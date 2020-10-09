Ninja hilariously roasts teammate during Fortnite tournament - Dexerto

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins might be one of the most famous streamers in the world, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make time for small streamers, too… well, time to roast them, at least.

It’s fair to say that Ninja has served his time and done the dirty work in the streaming sphere, having spent years grinding to make it a full-time job, and then grow the stream to certified celebrity status.

He knows the troubles and tribulations that come with trying to compete for a living and also make some spare cash on Twitch, but that doesn’t stop him seeing an opportunity to share some friendly banter with someone else on their way up — at the expense of their popularity.

That’s what Fortnite competitor and streamer Paper found out while playing in the final week of Ninja’s very own Ninja Battles tournament, which featured a $80,000 prize pool.

Paper has started to grow in popularity in recent months and started achieving more convincing results during tournaments, but that didn’t prompt teammate Ninja to hold back, who went straight for the throat with this hilarious roast.

After asking Paper how long he’s been competing for, while sat waiting in the pre-game lobby with the third of their trio, Ronaldo, Ninja discovered he had actually been competing since day one: which gave Blevins all the fuel he needed.

“Damn,” Ninja said after finding out. “You would think you would be more relevant,” which caused both Ronaldo and Paper to burst into hysterics, caught completely off-guard by the joke.

Paper came back at Ninja, roasting his “ugly a*s” Adidas shoes and his pink hair, but the damage had clearly been done, with Ronaldo telling Paper that he had been “checked” by the former Mixer star.

Though the good vibes were flowing, it didn’t do much to help Ninja and his trio, who finished in 27th in the tournament and outside of the prize money.