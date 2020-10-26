 Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua reveals reason for FNCS ban - Dexerto
Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua reveals reason for FNCS ban

Published: 26/Oct/2020 12:09

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite World Cup champion David ‘aqua’ Wang has apologized after being handed a ban from playing in the FNCS by Epic Games amid allegations of stream sniping.

Following the Fortnite Championship Series Week 3 trio semis, Aqua and his trio, Rezon and Noahreyli, were accused of stream sniping of other players. 

Aqua, who claimed glory at the Fortnite World Cup duos event back in July of 2019, was spotted by fans in MrSavage’s Twitch chat, which only added fuel to the fire when he was handed a two-week ban from FNCS action by Epic. 

Initially, the reason had been unknown as Epic didn’t give an explanation, leaving players questioning what had happened. However, Aqua has since apologized and revealed the reason behind his suspension.

Aqua and Nyrohx with their Fortnite World Cup duos trophies
Epic Games
Aqua was a part of the duo that won at the Fortnite World Cup

The Cooler esports pro lifted the lid on his ban on October 25, revealing that he wasn’t banned for stream sniping, but because of two tweets he’d made being in violation of Epic’s rules. 

“I am sorry that I acted against my own competitive principles by leaving the game before being eliminated, and I fully understand the warning Epic gave me during the Week 3 finals,” Aqua stated, noting that he was not aware of just how big a punishment the dev could issue for his jokes. 

“I accept the warning for leaving the game and also that my tweets were poorly timed and uncalled for,” Aqua continued, adding that he is “sad” to be missing out on competing with his teammates because of the ban, and that he promises to do better moving forward. 

The Cooler esports star isn’t out of action permanently, however, as he will be able to return in two weeks time once his suspension is up, but his teammates will need a replacement in the meantime. 

Given his apology, and promise to learn from what’s happened, it remains to be seen if Epic will enforce the ban for the full two weeks, or if he’s given some leeway so that he can return sooner.

Business

Helix eSports & ggCircuit set for $43m purchase by Esports Ent Group

Published: 26/Oct/2020 11:59

by Adam Fitch
Esports Entertainment Group

Esports tournament organizer and gambling company Esports Entertainment Group are set to acquire Helix eSports and ggCircuit for $43m.

Esports Entertainment Group have bolstered their offering in the past few months to include event operations, a mobile games studio, and a casino operator.

Helix eSports owns and operates two esports entertainment centers in the United States, offering casual play, professional tournaments, high school leagues, and boot camps.

Helix also owns Genji Analytics and LANduel. The former is a provider of analytics that uses “computer vision, natural language process, and machine learning tools” to improve broadcasts and talent-scouting, whereas the latter is a player-vs-player wagering platform that they hope will be introduced to other centers through ggCircuit once it has been proven at Helix’s locations.

Helix eSports Centers
Helix
Helix eSports operates multiple centers in the US.

ggCircuit offers esports services to centers, providing cloud-based management software and a rewards system. They have worked with companies such as GameStop, Dell, Lenovo, and Best Buy.

With the proposed acquisition of online tournament provider and broadcaster EGL in August 2020, Esports Entertainment Group now have a suite of companies that can provide a full service to game developers. Most recently, they partnered with sports franchises Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Galaxy to host their esports tournaments.

The company’s esports betting company VIE.gg serves as the naming sponsor of North American organization’s Dignitas team in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“With the acquisition of Helix and ggCircuit, we have created the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the entire ecosystem,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group.

“These acquisitions significantly strengthen our Three Pillar Strategy, adding state-of-the-art esports entertainment centers, an esports-focused vertical enterprise software business, a best-in-class esports analytics platform, and a player-vs-player skill-based wagering platform to our diversified asset base.”