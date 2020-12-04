Where to find Jurassic World easter eggs in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has plenty of secrets and some are hidden in plain sight, and that includes a few potential nods to Jurassic World at Stealthy Stronghold.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded over the last three years, crossover events have become commonplace. Typically, these crossovers can be something as small as a skin, while others are bigger, bringing a raft of skins, new locations, and even taking up the whole theme of the season.

In Chapter 2, Season 5, we’ve already got two crossovers in the form of The Mandalorian and Kratos from God of War – with new skins for both, as well as Mando being part of the season’s boss fights.

Though, when it comes to Jurassic Park – well, Jurassic World – that crossover seems to be a little more subtle and if you’re not searching it out, you might just miss a small few nods.

It’s not exactly an official crossover, yet, but the Stealthy Stronghold location very much resembles the enclosure in which the vicious Indominus Rex is created and held.

But, if you go inside and have a look around, you might see more subtle nods. These include small cages dotted around the POI – again, resembling parts of Jurassic Park where dinosaurs are released into a certain area.

The cages in Fortnite are open, and don’t have any claw marks or anything like that, but any Jurassic World fan will immediately recognize them. It’s hard not to, given there are two or three dotted around the POI.

Additionally, there is also another nod to Jurassic Park in this season. If you get a kill in Stealthy Stronghold while wearing one of the Dino Guard skins, you’ll get a legacy achievement titled Clever Girl – a tip of the hat to one of the iconic lines from the 1993 movie.

These small nods could, simply, be Epic Games paying tribute to the franchise, as nothing has yet been leaked to suggest a bigger crossover. Though, we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on things moving forward.