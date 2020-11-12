 Forza Horizon 4 DLC glitch spawns cars onto invisible island - Dexerto
Forza Horizon 4 DLC glitch spawns cars onto invisible island

Published: 12/Nov/2020 16:48

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 has benefitted from a multitude of DLC during its time, with a mixture of car packs and fully-fledged expansion packs such as Fortune Island. One player seems to have discovered a glitch with the Fortune Island DLC, which allows it to be used before it is installed. 

Glitches in Forza Horizon 4 are nothing new. We’re big fans of the hilarious and sometimes mind-boggling glitches and bugs that players find and share, but this one is just outright strange.

Having purchased the Fortune Island DLC expansion, this player managed to somehow access the island while the DLC was still installing. While it’s strange enough that the game would let this happen, the results of using the incomplete DLC were even stranger.

The glitch spawns the player onto Fortune Island, but the environment is completely invisible.

Fortune Island remains one of the biggest DLC packs to be made for Forza Horizon 4. Adding an entirely new island for players to enjoy, along with a host of new challenges and ‘treasure hunts.’

Given the depth of the expansion, it has proved popular with players, including Redditor u/LoganH1219. However, it seems their enthusiasm to explore this new expansion caused an unusual glitch.

By accessing Fortune Island before the DLC had finished installing completely, they were presented with a floating car, and a completely invisible environment.

To make it even more unusual, the game continued to be playable. The crowds were also present, apparently cheering on a floating vehicle while standing on thin air.

So apparently this is what happens if you go to fortune island while it’s still installing whoops from r/forza

Despite the environment being invisible, LoganH1219 was able to still drive around as normal. The environmental effects – such as ‘spray’ from the sea – were also still present, adding to the unusual situation.

While in this instance the glitch occurred due to the DLC being incomplete, it is apparently not an isolated incident. According to the comments on the post, other users had experienced the same issue, despite their DLC being “fully installed.”

Whether this is simply an unusual loading glitch or an issue that has come as a result of recent updates is unclear, but hopefully, Playground Games will issue a patch if it is the result of a bad update bug.

Forza Horizon 4 player merges gameplay with real driving and it’s amazing

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:06

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 is widely regarded as one of the best-looking car games currently available on the market. But, blending in-game footage with real-world video takes it to a whole new level, as this amazing Reddit video shows.

Sometimes, a video pops up that has everyone scratching their heads. This is one of those instances, with real-world video and in-game footage from Forza Horizon 4 blended together in a way that has Redditors questioning what is real.

Forza Horizon is known for its excellent suite of in-game photography options, though this video takes it way beyond simple still images.

BMW M2 Forza Horizon 4The footage features the awesome BMW M2, available in Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 blended with reality

In the video post shared to Reddit, user Bsi11y_Racing blended in-game footage with real-world video, to create an unorthodox hybrid that is equally confusing and impressive.

While the steering wheel has clearly been edited in during post-production, it has allowed the Redditor to use their own hands and driving gloves, lending additional credibility to this unique blend of reality and gaming.

Choosing to use the BMW M2 in Horizon 4, the video appears to show the user ‘walking’ up to the car before it cuts to the in-car footage.

It is precisely this ‘walking’ segment that has other Redditors scratching their heads. While players are able to ‘fly’ around the world of Forza Horizon in-game, the strangely natural ‘bob’ from the footage looks very real.

Taking my M2 for a drive in the country. from r/forza

Whether the footage is simply slow-moving in-game drone footage that has been sped up, or had some other trickery applied is unclear. We did find out how the first-person view footage was constructed, however.

“I film with a headcam and then put it all together after. Oh, how good would VR be,” was the answer from the original poster when asked about the footage.

By headcam, we can only assume that he is referring to the arms and steering wheel, which is merged into the first-person driving view. The rest appears to be shot in Forza Horizon 4 itself, with clever editing resulting in the believable finished product.

At the moment, many of us wish we could take our sports cars for a blast on some country lanes – at least this player has found a great compromise!