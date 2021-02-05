Logo
Fortnite

Leaked Fortnite weapon looks like it was built by Fuse in Apex Legends

Published: 5/Feb/2021 15:35

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Apex Legends Fuse
Epic Games / Respawn Entertainment

Share

A recently-leaked powerful Fortnite weapon has got players comparing it to a feature from another popular battle royale game, Apex Legends.

Fortnite has introduced tons of weapons since it debuted in 2017, but there are many that never make it into the game. Often they get leaked online and some even have gameplay footage, but regular players never get to use them.

One of these unreleased weapons is the TinStack, also referred to as the Mini-Gun Grenade Launcher. Information on it leaked a while back, but new footage of the weapon’s features has surfaced, and it’s reminding players of Fuse from Apex Legends.

Fuse apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse is the latest explosive addition to Apex Legends.

The comparisons were drawn after Fortnite leaker ximton shared a video of the Tinstack weapon’s newly-discovered feature in action.

As well as being able to launch grenades at other players with regular aiming and shooting, the unreleased weapon appears to come with a special air strike feature that rains down explosive grenades from the sky.

While some Fortnite players were busy getting excited over the potential of being able to use this weapon in a future update, others noticed that the weapon is very similar to the ‘ultimate’ ability of the new Apex Legends character Fuse.

Unreleased ‘TinStack’ weapon also has some sort of air strike feature (via @ximton) from FortniteLeaks

 

Apex Legends introduced Fuse in its recent Season 8 update, which went live on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The mercenary-turned-cage fighter uses explosives to wreak havoc and destroy his enemies.

Fuse’s ultimate, Motherlode, sees him bring out the big guns – literally. Known affectionately as Wally, the character’s ultimate weapon rains down grenades from the sky and surrounds enemies in a ring of fire.

Quite a few gamers picked up on the similarities between Fuse and the new Fortnite weapon, with one writing that it “seems oddly familiar to the new Apex Legends character’s ultimate” while another added: “This reminds me of Fuse’s ultimate.”

Of course, this is all just a coincidence, as the TinStack weapon has been in the Fortnite files for a while now, long before Fuse was added to Apex Legends – but fans of both games are enjoying the similarities.

The Tinstack isn’t the only leaked weapon that could potentially be coming to the game soon. We’ve rounded up the best unreleased Fortnite weapons, including the Flamethrower and a Troll Launcher (yes, really).

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players find major problem “ruining” the Gold Longbow

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:44

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends sniper
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends players have been left very frustrated by the Digital Threat scope that comes as an attachment with the gold Longbow and other in-game snipers.

In Apex Legends, a player’s weapons and resources in-game are all determined by what loot they find once they’ve dropped into the map. This loot can come in the form of various rarities and typically, the higher the rarity, the better the item.

If players are lucky, they’ll occasionally find a gold gun that is kitted out with some of the best attachments for that weapon. However, the game’s legendary snipers, in particular the Longbow, comes with the 4x-10x Digital Threat scope that some Apex players think completely ruins the weapon.

Apex Legends Longbow
Respawn Entertainment
The Longbow DMR is one of the most popular snipers in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends players frustrated by Digi Threat scope

It’s not every game that Apex players find a gold gun in-game, so when they do, they’re expecting all of the very best attachments on that weapon. Unfortunately, a lot of them come with unfavorable attachments that according to YouTuber Zeus, can be completely “ruining” the weapons.

The primary complaint is that the scope’s 4x-10x magnification is unusable at close to medium range. On top of this, the sight itself is incredibly wide, making it extremely difficult to keep track of an enemy.

Although the scope does highlight enemies in red making them easy to see from a distance, for a lot of players, that’s not a good enough reason to use the legendary snipers.

Despite the frustration surrounding the gold sniper scopes, a number of replies to the tweet did suggest some simple fixes that Respawn could implement.

“They should change it to an ACOG 2-4 scope and then give it Digi Threat but only on gold snipers,” one commenter wrote. Another suggested: “Give me a 2x-4x, add thermal and you’ve got a gold sniper.”

It’s obvious that a lot of Apex players are not satisfied with the Digital Threat scope that is currently attached to legendary snipers across the map. However, some possible solutions have been put forward by the player base.

Whether or not this will be changed, however, remains to be seen.