

SypherPK explains why Fortnite’s pre-editing changes missed the mark

Published: 23/Dec/2020 4:39 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 4:40

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite pre-editing changes with SypherPK
Epic Games / YouTube; SypherPK

SypherPK

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan was a big leader of the Fortnite pre-edit changes movement, trying to get Epic to change the mechanic. While they did follow through, the update wasn’t “what people were asking for,” according to the YouTube star, and more changes are needed.

Pre-editing has been a contentious issue in Fortnite for some time. The setting has stunted players’ ability to build by the game saving where you were at, instead of giving you a clean slate.

When you edit fast enough too, the game glitches out.

Builds will sometimes not reset when prompted, and you can put yourself in a dangerous position by trying to fix things. The feature has long angered the community, especially top players, for restricting their creativity.

Fortnite player editing build
Epic Games
Pre-edits have been the bane of Fortnite players across the world.

SypherPK has been calling for its removal for over two years now. The YouTube star was elated when Epic finally announced changes on December 15. However, a week on, and Hassan believes they missed the mark entirely, and more needs to be done.

“What Epic did was give us this setting ⁠— reset edits when entering build mode. So when you have this on… as soon as I swap out of build mode, it resets automatically [to a default build],” he said.

“That kinda helps a little bit, but that’s really not what people were asking for and that’s really not what people understood from the patch notes.”

There’s a reason why pre-editing can be downright horrible. While it affects every player, those with worse setups or higher ping struggle more. Same for those on controller, who have a little bit less control and flexibility. The changes are better, but not what they could be.

“Pre-editing for higher ping players can be especially problematic. It can cause you to miss edits you would usually make, or accidentally pre-edit your builds. At least now if you pre-edit it automatically resets,” he admitted.

He gave Epic exactly what players want ⁠— to just remove the option. Adding a toggle to remove pre-edits completely is what Sypher wants, and the community agrees with him.

“I want to make this constructive. I know there’s a lot of feedback from competitive players who were really excited about this change and then realized it wasn’t the change we though we would be getting. We really just want the option to toggle off pre-editing completely.”

Epic has listened though. They are adding a new setting in 2021 to remove pre-edits entirely, and it’ll be news to the ears of Fortnite players across the world.

“We understand we missed the mark in adding an option to disable pre-edits in the 15.10. We know many of you find pre-editing unnecessary and would like a setting where you’re not able to edit a build until the build is in place. We plan to adjust the setting early next year,” they said.

Now, we’ll just have to wait. After almost three years of campaigning though, SypherPK has finally gotten his victory, and it’s going to be a sweet one once it’s finally added.



Pro players argue over Fortnite vs CSGO vs Valorant: Which is more skillful?

Published: 22/Dec/2020 16:24 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 16:47

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Fortnite Aim
Riot Games, Epic Games

Nitr0 ZexRow

Possibly the best bait of 2020, a tweet from TSM Fortnite star Anthony ‘ZexRow’ Colandro has enraged Valorant and CSGO players alike. 

It’s no secret that professional players across all game genres love a bit of trash talk. In fact, this year at the Dexerto Awards we even had an award for the Trash Talker of the Year!

This performance from pro Fornite player ZexRow is one that we’d definitely have included in our lists had he tweeted a few weeks earlier. A single tweet from the TSM star has managed to send Valorant and CSGO fans and players into a ravenous circle of flaming and keyboard aggression.

What did he say that was so controversial though? Well, the answer is pretty simple, he compared the skill needed in the three games and Fortnite came out on top, in his opinion.

INSTAGRAM - TSMThe 20-year-old Battle Royale king has managed to stir the pot this time…

ZexRow slams CSGO and Valorant

In a tweet from December 19, the 20-year-old decided that attacking the skills required to play both CSGO and Valorant would be the best way to end 2020 with a bang.

Stating that “Fortnite requires more aim than Valorant and CS,” the tweet lit the flames heralding the Valorant and CSGO armies to descend. With over 480 comments and 7.5k likes, it’s safe to say that ZexRow succeeded in stirring the pot.

To add fuel to the already scorching bonfire, he then went on to state in a response tweet that there’s “no way CS players have this big of egos to think it isn’t 80% crosshair placement.”

Valorant and CSGO pros react

Not only has the Tweet received a whole host of angry responses from casual Valorant and CSGO players, but the professional community has decided to weigh in on ZexRow’s spicy comment.

A simple gif response from 100 Thieves Valorant legend nitr0, part of the squad that dominated First Strike: NA said exactly what fans were thinking. A picture, after all, says a thousand words.

Going one step further, professional CS:GO player Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold of Evil Genius quote tweeted ZexRow’s original statement and replied that the incident “proves that if you say something stupid enough, you’ll get a bunch of Twitter interactions.”

The Fornite prodigy has continued to troll on his Twitter, sharing videos arguing his case as well as stating that he “went on CS and it feels like I’m ice skating.”

Pro player drama can always be fun, but it’s an especially cheeky way to round off a particularly brutal 2020 as it’s got fans so worked up, on both sides.