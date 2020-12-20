Logo
Ninja under fire after accusing rival Valorant team of cheating

Published: 20/Dec/2020 14:45

by Luke Edwards
Ninja/Riot Games/BBG

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevens has come under fire after Valorant team Built By Gamers (BBG) were temporarily disqualified from the Knights Before Christmas Invitational amid accusations of cheating. The accusations came after BBG beat Ninja’s team, Time In, 2-0.

Accusations were made after a clip of BBG’s Tristan ‘Critical’ Trinacty supposedly ‘locking on’ to a Time In player was circulated. On the basis of this clip, tournament organizers Pittsburgh Knights initially announced BBG would be disqualified while the allegations were fully investigated, with Time In advancing to the quarterfinals.

However, the ban has since been overturned, meaning Time In will no longer be playing in the next round of the tournament, and BBG will now be progressing instead.

But that’s not the end of it. Many members of the community are disgruntled with the overall handling of the situation, with the Pittsburgh Knights taking the brunt of the criticism. Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau accused the decision to disqualify BBG as being “hasty.”

“The only people that can decide if someone is cheating is Riot, not us armchair analysts going over 15-second clips like we’re flushaholics trying to chase our next high,” he said.

Ninja under fire

While Pittsburgh Knights are facing a wave of criticism, Ninja is also taking a large amount of heat, including for comments made about Critical. Ninja suggested the investigation was justified because of three previous cheating allegations made against Critical.

Critical had been subsequently cleared of all cheating allegations.

It’s fair to say Ninja’s comments haven’t gone down too well with some members of the community. Popular streamer THump condemned Ninja for mentioning Critical’s previous accusations, as the BBG pro had been cleared of them.

He said: “First 3 times he was cleared by riot, who has a lot more information than we do. So the previously 3 accusations shouldn’t factor in to this decision whatsoever.”

“You cannot DQ people from tournaments based on this type of evidence that has been put forward. It opens yourself up to tons of future accusations by losing teams and DQs happening left and right. Where does it end?”

Meanwhile, FaZe’s Charles ‘Hoppin’ Clapper accused the organizers of bowing to pressure from Ninja to disqualify BBG. He said: “The tournament organizers be like ‘there is an on-going investigation but ninja told us he thought they were cheating so let’s dq them’.”

Critical later thanked everyone who defended him over the accusations.

Many argue that Ninja’s large following personally was a major factor in the decision to disqualify BBG before any proof of cheating had been found. One suspect clip is rarely enough to condemn a player.

BBG will be facing Gen.G in the quarterfinals on 20 December at 1pm ET.

BBG cleared after Knights Valorant event halted over Critical cheating claims

Published: 20/Dec/2020 6:27

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games / Built By Gamers / Knights

North American Valorant squad Built By Gamers (BBG) was briefly disqualified from the Pittsburgh Knights Before Christmas event following renewed claims Tristan ‘Critical’ Trinacty was cheating. However, the decision has since been reversed, leaving players baffled.

BBG beat Time In 2-0 in their Round of 16 matchup in the Pittsburgh Knights Before Christmas event, but their result has been deemed null and void as the tournament organizers disqualified the squad over a suspicious clip from star player Critical shortly after.

The admins reportedly noted a suspicious clip from Critical during their second map on Ascent, showing the player allegedly locking on to one of Time In through a wall. Knights immediately started an investigation and made the call to disqualify BBG late on December 19.

“Team Built By Gamers are disqualified due to an on-going investigation. Ninja’s team will be moving forward to play against Gen.G for the Quarter-Finals,” Knights said on Twitter.

The decision was made by Knights President James O’Connor after reviewing the clips personally.

“After reviewing the clips I made the final call to DQ the team. With the tournament continuing tomorrow and us putting competitive integrity first, we suggested BBG decline to play and they agreed,” he said.

However, the organization quickly backflipped on their call, less than an hour after they made it. They used a report from Twitter user ‘AntiCheatPD’ saying they “have no reason to believe Critical is cheating.” AntiCheatPD is not affiliated with Riot.

“AntiCheatPD did not detect anything so we are reinstating the team whether they chose to play or not. Ninja’s team will not move forward. Thanks for the fast response during the holiday,” O’Connor added.

The move has only confused the community. Originally, members of BBG disputed the Knights’ claims. Rob ‘rob-wiz’ Kennedy stated on Twitter that the team wasn’t given a chance to challenge.

“We were not okay with bowing out of this tournament over suspicion of a Twitch clip,” he said. “Critical has been cleared by Riot three times already, and there’s no way to hard prove he was cheating, and the evidence is just not enough.”

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, the big name behind the orgless Time In, said they didn’t bring the clip to the admin’s attention. However, he has said that the ban was justified until AntiCheatPD came out with their own statement.

“Just going to use your logic real quick, you are saying that if there are suspicions of someone cheating (for the 4th time) in a tournament for money, don’t do anything until after, even though they knocked out several deserving teams unfairly,” he replied to one user on Twitter.

The backflip now, off the back of an unofficial comment, has raised questions about the Knights’ handling of the tournament.

According to some reports, tournament admins disagreed with O’Connor’s stance and pleaded with him to not ban BBG. The Knights President reportedly caved to pressure because of Ninja’s name value.

“Ninja was about to go spouting off on twitter about it if something didn’t happen, because apparently he was mad about something in their game,” Twitter user ‘rcon_joe’ said, defending tournament admin ‘sfX_x1’.

“Jasper literally [screamed] on a discord call begging James to not make the call he ended up making. He actually walked into my room and told me how afraid he was of the backlash he was going to face over something he didn’t even want to do.”

As it stands, BBG will take on Gen.G in the quarter-finals of the Knights Before Christmas tournament on December 20.

Dexerto has reached out to Knights and BBG for comment. Neither responded before publishing.