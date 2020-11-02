 Mongraal, Reversek2K win Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Grand Finals: results - Dexerto
Mongraal, Reversek2K win Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Grand Finals: results

Published: 2/Nov/2020 2:29

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Champion Series has come and gone for another season and we’ve got you covered with all of the results from around the globe for the explosive Grand Finals.

The best teams in the world have been battling it out over the past few weeks. FNCS is one of the biggest competitions in Fortnite and after a lengthy qualifying process, the winners have all been crowned.

Season 4’s iteration of the tournament saw Trios dropping into the mix so naturally, the best players lined up for each qualifier. From Europe’s best to some of the biggest names in North America, veterans and newcomers alike made a splash.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve got everything you need to catch up. Here’s how the Grand Finals of FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 unfolded.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East recap – Grand Finals

Six games stood between some of the best North American players and ultimate glory. Among the names that qualified were former FNCS champions, veteran competitors, and popular streamers alike. Only one Trio could come away with the lion’s share of $380,000, however.

Unlike previous weeks, the six Grand Final lobbies went back and forth. There was no clearcut leader until the latter stages of the event. In fact, the top five teams all fell within 50 points of each other.

It was none other than Reverse2K, Mero, and Deyy who closed out the show in the end. While they didn’t close out a single map win in the event, their point total was astounding thanks to 72 total eliminations.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results – Grand Finals

Place Players Points Prize
1 TNA Deyy, TNA Mero, Reverse2K 208 $66,000
2 TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey 184 $51,000
3 LG Jamper, Bugha, C9 Avery 176 $45,000
4 NRG Zayt, TSM Saffy, Liquid Stremon 174 $36,000
5 LG Slackes, Acorn, Vanish Jahq 159 $27,000
6 Sen Demonspect, Xoonies, OA Npen 148 $18,000
7 TSM Zexrow, BBG Yungcalc, TSM Mackwood1x 141 $15,000
8 Xset Knight, Xset Shark, Xset AV 139 $12,000
9 Ghost Nittle, Mikey, Ghost ClarityG 128 $9,600
10 BBG Kremon, BBG Bucke, TSM Demonada 123 $7,800
11 FaZe Megga, Liquid Riversan, FaZe Dubs 120 $6,300
12 Vanish Bully, TNA Slick, Outcast Iciev 113 $6,300
13 Zum, Skqttles, NRG Ronaldo 111 $6,300
14 NRG Clix, Illest, FaZe Bizzle 104 $6,300
15 E11 Grazca, Posick, Xccept 93 $6,300

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 Europe recap – Grand Finals

On the European side of things, a stacked trio of popular players closed out the show. While Mongraal, Mitro, and Tayson had cracked into the Top 10 twice during the qualifiers, the very top spot was always out of reach.

In Week One they came up short by 34 points. In Week Two they finished in third place overall. This time around, they won it all.

The Trio put up 66 eliminations but this was overshadowed by their insane win-rate. Together, they won three of the six lobbies during the Grand Finals to take out the first-place prize.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 Europe results – Grand Finals

Place Players Points Prize
1 Mongraal, mitr0, tayson 194 $111,000
2 Andilex, JannisZ, Xsweeze 180 $93,000
3 Flikk, Anas, Th0masHD 158 $75,000
4 Rakso, Kami, artor 155 $60,000
5 FlowiS, Endretta, Louis 147 $45,000
6 K1nzell, Wolfiez, crr 135 $36,000
7 Floki, Clement, naekoz 135 $28,500
8 Benhiyfishy, MrSavage, LeTsHe 132 $22,500
9 Hen, Decyptos, Putrick 124 $16,500
10 Dave, Nate, Bobo 121 $13,500
11 ZQ, Robabz, Blacky 118 $9,000
12 Umplify, Adn, Matsoe 105 $9,000
13 Not Hellfire, IboooHai, etq 104 $9,000
14 Kiraah, Starkma4k, Nuarix 100 $9,000
15 Safik, Siberiajkee, iRezUmi 95 $9,300

While we have results from EU and NA East, other regions are still wrapping up at the time of writing. Check back for a full rundown on NA West as soon as the competition has come to a close.

Damwon, T1 among 10 LCK teams accepted into 2021 LoL franchise league

Published: 2/Nov/2020 2:13 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 2:28

by Isaac McIntyre
Newly-crowned League of Legends world champs Damwon Gaming and Faker’s SKT T1 headline the 10 organisations accepted into South Korea’s franchised LCK competition heading into 2021, Riot Games confirmed on Sunday evening.

GenG, who took on the two-time Worlds champions Samsung Galaxy in late 2017, and former LCK championship organisations like KT Rolster and DRX ⁠— known as ‘Kingzone DragonX’ until ⁠early 2020 — also made the 10 team franchise cutoff.

LCK stalwarts like Afreeca Freecs and Sandbox Gaming were both also included, as were Hanwha Life Esports. The league’s newest faces, Team Dynamics, also made the cut.

In fact, only one new team will be joining the LCK ranks heading into 2021.

HyFresh Blade, backed by United States technology company Brion, are set to replace new promoted challenger team SeolHaeOne Prince in the 10-team stable. SP finished with a poor 1–17 record in Summer, winning just six of 39 total games.

Confirmed LCK teams for 2021 franchise league

  • Damwon Gaming
  • DRX
  • GenG
  • Afreeca Freecs
  • T1
  • KT Rolster
  • Sandbox Gaming
  • Team Dynamics
  • Hanwha Life Esports
  • HyFresh Blade
The LCK is finally following the LPL, LCS, and LEC into LoL franchising in 2021.

Riot Korea’s move to franchising in 2021 marks the last of League of Legends’ international ‘big four’ switching to a partnership system. The LPL was the first league to enter a franchise model, and the LCK (2018) and LEC (2019) swapped soon after.

The new LCK franchise switch will also see a minimum salary implemented for all teams. As Dexerto understands, all South Korean organisations will be required to pay all LoL players at least 60 million Korean won ($53,000) per calendar year.

The LCK has long been regarded as the premier League of Legends competition. Between 2013 and 2017 the region won five consecutive World titles, including three for SKT T1.

China snapped that winning streak on the international stage in 2018, with Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix each lifting the Summoner’s Cup once.

The World Championship in Shanghai this year saw Korea return to their historical throne, however. Damwon Gaming edged LPL contenders Suning 3-1 in the grand final at Pudong Stadium to clinch the LCK’s sixth title in just eight years.

The LCK is back on top internationally after two years of Chinese victories.
Riot Games
The LCK is back on top internationally after two years of Chinese victories.

The LCK bidding run saw plenty of organisations throw their hat into the ring, including shock bids from North American outfits like FaZe Clan and NRG Esports. These early bids were all knocked back, however, early in the selection process.

The newly-franchised LCK competition is expected to begin in early February. The current world champions Damwon Gaming also enter the South Korean league as defending champions. They won their first domestic title in September.