Fortnite players demand major visibility changes to new Medallions

Medallions return in Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite, yet players hope Epic Games will change the feature’s major drawback.

Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite was massive for Epic Games’ as the title introduced three new modes for players to partake in — Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and Festival. It also introduced new gameplay elements, such as weapon mods and more.

One of the newest features was Medallions, unique items players could collect for specific buffs. Season 1 saw them give shield back proportional to the amount a player carried, Vault opening, and buffs against automated AI. On the other hand, Season 2’s Medallions dish out unique buffs to match the Greek mythology theme.

However, their return has fans begging for a buff to the core downside of the Medallion, mini-map marking.

The tradeoff for amassing Medallions is that they mark your player’s general location on the mini-map for the entire lobby to see with a large golden circle.

Yet a core problem players are having is that the circle itself is kind of hard to see, especially given the mini-map is colorful enough to make the Medallion circles blend in.

This issue was highlighted by a post in the Fortnite subreddit, as one player deemed it “absurd” how hard it is to see them while lobbying for changes to come through.

Many agreed with OP’s take. “Agreed. It’s also difficult to see them in the Olympus area too being all yellowish,” one player replied, highlighting the issue of similar colors overlapping on the mini-map.

Another mentioned how the game features way too many similar color schemes as in-game markers: “I often get them confused with my Bounty lol.”

Medallion introduction in Season 1 was chaotic, to say the least, as many recalled the Medallion marker caused way more visibility issues, preventing players from determining the end circle. Many commented the current season’s implementation is Epic Games’ attempt to combat that issue.

However, a few shared simple changes that could benefit the greater whole. Ideas such as making the borders thicker or even letting players pick different colors were just a few changes fans mentioned.

With Season 2 in its infancy, it’ll likely be some time before Epic Games makes adjustments. However, we’ll keep you updated if they do.