Where to find Avatar Aang’s Iceberg in Fortnite

If you’re struggling to find Avatar Aang’s Iceberg in Fortnite, here is the exact location you will need to head to on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

The famous iceberg from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which includes Aang and Appa frozen inside has mysteriously appeared in Fortnite on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

However, Epic Games has not publicly revealed the iceberg’s location or that it is indeed in the game. This has caused many players to find it tricky to find and some don’t even know it exists.

So, here’s where you can find Avatar Aang’s Iceberg in Fortnite, including its exact location on the map.

Avatar Aang’s Iceberg location in Fortnite

You can find Avatar Aang’s Iceberg at the top right corner of the Island map in Chapter 5 Season 2, far east of Classy Courts and far north of Grand Glacier, in the water above the offshore wind farm.

Epic Games You can find Avatar Aang’s Iceberg right at the top right corner of the Fortnite Island.

On the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map above, you can see the exact location where you can find Aang’s Iceberg on the Island, which is marked by a bright red circle.

As it is located right at the northeastern edge of the map, you will need to hurry to get there fast to avoid being eliminated by the oncoming storm.

If you aren’t able to directly land at the iceberg from jumping out of the Battle Bus at the start of your match, we would recommend using the nearest vehicle to drive as far as you can get, then swim over.

Once you arrive, there will be some floor loot and a few chests, as well as Launch Pads for you to make your quick getaway from the storm.

It has not been officially revealed what impact the iceberg will have on Fortnite this season, but if you go nearby, you will notice that Avatar Aang and Appa are frozen inside, just as they were at the start of the series.

This has led players to believe that Aang and Appa will both be added to Fortnite in a future update.

