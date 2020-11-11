Forza Horizon 4 player merges gameplay with real driving and it's amazing - Dexerto

Forza Horizon 4 is widely regarded as one of the best-looking car games currently available on the market. But, blending in-game footage with real-world video takes it to a whole new level, as this amazing Reddit video shows.

Sometimes, a video pops up that has everyone scratching their heads. This is one of those instances, with real-world video and in-game footage from Forza Horizon 4 blended together in a way that has Redditors questioning what is real.

Forza Horizon is known for its excellent suite of in-game photography options, though this video takes it way beyond simple still images.

Forza Horizon 4 blended with reality

In the video post shared to Reddit, user Bsi11y_Racing blended in-game footage with real-world video, to create an unorthodox hybrid that is equally confusing and impressive.

While the steering wheel has clearly been edited in during post-production, it has allowed the Redditor to use their own hands and driving gloves, lending additional credibility to this unique blend of reality and gaming.

Choosing to use the BMW M2 in Horizon 4, the video appears to show the user ‘walking’ up to the car before it cuts to the in-car footage.

It is precisely this ‘walking’ segment that has other Redditors scratching their heads. While players are able to ‘fly’ around the world of Forza Horizon in-game, the strangely natural ‘bob’ from the footage looks very real.

Whether the footage is simply slow-moving in-game drone footage that has been sped up, or had some other trickery applied is unclear. We did find out how the first-person view footage was constructed, however.

“I film with a headcam and then put it all together after. Oh, how good would VR be,” was the answer from the original poster when asked about the footage.

Read more: Crazy Forza Horizon 4 glitch makes players drive through the ground

By headcam, we can only assume that he is referring to the arms and steering wheel, which is merged into the first-person driving view. The rest appears to be shot in Forza Horizon 4 itself, with clever editing resulting in the believable finished product.

At the moment, many of us wish we could take our sports cars for a blast on some country lanes – at least this player has found a great compromise!