 Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring update: Hennessey 6x6, Speedtail, more - Dexerto
Logo
Forza

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring update: Hennessey 6×6, Speedtail, more

Published: 11/Nov/2020 10:59 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 11:01

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Spring Series 28
Microsoft

Share

Forza Horizon

Spring is just around the corner for Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4. Flowers, sun, and green trees will be a welcome sight for Forzatographers, while players will also have the chance to get their hands on a number of new and hard-to-find cars.

Forza Horizon 4 shows no sign of losing its popularity, and developers are eager to provide a continuous flow of updates and new cars to keep players coming back.

During the spring season of Series 28, players will have a chance to get their hands on the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 for the first time, as well as an opportunity to get the ultra-rare McLaren Speedtail.

6x6 Forza Horizon 4
Microsoft
The all-new Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 is up for grabs.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring update cars

Players will once again have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a brand-new car in the spring update. Following the success of the GMC Syclone and GMC Typhoon, the series’ third new car — the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 — will be the star prize for the spring season. Here’s the full list of cars available this season, along with a guide on how to get them.

Spring season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits
50% Completion HSV GTSR Rare, Hard-to-find
80% Completion Formula D 599 Epic, Hard-to-find

Spring season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits
Quintessential The Trial 1963 Ferrari 250LM Legendary, Autoshow car
Spring Games Seasonal Playground Games 1986 #2 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Legendary, Autoshow car
Into the wilderness Season Event 2019 Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 New, Legendary, Hard-to-find
Hot Hatch Time Machine Season Event Classic Race Suit (Clothing) Legendary
New Rules Season Event 2019 McLaren Speedtail Legendary, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring events – rewards

Alongside this season’s show of legendary cars, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other juicy prizes during the winter update.

Event Name Event Type Reward
#broadshoulders Photo Challenge Super Wheelspin
Astmoor Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin
Swan Drive Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin
Royal Terrace Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Nissan GTR FH4The Forzathon challenges for series 28 spring center around the Nissan GT-R.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring Forzathon

Forzathon for the spring season makes use of the 2017 Nissan GT-R with the title “Godzilla,” which is the nickname for the GT-R.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 spring weekly Forzathon challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
Chapter 1 – King of the monsters Own and drive the 2017 Nissan GT-R.
Chapter 2 – Tracked and tested Win a road series circuit event at ‘The Goliath’ in the 2017 GT-R.
Chapter 3 – Spectacular Tailslides Earn 3 Drift Tap Skill combos in the 2017 GT-R
Chapter 4 – Heightened Senses Earn 3 Daredevil Skill combos in the 2017 GT-R

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 spring daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements
#1 Full chat Earn 3 awesome speed skills
#2 Eye of the tiger Earn 1 threading the needle skill
#3 Twinkle, twinkle Combine drift and pass skills to earn 2 showoff skills
#4 Take the biscuit Earn 2 triple-pass skills
#5 Trail blazer Win 2 Dirt Trail events
#6 Squeaker Earn 3 great near miss skills
#7 Speed freak Reach 175mph in any car

Series 28 Spring Forzathon Shop

To be announced. However, given the slew of legendary and hard-to-find cars available during challenges in this season, we can expect some juicy cars on offer in the Forzathon shop.

Forza

How to access fenced-off areas in Forza Horizon 4 Horizon Festival

Published: 9/Nov/2020 15:29

by Jacob Hale
Forza Horizon Festival fence
Turn 10 Studios

Share

Forza Horizon

While the Horizon Festival in Forza Horizon is typically a place for players to win races, buy cars and increase their popularity level, curious players have found a way to get into the fenced-off areas of the festival.

Throughout the duration of Forza Horizon 4’s lifespan, the Horizon Festival in England has been a place for racers to show off their pace, their cars and take part in some more casual street racing, rather than on professional tracks.

While the Horizon Festival is set in England, and obviously meant to be inspired by real-life festivals in its setting and atmosphere, players are very much confined to the limits of the festival itself…

Or are they?

Forza Horizon 4 Ariel Atom
Turn 10 Studios
You’re going to need an Ariel Atom to do this trick.

As with literally every game, players are intent on breaking the rules, and that remains true for Forza Horizon player BenEzekiel, who wasn’t content being confined to the festival, and made it their mission to get out.

It looks like they’ve finally found a way, too, managing to access the fenced-off area of the festival with ease, and it really couldn’t be simpler. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Find a low fence that you want to jump over.
  2. Set up an Ariel Atom car with its rear bumpers on the fence.
  3. Take whichever car you want, and drive straight at the Atom.
  4. As long as you go straight at it, the Atom will act as a ramp and propel you over the fence, free to explore your new surroundings.

Now, what benefit players will actually gain by getting into the fenced-off areas remains to be seen. At face value, it looks like it does… well, just about nothing. But that’s not to say there’s not more to explore or learn from accessing these areas, and we might be about to say a huge influx of new things to do from players hopping the fences.

If you do find fun new things to do outside of the fences, be sure to share it: you never know what kind of gameplay it could lead to!