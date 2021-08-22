Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 4: Ferrari, Bugatti, more

Zooming around the gorgeous world that is Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best feelings in gaming, and there’s some cars within the game that’s going to get you to destinations a lot faster than others.

While fans are patiently waiting for the release of Forza Horizon 5, there’s still some amazing content within Horizon 4 for players to dive into. From racing with friends to just simply cruising around the map, a lot of fun can be had to this day.

But, if you’re simply looking to drive fast and hit the long highways within the game, then you’re going to want to take one of the fastest cars in the game.

Advertisement

We’re going to run over the fastest cars in the game, along with the top speeds players have recorded with them before they tune them.

Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 4

While there’s currently over 400 cars within Horizon 4, thanks to all of the DLC available to players. There’re some cars that will go lighting fast down the road, and you’ll soon experience some of the top speeds within the game.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5 cars list confirmed

Below are the ten fastest cars within the game, ranked in order of their top speed players have reached with them. Keep in mind, that you’ll be able to exceed the top speeds we have listed, simply due to the number of modifications the game allows players to do.

Advertisement

Rank Car Top speed before modification 10 Ferrari LaFerrari 258 MPH 9 Koenigsegg Agera 260 MPH 8 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 265 MPH 7 Bugatti Chiron 265 MPH 6 Hennessey Venom GT 270 MPH 5 Koenigsegg One:1 270 MPH 4 Koenigsegg Agera RS 285 MPH 3 Shelby Monaco King Cobra 290 MPH 2 Mosler MT900S 300 MPH 1 Ferrari 599XX Evolution 320 MPH

All of these cars are going to provide crazy speeds while driving around some of the long stretches of roads within the game. As well, they all feature some superspeed acceleration, as you’ll quickly be able to exceed 100-200 MPH in the blink of an eye.