Logo
Fortnite

New Fortnite leak reveals how weapon “mod” attachments will work

Published: 17/Jan/2021 23:13

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

After it was leaked that Epic Games were apparently experimenting with weapon mods/attachments in Fortnite a few weeks back, more details have been revealed about the system itself, including how it’ll possibly work when it gets implemented.

The possibility of weapon mods in Fortnite is nothing new. Back in December, notable leaker HYPEX revealed that the idea was currently being tested by Epic Games but didn’t go into more detail about how it would work. Now he’s gotten his hands on more info.

According to the data-miner, these mods seem to work like attachments in other shooters. Players will be able to drop and attach new mods at any point they want and that each attachment will act like an “item”.

Presumably, this means that players will be able to come across different mods/attachments around the map and pick them up like other items.

In addition, HYPEX also confirmed that there’s a function tied to the feature called “PrintValidWeaponMods”, which he said means that weapons have “specific valid mods” that work with each weapon.

While not confirmed, this seems to mean that some weapons might have exclusive attachments/mods that can only be used on that gun and not others.

Finally, he revealed that each weapon will have multiple mod slots, meaning players won’t be restricted to just one attachment while they make their way through each match.

Epic Games
A new leak from HYPEX has revealed just how weapon mods might work in Fortnite.

Unfortunately, no other details have been leaked about the system itself. There’s no telling what kind of attachments/mods people will see from the feature. Will players be able to attach optics, extended mags, or grips that reduce recoil/spread? Only time will tell at this point. There’s also no time frame for when the feature will hit Fortnite, or even a 100% confirmation that it’ll end up getting added.

The game’s current season is set to end on March 15, so Epic might be able to squeeze out enough testing over the next few months so that they can debut the feature during the Season 6 launch, but that’s purely speculation.

Of course, once more details become available, you can be sure Dexerto will let you know, so keep it locked here.

Esports

IWNL wins Fortnite Streamer Bowl 2: results & recap

Published: 17/Jan/2021 1:13

by Bill Cooney
Epic Games/Twitch

Share

Fortnite hosted it’s Streamer Bowl II on January 16 through Twitch Rivals, and we’ve got the full rundown along with the final top 10 standings from the event.

The Streamer Bowl II cup took place from 4 PM to 7 PM EST on January 16, and featured hundreds of regular players, along with a ton of well-known streamers like Ninja and Bugha to name two of the biggest names.

There were even a few NFL stars in the mix, including Tampa Bay Bucs Wideout Mike Evans, Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey, and Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray to name a few.

It was a tough battle at the top of the bracket, but eventually, a winner was proclaimed, so let’s take a look at who came out as the winner of Streamer Bowl II.

Fortnite Streamer Bowl II results & final standings

FNCS graphic
Epic Games
IWNL managed to grab first place after just 9 rounds.

Coming in first with 3 wins out of 9 total matches played, Fortnite esports player IWNL was eventually crowned the champion with 129 points. But, fellow Fortnite comp player Nevify was actually tied with the same amount of points, but fewer average elims, and total matches played at just 8.

Below are the top 10 placements of the Fortnite Streamer Bowl II on Twitch Rivals:

Place Player Points Total Matches (wins) Avg. Elims Avg. Place
1 IWNL 129 9 (3) 5.44 29.00
2 Nevify 129 8 (3) 3.88 13.25
3 DnSpecFN 120 10 (2) 4.60 23.00
4 crazyggs 120 8 (2) 4.38 14.13
5 32wanted 115 10 (2) 4.20 36.60
6 zadic on 90fps 112 10 (2) 4.20 35.90
7 prevalesrr 112 8 (1) 5.00 30.38
8 darbzy 112 8 (1) 4.88 18.13
9 CommittedG 112 9 (1) 4.78 24.11
10 Drizzy 112 10 (1) 4.70 32.20

Fortnite Streamer Bowl II rules

Fortnite Battle Bus
Epic Games
Participants could only drop into 10 different matches for their total score.

The Rules for Streamer Bowl II were fairly straightforward if you’ve watched or participated in any competitive Fortnite events before. Players had 10 matches to drop into Solos games and attempt to increase their score as much as possible.

Five points were awarded per Victory Royale, with three for reaching the top two and one point from there. Kills also were worth a point each, which was of course the main focus for all of our top 10 finishers.