Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring update: Hennessey 6x6, Speedtail, more - Dexerto

Spring is just around the corner for Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4. Flowers, sun, and green trees will be a welcome sight for Forzatographers, while players will also have the chance to get their hands on a number of new and hard-to-find cars.

Forza Horizon 4 shows no sign of losing its popularity, and developers are eager to provide a continuous flow of updates and new cars to keep players coming back.

During the spring season of Series 28, players will have a chance to get their hands on the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 for the first time, as well as an opportunity to get the ultra-rare McLaren Speedtail.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring update cars

Players will once again have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a brand-new car in the spring update. Following the success of the GMC Syclone and GMC Typhoon, the series’ third new car — the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 — will be the star prize for the spring season. Here’s the full list of cars available this season, along with a guide on how to get them.

Spring season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits 50% Completion HSV GTSR Rare, Hard-to-find 80% Completion Formula D 599 Epic, Hard-to-find

Spring season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits Quintessential The Trial 1963 Ferrari 250LM Legendary, Autoshow car Spring Games Seasonal Playground Games 1986 #2 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Legendary, Autoshow car Into the wilderness Season Event 2019 Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 New, Legendary, Hard-to-find Hot Hatch Time Machine Season Event Classic Race Suit (Clothing) Legendary New Rules Season Event 2019 McLaren Speedtail Legendary, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring events – rewards

Alongside this season’s show of legendary cars, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other juicy prizes during the winter update.

Event Name Event Type Reward #broadshoulders Photo Challenge Super Wheelspin Astmoor Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin Swan Drive Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin Royal Terrace Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring Forzathon

Forzathon for the spring season makes use of the 2017 Nissan GT-R with the title “Godzilla,” which is the nickname for the GT-R.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 spring weekly Forzathon challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements Chapter 1 – King of the monsters Own and drive the 2017 Nissan GT-R. Chapter 2 – Tracked and tested Win a road series circuit event at ‘The Goliath’ in the 2017 GT-R. Chapter 3 – Spectacular Tailslides Earn 3 Drift Tap Skill combos in the 2017 GT-R Chapter 4 – Heightened Senses Earn 3 Daredevil Skill combos in the 2017 GT-R

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 spring daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements #1 Full chat Earn 3 awesome speed skills #2 Eye of the tiger Earn 1 threading the needle skill #3 Twinkle, twinkle Combine drift and pass skills to earn 2 showoff skills #4 Take the biscuit Earn 2 triple-pass skills #5 Trail blazer Win 2 Dirt Trail events #6 Squeaker Earn 3 great near miss skills #7 Speed freak Reach 175mph in any car

Series 28 Spring Forzathon Shop

To be announced. However, given the slew of legendary and hard-to-find cars available during challenges in this season, we can expect some juicy cars on offer in the Forzathon shop.