Ninja hilariously roasts teammate during Fortnite tournament - Dexerto

Fortnite

Ninja hilariously roasts teammate during Fortnite tournament

Published: 9/Oct/2020 15:26

by Jacob Hale
Ninja on Fortnite stream
YouTube: Ninja / Epic Games

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins might be one of the most famous streamers in the world, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make time for small streamers, too… well, time to roast them, at least.

It’s fair to say that Ninja has served his time and done the dirty work in the streaming sphere, having spent years grinding to make it a full-time job, and then grow the stream to certified celebrity status.

He knows the troubles and tribulations that come with trying to compete for a living and also make some spare cash on Twitch, but that doesn’t stop him seeing an opportunity to share some friendly banter with someone else on their way up — at the expense of their popularity.

That’s what Fortnite competitor and streamer Paper found out while playing in the final week of Ninja’s very own Ninja Battles tournament, which featured a $80,000 prize pool.

Ninja streamer
Instagram: Ninja
Ninja has become perhaps the most mainstream streamer on the planet thanks to his Fortnite success.

Paper has started to grow in popularity in recent months and started achieving more convincing results during tournaments, but that didn’t prompt teammate Ninja to hold back, who went straight for the throat with this hilarious roast.

After asking Paper how long he’s been competing for, while sat waiting in the pre-game lobby with the third of their trio, Ronaldo, Ninja discovered he had actually been competing since day one: which gave Blevins all the fuel he needed.

“Damn,” Ninja said after finding out. “You would think you would be more relevant,” which caused both Ronaldo and Paper to burst into hysterics, caught completely off-guard by the joke.

Paper came back at Ninja, roasting his “ugly a*s” Adidas shoes and his pink hair, but the damage had clearly been done, with Ronaldo telling Paper that he had been “checked” by the former Mixer star.

Though the good vibes were flowing, it didn’t do much to help Ninja and his trio, who finished in 27th in the tournament and outside of the prize money.

Fortnite

SypherPK explains why popular Fortnite weapon was secretly vaulted

Published: 9/Oct/2020 13:02

by Connor Bennett
SypherPK on Fortnite's hellicarier
Epic Games/SypherPK

Fortnite Season 4 SypherPK

Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed that Epic Games have secretly vaulted a popular weapon ahead of Fortnitemares.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, Epic Games have added plenty of content, be that in the form of map changes, new weapons, or new skins. 

However, they’ve also taken plenty of weapons away. This could be because they don’t fit the style of the season or because they’ve become too strong and need a bit of balancing. 

These weapons are vaulted and aren’t unvaulted until a little while later. These changes are typically announced, however, there appears to have been a secret vaulting in Season 4.

Epic Games
Weapons get vaulted all the time in Fortnite, but there’s usually an announcement.

That’s right, a secret vaulting. SypherPK pointed it out in his October 8 video, noting that the RPG has disappeared from the loot that drops after defeating the Galactus bots. 

“Here’s what’s going on, these things used to give you RPGs. For some reason, they do not give you RPGs anymore,” the YouTuber said. “Epic removed RPGs from these bad boys, randomly, and no ones really talking about it much. They’re completely gone, there’s no way to get an RPG in the game anymore.”

It wasn’t just the one instance where Sypher didn’t get an RPG, though. He tried to find an RPG in another game and was unable to do so, even though the bots still dropped some ridiculous loot. 

Why is that case? Well, SypherPK suggests that it’s got something to do with Fortnitemares being just around the corner. He believes that Epic has simply taken RPGs away so that they can bring back the Pumpkin Launcher for the Halloween event. 

Of course, this seems like a pretty logical explanation and might clear up some doubt for players who were shocked that they’ve been gone. Though, it’d be a little easier to know what’s what if Epic dropped patch notes like they used to.