Where to step onto a Body Scanner in Fortnite

One of the Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges requires players to step onto a Body Scanner. If you’re unsure what they are, or where to find them, we’ve got a handy guide with all you need to know.

With their latest Fortnite season, Epic Games have brought a bunch of extraterrestrial-themed features to the Island such as flyable UFOs, powerful new IO Tech weapons, and a Battle Pass that includes aliens and DC Comics icon Superman.

There are also several mysterious new pieces of equipment called Body Scanners, which have popped up in IO Bases around the map. You’ll need to find and interact with them to complete one of the new weekly challenges.

Fortunately, we’ve got a helpful guide below that includes all the Body Scanner locations so you can tick this challenge off and earn yourself that sweet 24,000 XP reward.

Fortnite Body Scanner locations

Body Scanners can be found at IO Bases, which are the new observatory-style landmarks that appeared across the map at the start of Fortnite Season 7. You can usually spot them because they emit strong orange lights.

Here are all of the Body Scanner locations in Fortnite:

Deep Woods Dish at Stealthy Stronghold.

at Stealthy Stronghold. Dinky Dish in between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs.

in between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. Discovery Dish northeast of Believer Beach.

northeast of Believer Beach. Dockside Dish southeast of Dirty Docks.

southeast of Dirty Docks. Defiant Dish south of the Aftermath.

south of the Aftermath. Dampy Dish southwest of Slurpy Swamp.

southwest of Slurpy Swamp. Destined Dish southeast of Misty Meadows.

We’ve marked all of the IO Base locations on the handy Fortnite Season 7 map above. Visit any one of these and you should be able to find a Body Scanner hidden somewhere in the building.

Be aware, though, that these IO Bases are heavily guarded by patrolling IO Guards as well as security cameras that will shoot on sight. You’ll also have to contend with other players who are also completing this quest.

Where to step onto a Body Scanner in Fortnite

For the purpose of this guide, we’ll focus on the Body Scanner that can be found at Defiant Dish. It’s the easiest one to get to as it’s closest to the center of the Fortnite map, located on a hill just south of the Aftermath.

We’d recommend landing here as soon as you leave the Battle Bus. Once you get there, the Body Scanner can be found inside the small square building at the northwest corner of the landmark. It’s marked on the map above.

When you’ve found the Body Scanner, stepping onto it is as simple as approaching it and holding the Interact button. Once you’ve done this, you’ll have completed the challenge and earned 24,000 XP for your efforts.

If you’re looking for more ways to earn XP and level up this season’s Battle Pass, make sure you check out our complete guide to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 weekly challenges right here.