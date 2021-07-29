Fortnite leak reveals grim fate for Bushranger skin

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that everyone’s favorite leafy Islander, Bushranger, could be in for a rather grim fate.

Popular characters disappear from the Island all the time in Fortnite, and it’s rarely explained what happened to them – which is unusual, considering everyone’s supposed to be stuck inside the loop.

Still, most players don’t really pay too much attention to this phenomenon, as a regular rotation of NPCs dotted around the map helps keep gameplay fresh.

But it looks like one fan-favorite character, Bushranger, could be about to go missing with a very sinister explanation behind it.

Is Bushranger going to die in Fortnite?

Prominent leaker HYPEX recently shared an unreleased asset from the game. It’s a grave, accompanied by some atmospheric music, that’s scheduled to appear at the same place Bushranger currently spawns.

As if that wasn’t ominous enough, the grave is located in the unreleased Fortnite files under a folder called “Quests/Bushranger/GraveSite”.

HYPEX also pointed out that all of this is tied into a currently unreleased quest, meaning there will likely be challenges in the coming weeks surrounding this mysterious grave.

This Grave & Sound is supposed to appear at some point where bushranger spawns now, the Grave is under a folder called "Quests/Bushranger/GraveSite" and it's also tied to an unreleased quest.. Bushranger Dies? 😳 pic.twitter.com/rnsiYk7ddi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 28, 2021

There is another potential explanation for this grave appearing in Fortnite, though.

Several weekly challenges throughout this season have tasked players with finding supplies for Bushranger’s newly-adopted alien egg, such as collecting parenting books and building an egg hatchery.

Could it be that the loveable character’s new alien baby is about to die? That does seem more likely, as killing off a popular NPC seems a little out of character for Fortnite.

Although on second thought, this explanation somehow sounds even darker than Bushranger himself being bumped off. Regardless of what happens, the future’s not looking bright for Bushranger.

It’s unknown when this grave will appear, but it could have something to do with the live event that’s currently being teased with a mysterious countdown timer in the Fortnite lobby.