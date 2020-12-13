 Ninja asks Valorant fans to "show respect" to his Time In teammates - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Ninja asks Valorant fans to “show respect” to his Time In teammates

Published: 13/Dec/2020 4:13

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Ninja Time In Valorant
Morgausse / Ninja

Share

Ninja feels pretty good about Time In’s performance in the Valorant JBL Quantum Cup despite being eliminated in the group stage, but he asked fans and other pro players to show his teammates respect.

The Valorant JBL Quantum Cup has been a thrilling tournament so far. It features eight teams all competing for a chance to be crowned champions and a piece of the $50,000 prize pool.

Time In were the underdogs, featuring Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Kurtis ‘Kurt’ Gallo, Austin ‘Morgausse’ Etue, Gregory ‘Grego’ McAllen, and Dani. They started off with an impressive win against FaZe Clan, but lost their two remaining games in the group stage and finished bottom of the group.

Ninja posted a video on Twitter and shared his thoughts on their performance. He sounded disappointed about the early elimination, but he was pretty optimistic about how it went down. However, there was another important message he wanted to make. 

Ninja Time In Valorant
Ninja
Ninja wants Time In to be respected as a team.

“To all the pro players out there or everyone who is even spectating, I would like everyone to refer to our team name as Time In,” he said. “Not ‘Ninja and Friends’ or ‘Ninja’s and Crew’ or ‘Ninja’s Team’. 

“Every single one on my team, every single person, they’ve competed in other games in a dominant way,” he added. “I mean sh*t, they even have more followers than some of the current pro players on the top one team.”

“So, enough of this shit of Ninja and Friends and Ninja and Crew. Right?” he said. “It’s just Time In. Let’s have some respect for my team. Alright, guys?” He also followed up the tweet with a comment asking people to “put some respec” on his teammates.

Ninja isn’t wrong. Kurt, Morgausse, Grego, and Dani are excellent Valorant players in their own right.

They’ve also got a solid record in other competitive shooters including Apex Legends, CSGO, Fortnite, and Overwatch.

It’s easy for people to overlook them and refer to Time In as something that revolves around Ninja. But all deserve to be where they are, and nobody knows that more than Ninja.

Valorant

LIVE: Valorant Champions Tour 2021 rostermania: all teams and players

Published: 13/Dec/2020 2:16

by Andy Williams
Valorant rostermania hub
Dexerto

Share

With the Valorant Champions Tour in our sights, the first off-season for Riot’s hit FPS title has kicked off. Plenty of teams will be looking to improve on their First Strike performance by picking up new talent, and we’ll keep track of it all for you right here.

The Valorant Champions Tour is taking the game’s esport to the next level. Dedicated regional competitions all leading into one global final is the ecosystem everyone wanted when Valorant launched.

While some teams are riding high off their First Strike success, others will be looking to rebuild to take the title for themselves. Haven’t been keeping up with the off-season action? We’ve got you covered right here.

Latest News

December 11

December 9 

December 8

Latest Rumors

Player From To
Nathan ‘leaf‘ Orf Chaos (CS:GO) Cloud9 Blue
David ‘Davidp‘ Prins G2 Esports Free Agent
Yaroslav ‘Jady‘ Nikolaev HSDIRR Ninjas in Pyjamas
Niels ‘luckeRRR‘ Jasiek Ninjas in Pyjamas Free Agent
Saif ‘Sayf‘ Jibraeel Ninjas in Pyjamas Guild Esports
Filip ‘goffe‘ Gauffin Guild Esports Free Agent
Bayram ‘bramz‘ Ben Redjeb Free Agent Team Vitality
Lukas ‘Feqew‘ Petrauskas eXiLe Esports Team Vitality

Jump to section

Europe

BIG (Germany)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Fatih ‘gob b‘ Dayik BIG
Alexander ‘alexRr‘ Frisch BIG
Ceyhun ‘AslaN‘ Aslan BIG
Alexander ‘Ultimate‘ Pauls BIG
Michele ‘zonixx‘ Köhler BIG

forZe (Russia & Belarus)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Denis ‘hugeon‘ Vasiliev forZe
Nikita ‘Coffee‘ Antsypirovich forZe
Nikolai ‘zeddy‘ Lapko forZe
Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU‘ Ilyushin forZe
Vyacheslav ‘Art1st‘ Lyadnov forZe

