Where to find Jurassic World easter eggs in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 4/Dec/2020 9:57

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite Dino Guard skin on the top of Stealthy Stronghold
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has plenty of secrets and some are hidden in plain sight, and that includes a few potential nods to Jurassic World at Stealthy Stronghold. 

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded over the last three years, crossover events have become commonplace. Typically, these crossovers can be something as small as a skin, while others are bigger, bringing a raft of skins, new locations, and even taking up the whole theme of the season. 

In Chapter 2, Season 5, we’ve already got two crossovers in the form of The Mandalorian and Kratos from God of War – with new skins for both, as well as Mando being part of the season’s boss fights. 

Though, when it comes to Jurassic Park – well, Jurassic World – that crossover seems to be a little more subtle and if you’re not searching it out, you might just miss a small few nods.

Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite
Epic Games
Stealthy Stronghold looks like a Jurassic World enclosure from the outside, but secrets hide inside.

It’s not exactly an official crossover, yet, but the Stealthy Stronghold location very much resembles the enclosure in which the vicious Indominus Rex is created and held. 

But, if you go inside and have a look around, you might see more subtle nods. These include small cages dotted around the POI – again, resembling parts of Jurassic Park where dinosaurs are released into a certain area. 

The cages in Fortnite are open, and don’t have any claw marks or anything like that, but any Jurassic World fan will immediately recognize them. It’s hard not to, given there are two or three dotted around the POI. 

An open Dinosaur Cage inside Fortnite
Screenshot via Xbox Live
The small cages resemble some of the shots from Jurassic World.

Additionally, there is also another nod to Jurassic Park in this season. If you get a kill in Stealthy Stronghold while wearing one of the Dino Guard skins, you’ll get a legacy achievement titled Clever Girl – a tip of the hat to one of the iconic lines from the 1993 movie. 

These small nods could, simply, be Epic Games paying tribute to the franchise, as nothing has yet been leaked to suggest a bigger crossover. Though, we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on things moving forward.

Fortnite

Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 4/Dec/2020 7:30

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

More NPCs than ever before are scattered around the map in Fortnite’s Season 5 update and we’ve got you covered with a full guide on where to find them all.

If you’ve been dropping into Fortnite since the new Season 5 patch, you’re sure to have encountered some new faces on your travels. Some are friendly while others might want to knock you down.

There are a bunch of new areas to get accustomed to, but on top of that, you’ve also got a few dozen NPC locations to learn as well. It can all be a bit overwhelming if you’re unsure where to look.

Whether you’re trying to complete a new Quest, or simply just interact with a new NPC, we’ve got everything you need to know about their whereabouts on the Season 5 map.

Fortnite NPC gameplay
Epic Games
There are dozens of unique NPCs to track down this Season.

Similar to Season 4 with Marvel figures roaming the map, a few NPCs in Season 5 won’t be all too friendly when you get close. So you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled if you’re heading into hostile territory. 

For instance, Mando himself is one NPC you’ll have to fight if you want his Mythic items. Some characters are located in multiple spots, though he’s stuck to one position on the map for now. Find him just under Colossal Coliseum for a challenging fight when you’re ready.

Meanwhile, other NPCs can actually help on your path to a victory. The new Gold Bar currency system lets you save up and exchange for various resources and items. There’s at least one of these friendly figures at every POI except for Coral Castle.

Wherever you drop in, you’ll only be a short walk from an NPC at any point in time. So if you’re ever stranded and needing something from them, just know there’s one around practically every corner. You can see all of their current locations on this detailed map from ‘meetlootllama’ on Instagram.

Fortnite Season 5 map
Instagram: meetlootllama
A look at every NPC location on the Fortnite Season 5 map.

There are 40 NPCs scattered across the map in Season 5. Below is a complete list of where to find them all.

1. Lexa Hunter’s Haven 21. Ragnarok Viking Vessel
2. Reese Dirty Docks 22. Bushranger Salty Towers and Rapid’s Rest
3. Menace Colossal Coliseum 23. Dummy Pleasant Park and Compact Cars
4. Mancake Buttler Barn 24. Sparkplug Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp
5. Mave Shipwreck Cove 25. Burnout Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks
6. Kondor Misty Meadows 26. Turk Lazy Lake Island and Lake Canoe
7. The Mandalorian Razor Crest 27. Outcast Sweaty Sands and Flopper Pond
8. The Reaper Boost Pad 28. Rapscallion Holly Hedges and Lazy Lake
9. Brutus Dirty Docks 29. Sleuth Retail Row and Sweaty Sands
10. Deadfire Sheriff’s Office 30. Grimbles Fort Crumpet
11. Triggerfish Crashed Cargo 31. Sunflower  The Orchard
12. Bullseye Steamy Stacks 32. Farmer Steel The Steel Farm
13. Bandolier Flushed Building 33. Doggo Pleasant Park and Retail Row
14. Longshot Misty Meadows 34. Kit Catty Corner
15. Splode Unremarkable Shack 35. Beef Boss The Durr Burger and Durr Burger Food Truck
16.Blaze Pristine Point and Timber Tent 36. Tomato Head The Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete’s Food Truck
17. Remedy Hilltop House and Craggy Cliffs 37. Bunker Jonesy Camp Cod and Shipwreck Cove
18. Big Chuggus Slurpy Swamp and Shanty Town 38. Bigfoot Weeping Woods
19. Kyle Weeping Woods and Lumber Lodge 39. Ruckus Hydro 16
20. Cole Retail Row and Shipwreck Cove 40. Fishstick Coral Castle and Craggy Cliffs

That’s just to kick things off as well. Keep in mind that more could join the mix as the weeks go by and new characters are introduced.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the Season progresses and things change.