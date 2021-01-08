Ninja teases work in leading role on an upcoming TV show

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has started work on a mysterious TV show, teasing fans on details surrounding his role as one of the leading characters.

Ninja’s rise to mainstream stardom isn’t slowing down anytime soon as the internet celebrity has teased his involvement in a brand new TV show. Details are scarce and there’s no telling when this show might be revealed, but the streamer did provide some key information in his announcement.

The specific work appears to be for an animated series as Ninja’s involvement has been purely voiceover work for the time being. “recorded my first voice over for a main role in a TV show today,” he said on January 7.

“Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out.”

I actually recorded my first voice over for a main role in a tv show today. Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out 😭 — Ninja (@Ninja) January 8, 2021

It’s only been a matter of months since Ninja made one of the biggest moves of his career. Brad Pitt and Chris Evans are just a few of the names Ninja is now brushing shoulders with at Hollywood’s biggest talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency.

This major deal appears to be paying dividends in big ways already. A leading role in an animated series isn’t something you see from popular content creators every day.

Leading this charge is exactly what Ninja set his sights on months back. Focusing on “literally anything and everything Hollywood” is what he outlined to Hollywood Reporter in July 2020.

That means everything from an appearance on the Masked Singer to work on various cartoons as well.

It’s only a matter of time until we find out exactly what this show looks like. Could Ninja be the actual character in the animated series? Or is he purely providing his voice for someone else’s creation? We’ll just have to wait and see.

This isn’t the only major Hollywood production Ninja is involved with at this point in his career. Upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy is set to feature a number of major content creators, with Ninja chief among them.