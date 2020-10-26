Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua reveals reason for FNCS ban - Dexerto

Fortnite World Cup champion David ‘aqua’ Wang has apologized after being handed a ban from playing in the FNCS by Epic Games amid allegations of stream sniping.

Following the Fortnite Championship Series Week 3 trio semis, Aqua and his trio, Rezon and Noahreyli, were accused of stream sniping of other players.

Aqua, who claimed glory at the Fortnite World Cup duos event back in July of 2019, was spotted by fans in MrSavage’s Twitch chat, which only added fuel to the fire when he was handed a two-week ban from FNCS action by Epic.

Initially, the reason had been unknown as Epic didn’t give an explanation, leaving players questioning what had happened. However, Aqua has since apologized and revealed the reason behind his suspension.

The Cooler esports pro lifted the lid on his ban on October 25, revealing that he wasn’t banned for stream sniping, but because of two tweets he’d made being in violation of Epic’s rules.

“I am sorry that I acted against my own competitive principles by leaving the game before being eliminated, and I fully understand the warning Epic gave me during the Week 3 finals,” Aqua stated, noting that he was not aware of just how big a punishment the dev could issue for his jokes.

“I accept the warning for leaving the game and also that my tweets were poorly timed and uncalled for,” Aqua continued, adding that he is “sad” to be missing out on competing with his teammates because of the ban, and that he promises to do better moving forward.

The Cooler esports star isn’t out of action permanently, however, as he will be able to return in two weeks time once his suspension is up, but his teammates will need a replacement in the meantime.

Given his apology, and promise to learn from what’s happened, it remains to be seen if Epic will enforce the ban for the full two weeks, or if he’s given some leeway so that he can return sooner.