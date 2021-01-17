New Fortnite leak reveals how weapon “mod” attachments will work

After it was leaked that Epic Games were apparently experimenting with weapon mods/attachments in Fortnite a few weeks back, more details have been revealed about the system itself, including how it’ll possibly work when it gets implemented.

The possibility of weapon mods in Fortnite is nothing new. Back in December, notable leaker HYPEX revealed that the idea was currently being tested by Epic Games but didn’t go into more detail about how it would work. Now he’s gotten his hands on more info.

According to the data-miner, these mods seem to work like attachments in other shooters. Players will be able to drop and attach new mods at any point they want and that each attachment will act like an “item”.

Presumably, this means that players will be able to come across different mods/attachments around the map and pick them up like other items.

Some more info about this, thanks to @FunGamesLeaks for the help: – You can add the mod & drop it anytime, its planned to be an item

– Weapons have specific valid mods that work with them (based on this function "PrintValidWeaponMods")

– Weapons have multiple mod slots https://t.co/SPuyjeZj5B — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 16, 2021

In addition, HYPEX also confirmed that there’s a function tied to the feature called “PrintValidWeaponMods”, which he said means that weapons have “specific valid mods” that work with each weapon.

While not confirmed, this seems to mean that some weapons might have exclusive attachments/mods that can only be used on that gun and not others.

Finally, he revealed that each weapon will have multiple mod slots, meaning players won’t be restricted to just one attachment while they make their way through each match.

Unfortunately, no other details have been leaked about the system itself. There’s no telling what kind of attachments/mods people will see from the feature. Will players be able to attach optics, extended mags, or grips that reduce recoil/spread? Only time will tell at this point. There’s also no time frame for when the feature will hit Fortnite, or even a 100% confirmation that it’ll end up getting added.

The game’s current season is set to end on March 15, so Epic might be able to squeeze out enough testing over the next few months so that they can debut the feature during the Season 6 launch, but that’s purely speculation.

Of course, once more details become available, you can be sure Dexerto will let you know, so keep it locked here.