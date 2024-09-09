Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025: Prize Pool, format & more

Fortnite has announced the format and prize pool for the FNCS 2025 season, which brings back a surprise feature.

The 2024 Fortnite competitive season has finally concluded and EXD athletes Pollo and Peterbot emerged as FNCS Global Champions, beating 24 other duos. The two-day tournament was held at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas where 50 participants who qualified in FNCS Majors competed for a prize pool of $2,002,000 and the gold FNCS trophy.

Some of the prominent pros included 2019 World Cup champ Bugha, streamer & XSET owner Clix, and past FNCS Globals winners such as Veno, Cooper, Mero, Kami, and Setty. The 2024 winners clutched a massive 147-point lead from the runner-ups and claimed 4 Victory Royales during the Globals.

Article continues after ad

As the winners were crowned and handed a prize of $400,000, Fortnite announced the format and prize pool for the 2025 FNCS season.

Epic Games EXD pros Pollo and Peterbot won the big prize at FNCS Globals 2024.

Fortnite FNCS 2025 prize pool and format

Fortnite has revealed that the prize pool for the 2025 FNCS season will be $8,000,000, which is $1 million more than the 2024 season. The reason for this is that the 2025 season will be a Trios format, as opposed to the Duos format that has been used for the past two years.

Article continues after ad

This means that Trios teams will go against one another in FNCS Regional Tournaments throughout the year, with the best advancing to the FNCS Global Championship 2025.

Article continues after ad

The complete qualification format and regional schedule have yet to be released, so we’ll update you here as and when the details are announced.

Epic Games The FNCS Global Championship 2024 took place in Fort Worth, Texas.

There’s no venue and date announced for the FNCS Global Championship 2025.

We’ll keep this space updated with the exact dates and venue as soon as the announcements are made by Epic Games and BLAST.

Fan favorite OG feature returns for FNCS 2025 season

Siphon, a popular Battle Royale element is returning to the FNCS 2025 season, which means competitive matches will feature it after a two-year break.

Article continues after ad

However, before it’s used in Majors and Globals matches, Fortnite will hold a separate tournament called Siphon Trials to test the functionality in Trios lobbies with the new season gameplay.

Once it has been thoroughly evaluated, Epic will decide whether to include it in the FNCS competitive matches that take place throughout the year.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more into the 2024 FNCS season, here’s the main hub and all the free drops that you can unlock.