FunPlus Phoenix (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Pontus ‘Zyppan‘ Eek FunPlus Phoenix
Andrei ‘Shao‘ Kiprsky FunPlus Phoenix
Kirill ‘ANGE1‘ Karasiow FunPlus Phoenix
Tobias ‘ShadoW‘ Flodström FunPlus Phoenix

Former Players

Player New Team
Johan ‘Meddo‘ Renbjörk Lundborg Free Agent

G2 Esports (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Oscar ‘Mixwell‘ Cañellas G2 Esports
Patryk ‘paTiTek‘ Fabrowski G2 Esports
Jacob ‘pyth‘ Mourujärvi G2 Esports
Ardis ‘ardiis‘ Svarenieks G2 Esports
David ‘Davidp‘ Prins G2 Esports

Gambit Esports (Russia)

Player Previous Team
Nikita ‘d3ffo‘ Sudakov Gambit Esports
Bogdan ‘sheydos‘ Naumov Gambit Esports
Timofey ‘Chronicle‘ Khromov Gambit Esports
Ayaz ‘nAts‘ Akhmetshin Gambit Esports
Danila ‘Sunset‘ Soloviov Gambit Esports

Giants Gaming (Spain)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Salvador ‘Yurii‘ Gasco Giants Gaming
Francesc ‘donQ‘ Savall Giants Gaming
Jon ‘jonba‘ Baraiazarra Giants Gaming
Adolfo ‘Fit1nho‘ Gallego Giants Gaming
Miguel ‘eXerZ‘ Marin Giants Gaming

Guild Esports (Sweden)

Current Players

Players Previous Team
Yacine ‘Yacine‘ Laghmari Guild Esports
Leo ‘ziz‘ Jannesson Guild Esports
Malkolm ‘bonkar‘ Rench Guild Esports
William ‘draken‘ Sundin Guild Esports
Filip ‘goffe‘ Gauffin Guild Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Saif ‘Sayf‘ Jibraeel Ninjas in Pyjamas
Emir ‘RHYME‘ Muminovic Ninjas in Pyjamas
Niels ‘luckeRRR‘ Jasiek Ninjas in Pyjamas
Charles ‘CREA‘ Beauvois Ninjas in Pyjamas
Egor ‘chiwawa‘ Stepanyuk Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nolpenki (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Aron ‘xajdish‘ Fredriksson Nolpenki
Vakaris ‘vakk‘ Bebravičius Nolpenki
Aleksander ‘zeek‘ Zygmunt Nolpenki
Jesse ‘JESMUND‘ Terävä Nolpenki

Former Players

Player New Team
Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed‘ İpek Free Agent

Orgless (fka Prodigy / Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Aaro ‘hoody‘ Peltokangas Orgless
Niki ‘delezyh‘ Sutinen Orgless
Vincent ‘Happy‘ Cervoni Orgless
Ričardas ‘Boo‘ Lukaševičius Orgless
Daniil ‘pipsoN‘ Meshcheryakov Orgless

Purple Cobras (Europe)

Team has disbanded.

Former Players

Player New Team
Liam ‘fanCy‘ Ebanks Free Agent
Logi ‘Hugstar‘ Baldursson Free Agent
Ouali ‘M4CHINA‘ Manset Free Agent
Romain ‘ValDeDe‘ Mieudonnet Free Agent
Marc ‘Honeybee‘ Begley Free Agent

SUMN FC (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Jake ‘Boaster‘ Howlett SUMN FC
Domagoj ‘doma‘ Fancev SUMN FC
James ‘Mistic‘ Orfila SUMN FC
Muhammad ‘Moe40‘ Hariff SUMN FC
Kostas ‘tsack‘ Theodoropoulos SUMN FC

Team Heretics (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Christian ‘lowel‘ Garcia Antoran Team Heretics
Melih ‘pAura‘ Karaduran Team Heretics
Žygimantas ‘nukkye‘ Chmieliauskas Team Heretics
Dustyn ‘niesoW‘ Durnas Team Heretics
Auni ‘AvovA‘ Chahade Team Heretics

Team Liquid (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Adam ‘ec1s‘ Eccles Team Liquid
Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom Team Liquid
Dom ‘soulcas‘ Sulcas Team Liquid
James ‘Kryptix‘ Affleck Team Liquid
Travis ‘L1NK‘ Mendoza Team Liquid

