Ninja asks Valorant fans to "show respect" to his Time In teammates - Dexerto

Ninja feels pretty good about Time In’s performance in the Valorant JBL Quantum Cup despite being eliminated in the group stage, but he asked fans and other pro players to show his teammates respect.

The Valorant JBL Quantum Cup has been a thrilling tournament so far. It features eight teams all competing for a chance to be crowned champions and a piece of the $50,000 prize pool.

Time In were the underdogs, featuring Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Kurtis ‘Kurt’ Gallo, Austin ‘Morgausse’ Etue, Gregory ‘Grego’ McAllen, and Dani. They started off with an impressive win against FaZe Clan, but lost their two remaining games in the group stage and finished bottom of the group.

Ninja posted a video on Twitter and shared his thoughts on their performance. He sounded disappointed about the early elimination, but he was pretty optimistic about how it went down. However, there was another important message he wanted to make.

“To all the pro players out there or everyone who is even spectating, I would like everyone to refer to our team name as Time In,” he said. “Not ‘Ninja and Friends’ or ‘Ninja’s and Crew’ or ‘Ninja’s Team’.

“Every single one on my team, every single person, they’ve competed in other games in a dominant way,” he added. “I mean sh*t, they even have more followers than some of the current pro players on the top one team.”

“So, enough of this shit of Ninja and Friends and Ninja and Crew. Right?” he said. “It’s just Time In. Let’s have some respect for my team. Alright, guys?” He also followed up the tweet with a comment asking people to “put some respec” on his teammates.

Ninja isn’t wrong. Kurt, Morgausse, Grego, and Dani are excellent Valorant players in their own right.

They’ve also got a solid record in other competitive shooters including Apex Legends, CSGO, Fortnite, and Overwatch.

It’s easy for people to overlook them and refer to Time In as something that revolves around Ninja. But all deserve to be where they are, and nobody knows that more than Ninja.