare, Hard-to-find Last Chance Saloon Season Event 2013 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wheelspin Car

Epic, Hard-to-find Beginners Truck Season Event 2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck Epic, Autoshow car

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 winter events – rewards

Along with the cars above, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other juicy prizes during the winter update.

Event Name Event Type Reward #castleinthesky Photo Challenge Super Wheelspin Slate Quarry Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin Arthur’s Seat Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin Croft Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Winter Forzathon

Forzathon for the winter season has the theme “Go Further” and is centered around the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, with a number of challenges making use of its off-road capability.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

Read more: Forza Motorsport confirmed cars list for Xbox Series X

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 winter weekly Forzathon challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements Chapter 1 – A power and a force Own and drive the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor. Chapter 2 – Ride into the Ranger zone Earn 10 Crash Landing Skills in the Ranger Raptor. Chapter 3 – Ranger things Earn a Barrel Roll Skill in the Ranger Raptor Chapter 4 – Game Ranger Win 5 events of any type in the Ranger Raptor.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 winter daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements #1 Topiary Earn 1 landscaping skill #2 Can’t stop the thunder Earn 1 slingshot skill #3 Aerobatic Earn 1 airborne pass Skill #4 Can’t touch this Earn 3 clean start skills #5 Danger Close Earn 3 near miss skills #6 The Eagle Earn 2 great air skills #7 Leapfrog Earn 1 great pass skill

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

To be announced. Once we know more, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back for updates.