Team Singularity (Russia)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Denis ‘Gray‘ Danilyuk Team Singularity
Ilya ‘NLaaeR‘ Koppalov Team Singularity
Nikita ‘trexx‘ Cherednichenko Team Singularity
Stanislav ‘Sp1ke‘ Koshel Team Singularity
Artem ‘insider‘ Puzanov Team Singularity

[Return to top]

North America

100 Thieves (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Spencer ‘Hiko‘ Martin 100 Thieves
Nicholas ‘nitr0‘ Cannella 100 Thieves
Joshua ‘steel‘ Nissan 100 Thieves
Peter ‘Asuna‘ Mazuryk 100 Thieves
Quan ‘diceyzx‘ Tran 100 Thieves

Andbox (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Bradley ‘ANDROID‘ Fodor Andbox
Jaccob ‘yay‘ Whiteaker Andbox
Sebastian ‘seb‘ Bucki Andbox
Jake ‘POACH‘ Brumleve Andbox
Aaron ‘b0i‘ Thao Andbox

Built By Gamers (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Nicolas ‘Nicolas‘ Aubin Built By Gamers
Rob ‘rob-wiz‘ Kennedy Built By Gamers
Mike ‘pho‘ Panza Built By Gamers
William ‘Will‘ Cheng Built By Gamers
Tristan ‘Critical‘ Trinacty Mamba Mode Gaming

Cloud9 Blue (United States)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Tyson ‘TenZ‘ Ngo Cloud9 Blue
Skyler ‘Relyks‘ Weaver Cloud9 Blue
Mitch ‘mitch‘ Semago Cloud9 Blue
Daniel ‘vice‘ Kim Cloud9 Blue

Former Players

Player New Team
Josh ‘shinobi‘ Abastado Free Agent

Complexity Gaming (United States & France)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Riley ‘ohai‘ Nguyen Complexity
David ‘Xp3‘ Gardido Complexity
Michael ‘agm‘ Abood Complexity
Mike ‘sharky‘ Gariti (TRIAL) Highground
Jonah ‘JonahP‘ Pulice (TRIAL) Free Agent

Dignitas (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Rory ‘dephh‘ Jackson Dignitas
Harrison ‘psalm‘ Chang Dignitas
Phat ‘supamen‘ Le Dignitas
Bryan ‘MAKKA‘ Drouillard Dignitas
Chad ‘Oderus‘ Miller Dignitas

Equinox Esports (North America)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Carlo ‘Dcop‘ Delsol Equinox Esports
Kevin ‘mina‘ Nguyen Equinox Esports
Danny ‘cute fat boy‘ Nguyen Equinox Esports
Jake ‘Paincakes‘ Hass Equinox Esports
David ‘DXN‘ Nguyen Equinox Esports

FaZe Clan (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Corey ‘Corey‘ Nigra FaZe Clan
Zachary ‘zachaREEE‘ Lombardo FaZe Clan
Jimmy ‘Marved‘ Nguyen FaZe Clan
Andrej ‘babybay‘ Francisty FaZe Clan
Shane ‘Rawkus‘ Flaherty FaZe Clan

Gen.G Esports (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Anthony ‘gMd‘ Guimond Gen.G
Danny ‘huynh‘ Huynh Gen.G
Michael ‘MkaeL‘ De Luca Gen.G
Keven ‘PLAYER1‘ Champagne Gen.G
Shawn ‘Shawn‘ O’Riley Gen.G

Immortals (North America)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Noah ‘jcStani‘ Smith Immortals
Amgalan ‘Genghsta‘ Nemekhbayar Immortals
Jason ‘neptune‘ Tran Immortals
Jason ‘jmoh‘ Mohandessi Immortals
Andrew ‘ShoT_UP‘ Orlowski Immortals

Luminosity Gaming (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Alex ‘aproto‘ Protopapas Luminosity Gaming
Brenden ‘stellar‘ McGrath Luminosity Gaming
Brady ‘thief‘ Dever Luminosity Gaming

Former Players

Player New Team
Justin ‘Ksiaze‘ Goszczynski Free Agent

NRG (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Damian ‘daps‘ Steele NRG
Daniel ‘eeiu‘ Vucenovic NRG
Sam ‘s0m‘ Oh NRG
Yannick ‘KOLER‘ Blanchette (Inactive) NRG

