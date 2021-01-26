Logo
Ninja explains how better parenting can help online toxicity

Published: 26/Jan/2021 0:15 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 0:53

by Virginia Glaze
Ninja explains why better parenting can help online toxicity
YouTube: Ninja

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has called for parents to take an active role in fighting toxicity online, and explained why it’s so important — especially in a world that is using the internet more and more every day.

Ninja knows better than most the highs and lows of online stardom. Having risen to prominence as one of Twitch’s most-viewed personalities, the broadcaster-turned-Fortnite aficionado moved to Mixer in a shocking turn of events, leaving his huge Twitch legacy behind him in the process.

However, this unsurprisingly incited a wave of criticism against the gaming star, who was already well-aware of the behavior of young players during online matches.

The online troll has even become a widespread stereotype — but Ninja believes that parents can help mitigate the oft-bemoaned state of online toxicity.

 

During a January 24 interview with the New York Times’ David Marchese, Ninja stated that the parents of young gamers can play a huge role in changing the environment of internet culture for the positive.

“People are behind the screen,” Ninja explained. “They say what they want and can get away with it. You have complete anonymity… it sucks that there are kids who can say racist things and be incredibly aggressive and threatening to women online and have zero repercussions.”

“It all comes down to parenting,” he continued. “You want to know who your kid is? Listen to him when he’s playing video games when he thinks you’re not.”

Ninja reads a book
Twitter: Ninja
Ninja believes that better parenting can result in a better online experience for streamers and gamers, across the board.

Ninja went on to discuss racism, noting the all-too common occurrence of racial slurs being slung in online gaming matches — something that can even get Twitch streamers banned, if said during their broadcasts.

“Is it my job to have this conversation with this kid? No, because the first thing that’s going on in my head is, ‘This kid is doing this on purpose to troll me.’ If someone says a racial slur on someone else’s stream, it can potentially get that streamer banned. It’s awful, but that’s the first thing I think of.”

Ninja’s conversation on toxicity isn’t out of the blue; studies report online harassment and cyberbullying has risen 70% amid the ongoing health crisis.

While it’s impossible to monitor everything your child does online, Ninja’s interview does raise an interesting topic of conversation as the world turns to the internet while traveling and gatherings are out of the question.

Twitch streamer “sick” after mother’s home swatted by trolls

Published: 25/Jan/2021 21:40

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch streamer Kwitty23 mother swatted by trolls
Twitch: Kwitty23 / Unsplash.com, Bernie Almanzar

Yet another Twitch streamer has become a victim of “swatting” after trolls sent a squad of armed law enforcement officers to his mothers’ home during a broadcast on January 24.

‘Swatting’ is a crime that has risen in prominence over the past few years. Defined as a type of prank call, ‘swatting’ aims to send large amounts of armed law enforcement officers to a person’s home or other location, usually with claims that the target is endangering others.

In the past several years, a number of Twitch streamers and high-profile influencers have been victims of swatting — and despite a growing awareness regarding the topic, it continues to pose a significant problem.

Twitch streamer ‘Kwitty23’ is an example of this discouraging development. On January 24, the broadcaster revealed that he’d seen a number of messages in his chat from two accounts saying such phrases as “swat,” “look outside,” and “go check out your window before you’re the next reported dead body.”

Kwitty Among Us stream
Twitch: Kwitty23
Twitch streamer ‘Kwitty23’ was in the middle of an Among Us game on January 24 when he discovered his mother’s home had been swatted.

This understandably concerned the streamer, who later discovered that the commenters in question had swatted his old address — the home of his mother, who, instead of Kwitty, had become the target of the swatting.

That’s not all; the swatters had allegedly told police that “someone from this address said they were going to murder an infant child.”

“I thought they were trolls,” Kwitty tweeted of the incident. “Turns out they got a hold of my old address where my mom lives and sent the SWAT team. My mom had guns raised at her. I feel sick to my stomach.”

Kwitty went on to release the names of the accounts who had sounded off in his chat, asking his viewers to report them if possible.

Luckily, both Kwitty and his mother are okay, as the broadcaster explained in a Twitlonger posted on January 25.

“My mother is ok, just pretty shaken up of course, but we’ve been in contact with the local authorities and they are actively trying to track these individuals down,” he wrote. “We’ve also taken proper measures, so this hopefully wont happen again.”

Kwitty explains the swatting situation.

The streamer advised the caller to seek therapy and urged streamers to take whatever measures necessary to protect themselves.

Kwitty’s situation comes on the heels of yet another high-profile swatting situation related to YouTuber JoJo Siwa, who was also swatted in wake of her coming out announcement on the weekend of January 22.