Fortnite

Ninja vows not to play Fortnite again after getting stream sniped

Published: 7/Feb/2021 7:26 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 9:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Ninja quits fortnite
Epic Games / Twitch: Ninja

Ninja

Ninja has vowed never to play or stream Fortnite again after he was allegedly stream sniped by a player who targeted and killed him four games in a row.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins will always be remembered for his rise to fame during Fortnite’s peak. At one point, his name was synonymous with the game, and it was all he played. But all good things must come to an end, and like any gamer, he got bored and moved on.

Now, he plays everything from League of Legends to Valorant, the latter of which he plays competitively. It had been a while since he dabbled in Fortnite, but he made an exciting return in a recent stream.

However, the nostalgia and good times didn’t last long. After constant encounters with stream snipers, he vowed to never play the game again.

Ninja explains why better parenting can help online toxicity
YouTube: Ninja
Ninja has moved on to other games, but he’ll always be remembered for his iconic Fortnite phase.

“It’s the same kids, bro. Get out of my game. Get away from me,” he said. “You’re not proving anything by going into a f**king game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f**king killing them.”

“This game is so f**king stupid, bro,” he added. “Like, the community, these little kids, it’s just so dumb. It really is. It’s not fun. It’s just not. And the thing is, these f**king clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m gonna f**king play it. I’m not gonna stream it.”

“But good for you, man,” he said. “Get your f**king clip [and] send it to your buddies. You killed Ninja. I haven’t played the game in forever. I don’t play it anymore. I come back, and I still almost kill all of you idiots. You guys grind this game 12 hours a day… and I still almost down you with zero practice competitively.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 3:08 and 4:25.

Ninja has been criticized for accusing people of stream sniping in the past. His accusations even resulted in some people getting them banned.

However, it seems like he was telling the truth in this instance since the same player targeted him four games in a row.

But regardless of whether people believe him or not, Ninja has vowed never to play the game again. It’s been a long time since it was his main game, but if he follows through with his claims, his presence will be sorely missed.

Fortnite

SypherPK reveals Fortnite Season 6 wishlist: AR buffs, attachments, more

Published: 7/Feb/2021 1:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite SypherPK Season 6
Epic Games / Twitter: SypherPK

Fortnite Season 5

SypherPK has enjoyed the meta in Fortnite Season 5, but now that he’s been at it for a couple of months, he has some ideas on what needs to be improved in Season 6.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan knows Fortnite like the back of his hand. Players can’t get enough of the tips and tricks he comes up with, and he’s always quick to break down and discuss the latest leaks and rumors.

However, his knowledge really shines during in-depth discussions about the current state of the game. Somehow, he always knows what works, what needs to be improved, and how it can be done.

In a recent video, he talked about some issues in Fortnite Season 5 and how they can be improved in Season 6. Here’s what he had to say.

SypherPK educational fortnite videos
YouTube: SypherPK
SypherPK’s content often revolves around ideas and discussions about Fortnite.

Increase player cap and pacing

“The first thing I think they should experiment with is the player cap and pacing of the matches,” he said. “I feel like if I’m not playing Arena, I’m not getting enough action in a single match, especially in public matches.”

“I do feel like there is still a lot of AI that are running around, and I do feel like the games die out very quickly,” he added. “You start the match with 100 players, and before the circle closes, there are only 20 or less people left.”

“I think there’s a lot of different ways they can keep the players alive in a match to make it feel more lively,” he said. “One option would be to add more players. If that doesn’t really work due to the servers… they should invest in figuring out ways to keep people alive longer throughout the match.”

Fortnite SypherPK Season 6
Epic Games
SypherPK wants Epic Games to increase the player capacity and pacing in Fortnite.

Assault Rifle Changes

“The AK47 is so awful, in my opinion,” he said. “It is not a very inspiring assault rifle to use. You have the SCAR, which is the bread and butter. It works. It’s been there from the beginning… but the AK47 doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel like it fits, and I personally do not like using it at all.”

“I think there are way more appealing and interesting assault rifle options,” he added. “Maybe they can come up with something new. Because now we have three different shotguns, but when it comes to assault rifles, you’re still pretty much stuck with just the SCAR.”

Fortnite SypherPK AK47
Epic Games
SypherPK feels like the AK47 is underwhelming in Fortnite.

Add Weapon and Vehicle Attachments

“Hopefully, weapon attachments do come next season [and the] same thing with vehicle attachments,” he said. “Vehicles have been a little bit underwhelming ever since they removed the Quad Crasher.”

“The cars that they added… are lacking a bit of actual usefulness. Aside from getting you from Point A to Point B, they’re not that useful in combat [and] on most surfaces. So, hopefully, these weapon and vehicle attachments come in and change things up.”

SypherPK’s hopes and expectations aren’t too unrealistic and could be a welcome change. It will be interesting to see whether he was on the ball with his suggestions or whether Epic Games has other solutions in mind.

Either way, Fortnite Season 6 is expected to start sometime soon. The Zero Point Battle Pass lasts until March 15, which means the next season could happen in the third week of March.