Renegades (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Devon ‘randyySavage‘ Bréard Renegades
Ryan ‘Winsum‘ Johns Renegades
Chuck ‘Cp2‘ Proud Renegades
Stephen ‘Berghy‘ Bergh Renegades
Alexander ‘retrQ‘ Kadan Renegades

Sentinels (United States)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Shahzeeb ‘ShahZam‘ Khan Sentinels
Hunter ‘SicK‘ Mims Sentinels
Jay ‘sinatraa‘ Won Sentinels
Jared ‘zombs‘ Gitlin Sentinels
Michael ‘dapr‘ Gulino Sentinels

T1 (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham T1
Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière T1
Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce T1
Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine T1
Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo T1

Team Envy (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Pujan ‘FNS‘ Mehta Team Envy
Anthony ‘mummAy‘ DiPaolo Team Envy
Jake ‘kaboose‘ McDonald Team Envy
Austin ‘crashies‘ Roberts Team Envy
Victor ‘food‘ Wong Team Envy

TSM (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Stephen ‘reltuC‘ Cutler TSM
James ‘hazed‘ Cobb TSM
Matthew ‘Wardell‘ Yu TSM
Yassine ‘Subroza‘ Taoufik TSM
Taylor ‘drone‘ Johnson TSM

[Return to top]

South America

B4 eSports (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Wellington ‘akemy‘ Martins B4 eSports
Bryan ‘pANcada‘ Luna B4 eSports
Vinicius ‘v1nNy‘ Gonçalves B4 eSports

Former Players

Player New Team
Leandro ‘frz‘ Gomes Free Agent
Alexandre ‘xand‘ Zizi Free Agent

Estral Esports (Argentina & Chile)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Agustin ‘Nozwerr‘ Ibarra Estral Esports
Nahuel ‘Puleule‘ Pulella Estral Esports
Matias ‘Saadhak‘ Delipetro Estral Esports
Leandro ‘Leazo‘ Liset Estral Esports
Juan Pablo ‘NagZ‘ Lopez Estral Esports

Gamelanders (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Leonardo ‘mwzera‘ Serrati Gamelanders
Walney ‘Jonn‘ Reis Gamelanders
Jonathan ‘JhoW‘ Glória Gamelanders
Guilherme ‘Nyang‘ Coelho Gamelanders
Fernando ‘fznnn‘ Cerqueira Gamelanders

Havan Liberty (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Rodrigo ‘myssen‘ Myssen Havan Liberty
Gabriel ‘shion‘ Vilela Havan Liberty
Bruno ‘bNhardneja‘ Nóia Havan Liberty
Marcelo ‘pleets‘ Leite Havan Liberty
Pedro ‘pMdr1‘ Henrique Havan Liberty

Infinity Esports (Colombia & Guatemala)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Javier ‘RAINMAKER‘ Cruz Infinity Esports
Juanes ‘sickLy‘ Valencia Infinity Esports
Alejandro ‘Alejo‘ Rocha Infinity Esports
Jesus ‘jfoeN‘ Taboada Infinity Esports
Nolan ‘nolaN‘ Martinez Infinity Esports

paiN Gaming (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Murillo ‘murizzz‘ Tuchtenhagen paiN Gaming
Pedro ‘ole‘ Orlandini paiN Gaming
Vitor ‘kon4n‘ Hugo paiN Gaming
Matheus ‘matheuzin‘ Brito paiN Gaming
Andre ‘Txozin‘ Saidel paiN Gaming

Team oNe Esports (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Joaquim ‘champzera‘ Alves Team oNe Esports
Gabriel ‘cpx‘ Cruz Team oNe Esports
Lucas ‘ntk‘ Martins Team oNe Esports
Brenno ‘ZaPy‘ Roberto Team oNe Esports
Henrique ‘Maverick‘ Tozatto Team oNe Esports

Vorax (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Hiago ‘delevingne‘ Baldi Vorax
Matheus ‘dragonite‘ Matos Vorax
Gabriel ‘v1xe‘ Martins Vorax
Leonardo ‘fzkk‘ Puertas Vorax
Gustavo ‘krain‘ Melara Vorax

[Return to top]

