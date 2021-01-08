Logo
Ninja teases work in leading role on an upcoming TV show

Published: 8/Jan/2021 2:27

by Brad Norton
Ninja streaming
Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has started work on a mysterious TV show, teasing fans on details surrounding his role as one of the leading characters.

Ninja’s rise to mainstream stardom isn’t slowing down anytime soon as the internet celebrity has teased his involvement in a brand new TV show. Details are scarce and there’s no telling when this show might be revealed, but the streamer did provide some key information in his announcement.

The specific work appears to be for an animated series as Ninja’s involvement has been purely voiceover work for the time being. “recorded my first voice over for a main role in a TV show today,” he said on January 7.

“Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out.”

It’s only been a matter of months since Ninja made one of the biggest moves of his career. Brad Pitt and Chris Evans are just a few of the names Ninja is now brushing shoulders with at Hollywood’s biggest talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency.

This major deal appears to be paying dividends in big ways already. A leading role in an animated series isn’t something you see from popular content creators every day.

Leading this charge is exactly what Ninja set his sights on months back. Focusing on “literally anything and everything Hollywood” is what he outlined to Hollywood Reporter in July 2020

That means everything from an appearance on the Masked Singer to work on various cartoons as well.

Ninja on Masked Singer
Ninja’s first big televised appearance came on hit Fox show The Masked Singer.

It’s only a matter of time until we find out exactly what this show looks like. Could Ninja be the actual character in the animated series? Or is he purely providing his voice for someone else’s creation? We’ll just have to wait and see.

This isn’t the only major Hollywood production Ninja is involved with at this point in his career. Upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy is set to feature a number of major content creators, with Ninja chief among them.

Overwatch

Dafran rages after Overwatch teammate finds new way to grief as Wrecking Ball

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Dafran

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro-turned-farmer extraordinaire Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca lost his cool during a January 7 broadcast when his Wrecking Ball teammate unintentionally griefed him.

Dafran has been making waves on Twitch since returning amid starting his career as a farmer – and he hasn’t lost his touch, with the DPS star’s aim being the envy of anyone who has ever played an FPS game.

Just like many other streamers, Francesca has really taken to playing Rust, but found himself returning to Overwatch just in time to discover a new way for Wrecking Ball players to screw him over with what he would later call an “Amazon Prime Delivery.”

The Danish streamer was in a tightly-contested Overwatch battle on Watchpoint Gibraltar, having managed to hold the enemy team before the first checkpoint. While his team seemed prime to win on their attack, the opposition dug in their heels and seemed to be outdoing Dafran’s squad.

Twitch streamer Dafran is now a farmer
Instagram/okotopen.dk
The former OWL pro is a farmer and Twitch streamer.

Sensing that he had to make some crazy plays to secure the win, he started with picking off the enemy Baptiste before landing three quick direct shots on Mercy to eliminate the opposition’s supports.

Following this, he picked off the enemy Soldier with a Flashbang into a double headshot combo, and seemed to be on the verge of securing victory – when suddenly his own Wrecking Ball messed everything up by booping the Roadhog right towards him, where the tank was able to hook and kill Dafran.

“You booped him to me!” the farmer raged. “You f**king killed me, Ball! You literally griefed the whole game by playing Ball and then you f**king kill me! Oh my God. What the f**k?!”

Despite Francesca’s tilt, his team remained calm and collected, fragged out and managed to push the payload into the yellow box of victory to win in the end.

“Holy sh*t, my blood pressure, dude,” he joked. “This is why I want to play Rust. So I don’t deal with this sh*t. I don’t want to die from an aneurysm, dude.”

After the match ended, the streamer viewed the sequence in the replay viewer to show exactly how he was screwed over.

“I killed three people here, I’m about to get away and boom!” he cried. “Amazon Prime Delivery. What the f**k, dude? I swear to God if we didn’t win this.”

Luckily, Dafran managed to keep his rage in check for the most part. Otherwise, the streaming sensation could very well have been looking at another ban from the platform if he took things a step too far.