Fortnite players are slamming Epic Games for “not doing their job” when it comes to cracking down on cheaters after a YouTube streamer participated in a Chapter 5 tournament while using blatant cheats.

Epic has faced criticism for its past mishandling of cheaters, particularly when it comes to third-party exploits and allowing players to achieve unrealistically high levels through experience cheats.

The latest incident involves a YouTuber and streamer caught using cheats during a tournament. This has sparked outrage within the community, once again blaming Epic for failing to effectively address Fortnite cheating issues.

Article continues after ad

“Really feels like Epic isn’t doing their job anymore taking care of cheaters, they could threaten legal action against all of the people posting the hacks and cheats and shit on YouTube and TikTok yet they all allow that kind of content to stay up,” pointed out one commenter.

A video of the cheating Fortnite streamer was posted to Reddit as a compilation of the multiple kills that they got during the tournament from their point of view.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The video clearly shows a large white circle around the player’s crosshair, which was identified as an aim bot add-on by commenters.

In addition to hitting all of their shots, the fact that all of the enemies had their in-game names displayed above their heads was a red flag, as Fortnite does not offer that information without cheats.

“Hate to say it, but for everyone, you do find on YouTube, there are 10-20 more you don’t see. It’s a shame Epic doesn’t have people who look for this stuff and ban them,” said another commenter.

Article continues after ad

The video shared by the Reddit poster had to be edited because it advertised the cheater’s Discord, which promotes a type of cheat known as “soft aiming” that enables unnaturally precise aim. Despite the public display of these cheats during the Fortnite tournament matches, it seems like the cheater remains at large.