Asia

Absolute JUPITER (Japan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Ushida ‘Laz‘ Koji Absolute JUPITER
Maruoka ‘crow‘ Tomoaki Absolute JUPITER
Takebayashi ‘barce‘ Ryo Absolute JUPITER
Takemori ‘takej‘ Shogo Absolute JUPITER
Oshiro ‘Reita‘ Ryu Absolute JUPITER

ahq e-Sports Club (Taiwan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Li ‘Iyo‘ Yi-Ting ahq e-Sports Club
Li ‘Rainy‘ Gui-Shuo ahq e-Sports Club
Yao ‘Senhoachic‘ Da-Tao ahq e-Sports Club
Lin ‘Milk‘ Chi-Hung ahq e-Sports Club
Gao ‘Kant‘ Wei-Teng ahq e-Sports Club

Attack All Around (Thailand)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Teerapat ‘Acetics‘ Jinyong Attack All Around
Nantapol ‘Kongared‘ Boonying Attack All Around
Sarindhorn ‘JinNy‘ Wanothayarnchai Attack All Around
Jirayu ‘Wannafly‘ Meesuk Attack All Around
Teerasak ‘PinOcchiOs‘ Kedaim Overtime Esports

BlackBird Ignis (Japan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Shuma ‘RIPablo‘ Ikeda BlackBird Ignis
Kaito ‘NeokinG‘ Irikura BlackBird Ignis
Souta ‘popogachi‘ Morita BlackBird Ignis
Shibasaki ‘poem‘ Yumeki BlackBird Ignis
Masayuki ‘oitaN‘ Takahashi BlackBird Ignis

Cloud9 Korea (South Korea)

Team has disbanded.

Former Players

Player New Team
Park ‘Bazzi‘ Jun-Ki Free Agent
Byeon ‘Munchkin‘ Sang-beom Free Agent
Yu ‘BuZz‘ Byung-chul Free Agent
Lee ‘Hate‘ Ye-hun Free Agent
Son ‘xeta‘ Seon-ho Free Agent

DetonatioN Gaming (Japan & South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Takekawa ‘STABA‘ Munehito DetonatioN Gaming
Masaru ‘ZodiaX‘ Yoneshige DetonatioN Gaming
Lee ‘mystic‘ In-pyo DetonatioN Gaming
Hiromichi ‘mittiii‘ Urahigashi DetonatioN Gaming
Tenta ‘ten‘ Asai DetonatioN Gaming

MiTH.Attitude (Thailand)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Talunt ‘mush2oom‘ Rattanaprapaporn MiTH.Attitude
Thanadol ‘newgen‘ Kitautcharanukul MiTH.Attitude
Thanaphat ‘THEE‘ Limpaphan MiTH.Attitude
Chaiwat ‘BOOMBURAPA‘ Wattatum MiTH.Attitude
Patiphan ‘Patiphan‘ Chaiwong (Inactive) MiTH.Attitude

SCARZ (Japan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Teppei ‘ade‘ Kuno SCARZ
Akira ‘marin‘ Kato SCARZ
Sakaguchi ‘Npoint‘ Kenjiro SCARZ
Ryota ‘ryota-‘ Okayama SCARZ
Sak SCARZ

T1 Korea (South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Kim ‘R0K3T‘ Ju-yeong T1 Korea
Ye ‘Anaks‘ Sang-jun T1 Korea
Choi ‘10X‘ Jin-woo (Inactive) T1 Korea
Kim ‘Harry‘ Han-kyu (Inactive) T1 Korea
Jeong ‘Esperanza‘ Jin-choel (Inactive) T1 Korea

TNL Esports (South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Leo ‘GODLIKE‘ Seo-ha TNL Esports
Yu ‘TS‘ Tae-seok TNL Esports
Kim ‘Efina‘ Nak-yeon TNL Esports
Yeom ‘eKo‘ Wang-ryong TNL Esports
Park ‘exy‘ Geun-cheol TNL Esports

Vision Strikers (South Korea)

Current Player

Player Previous Team
Kim ‘glow‘ Min-soo Vision Strikers
Kim ‘stax‘ Gu-taek Vision Strikers
Goo ‘Rb‘ Sang-Min Vision Strikers
Lee ‘k1ng‘ Seung-won Vision Strikers
Kim ‘Zest‘ Gi-seok Vision Strikers

[Return to top]

This post will be continually updated, as more players find their home. With more organizations jumping on the Valorant bandwagon and more players flocking to showcase their talents in Future Earth, it’s only a matter of time before the first world champion will be crowned.