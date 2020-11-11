 Forza Horizon 4 player merges gameplay with real driving and it's amazing - Dexerto
Logo
Forza

Forza Horizon 4 player merges gameplay with real driving and it’s amazing

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:06

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 AR
Reddit: u/Bsi11y_Racing

Share

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 is widely regarded as one of the best-looking car games currently available on the market. But, blending in-game footage with real-world video takes it to a whole new level, as this amazing Reddit video shows.

Sometimes, a video pops up that has everyone scratching their heads. This is one of those instances, with real-world video and in-game footage from Forza Horizon 4 blended together in a way that has Redditors questioning what is real.

Forza Horizon is known for its excellent suite of in-game photography options, though this video takes it way beyond simple still images.

BMW M2 Forza Horizon 4The footage features the awesome BMW M2, available in Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 blended with reality

In the video post shared to Reddit, user Bsi11y_Racing blended in-game footage with real-world video, to create an unorthodox hybrid that is equally confusing and impressive.

While the steering wheel has clearly been edited in during post-production, it has allowed the Redditor to use their own hands and driving gloves, lending additional credibility to this unique blend of reality and gaming.

Choosing to use the BMW M2 in Horizon 4, the video appears to show the user ‘walking’ up to the car before it cuts to the in-car footage.

It is precisely this ‘walking’ segment that has other Redditors scratching their heads. While players are able to ‘fly’ around the world of Forza Horizon in-game, the strangely natural ‘bob’ from the footage looks very real.

Taking my M2 for a drive in the country. from r/forza

Whether the footage is simply slow-moving in-game drone footage that has been sped up, or had some other trickery applied is unclear. We did find out how the first-person view footage was constructed, however.

“I film with a headcam and then put it all together after. Oh, how good would VR be,” was the answer from the original poster when asked about the footage.

By headcam, we can only assume that he is referring to the arms and steering wheel, which is merged into the first-person driving view. The rest appears to be shot in Forza Horizon 4 itself, with clever editing resulting in the believable finished product.

At the moment, many of us wish we could take our sports cars for a blast on some country lanes – at least this player has found a great compromise!

Forza

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring update: Hennessey 6×6, Speedtail, more

Published: 11/Nov/2020 10:59 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 11:01

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Spring Series 28
Microsoft

Share

Forza Horizon

Spring is just around the corner for Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4. Flowers, sun, and green trees will be a welcome sight for Forzatographers, while players will also have the chance to get their hands on a number of new and hard-to-find cars.

Forza Horizon 4 shows no sign of losing its popularity, and developers are eager to provide a continuous flow of updates and new cars to keep players coming back.

During the spring season of Series 28, players will have a chance to get their hands on the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 for the first time, as well as an opportunity to get the ultra-rare McLaren Speedtail.

6x6 Forza Horizon 4
Microsoft
The all-new Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 is up for grabs.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring update cars

Players will once again have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a brand-new car in the spring update. Following the success of the GMC Syclone and GMC Typhoon, the series’ third new car — the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 — will be the star prize for the spring season. Here’s the full list of cars available this season, along with a guide on how to get them.

Spring season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits
50% Completion HSV GTSR Rare, Hard-to-find
80% Completion Formula D 599 Epic, Hard-to-find

Spring season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits
Quintessential The Trial 1963 Ferrari 250LM Legendary, Autoshow car
Spring Games Seasonal Playground Games 1986 #2 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Legendary, Autoshow car
Into the wilderness Season Event 2019 Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 New, Legendary, Hard-to-find
Hot Hatch Time Machine Season Event Classic Race Suit (Clothing) Legendary
New Rules Season Event 2019 McLaren Speedtail Legendary, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring events – rewards

Alongside this season’s show of legendary cars, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other juicy prizes during the winter update.

Event Name Event Type Reward
#broadshoulders Photo Challenge Super Wheelspin
Astmoor Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin
Swan Drive Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin
Royal Terrace Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Nissan GTR FH4The Forzathon challenges for series 28 spring center around the Nissan GT-R.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Spring Forzathon

Forzathon for the spring season makes use of the 2017 Nissan GT-R with the title “Godzilla,” which is the nickname for the GT-R.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 spring weekly Forzathon challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
Chapter 1 – King of the monsters Own and drive the 2017 Nissan GT-R.
Chapter 2 – Tracked and tested Win a road series circuit event at ‘The Goliath’ in the 2017 GT-R.
Chapter 3 – Spectacular Tailslides Earn 3 Drift Tap Skill combos in the 2017 GT-R
Chapter 4 – Heightened Senses Earn 3 Daredevil Skill combos in the 2017 GT-R

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 spring daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements
#1 Full chat Earn 3 awesome speed skills
#2 Eye of the tiger Earn 1 threading the needle skill
#3 Twinkle, twinkle Combine drift and pass skills to earn 2 showoff skills
#4 Take the biscuit Earn 2 triple-pass skills
#5 Trail blazer Win 2 Dirt Trail events
#6 Squeaker Earn 3 great near miss skills
#7 Speed freak Reach 175mph in any car

Series 28 Spring Forzathon Shop

To be announced. However, given the slew of legendary and hard-to-find cars available during challenges in this season, we can expect some juicy cars on offer in the Forzathon shop.