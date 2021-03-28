Tfue explains why Ninja and other big streamers quit playing Fortnite - Dexerto

Previously one of Fortnite’s biggest personalities and most successful competitors, Tfue eventually stopped playing Epic’s battle royale entirely, and has now shed some light on why he and other creators quit the game.

While Fortnite was once considered the king of battle royales, it has seen a slow but steady decline in popularity. With new challengers like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends chipping away at its player base, for many the title is no longer considered the premier BR experience.

In a recent livestream on Twitch, former Fortnite streamer and pro player Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney shared his outlook on the game amid an on-going rift in its community, and explained why he believes many big-name streamers like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins left the game for greener pastures.

Advertisement

The conversation began when a viewer asked Tenney why their Twitter timeline was “full of kids crying about the game.” While Tfue briefly touched on Epic Games banning pros from competing in wagers, he then pivoted to the exodus of content creators from the game in general.

“That Ninja guy, what is he playing, League [of Legends] now? Not surprised. What about that Tfue guy, he’s playing Minecraft, he’s playing Warzone? Interesting. What about that big Fortnite streamer NICKMERCS? What’s he playing, CoD? That’s crazy,” he called out to his fans sarcastically.

“It’s almost like all the big streamers with somewhat of a personality have ventured off to different games,” he continued, referencing the fact that many content creators who focused on Fortnite in the past (like Ninja) have stopped playing the game, in some cases completely.

Advertisement

“They realized they have a personality and can venture off and play other games and still have a streaming career,” Turner explained. He then reaffirmed his view that “basically, Fortnite is just filled with a bunch of people with zero personality and the game’s f**king dead.”

Read More: Epic Games accidentally leaked new Fortnite bundle early

Tfue shared his perspective on the state of Fortnite as many members of the game’s community, like NRG’s Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod, voiced their own disappointment with the BR’s current season and on-going wager controversy as the hashtag #RIPFortnite trended on Twitter.

just wait bro i'm abt to become the best warzone player — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 27, 2021

Tenney finished his explanation by saying that “all the amazing personality filled content creators that I met playing Fortnite are now not playing Fortnite. Why play a game that sucks?” These comments come roughly 5 months after he publicly shared his own reasons for quitting the BR.

Advertisement

While Fortnite still boasts impressive engagement numbers, it’s clear that players like Tfue and Ninja made a conscious decision to move away from creating content based around Epic’s title, which is never a good sign in today’s world, where content creators drive player retention and interest.