Logo
Fortnite

Epic bans pay to win Fortnite Season 5 superhero skins due to new exploit

Published: 4/Feb/2021 6:20

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 5 skins
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has announced that the controversial Boundless Set of cosmetic items in Fortnite will be disabled after a new exploit allowed players to revert to their pre-nerf appearance. 

The Boundless skins have been surrounded by controversy since their introduction in Fortnite. Resembling superhero costumes, these outfits could be customized in ways that were deemed unfair by the community.

Appearing as just one shade of blade or white, for instance, often made you an extremely difficult target to see. Players would blend in with environments and outright have an advantage over their competition.

Despite working on a fix for these ‘pay to win’ cosmetics, the v13.50 update didn’t quite do the trick. In light of a new exploit, Epic has now completely banned the skins from all competitive modes.

“Due to an outstanding issue with the Boundless Set, we are temporarily disabling these Outfits from competitive play,” the Fortnite Status account tweeted on February 3. 

If players accidentally select these items, they will drop into their next match with the default appearance in effect. 

While a fix was initially implemented to disable to all-black or all-white variants, players soon found a way to get around it. A simple saving trick allowed anyone to bypass the change and drop back into their next match as a challenging target.

This ban applies strictly to competitive playlists for the time being. Players will still be able to run wild with the exploit in casual modes.

Fortnite skins
Epic Games
These particular skins can be modified so that both sections are the same color.

Epic assured that the Boundless Set will be fixed and re-enabled in the v15.40 update. This means we shouldn’t have to wait too long to comfortably use the skins again.

Given the previous fix didn’t quite work out, however, there’s every chance we’ll still be in the same situation for a while longer in Season 5.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 challenges

Published: 3/Feb/2021 15:40

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 10 Challenges
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

On a mission to complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 10 challenges? We’ve got a definitive guide with some handy tips to finish them all in no time.

Another set of weekly challenges have arrived in Fortnite, and that means even more chances for players to earn that all-important XP and max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 comes to an end on March 15.

This week’s quests are actually pretty easy in comparison to previous ones this season. There are no hidden items to find or unmarked locations to visit, so it shouldn’t take you too long to tick them all off your list.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Season 5 Week 10 challenges have arrived in Fortnite.

In fact, most of the Week 10 challenges are activities you’ll complete during everyday play. For example, you’ll need to consume three items of food, upgrade three weapons, and eliminate five IO Guards.

Below you’ll find the complete list of quests you can tackle during Week 10. There are seven Epic quests in total, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Quests

  • Use food consumables (3)
  • Eliminations with Common Weapons (1)
  • Go for a swim at Lazy Lake (1)
  • Dance near Pleasant Park (1)
  • Deal Melee Damage (300)
  • Upgrade weapons (3)
  • Eliminate IO Guards (5)

Using food consumables is pretty straightforward. You can find them inside stores at locations like Retail Row and Misty Meadows. Getting eliminations with common weapons is easy too, as you’ll find them lying around as floor loot.

To go swimming at Lazy Lake, you’ll need to visit the lake at the south of the map, which is in between Misty Meadows and the Lazy Lake POI. Dancing near Pleasant Park will require you to simply use a dance emote at Pleasant Park.

Fortnite Pleasant Park
Epic Games
One Week 10 challenge requires you to dance at Pleasant Park.

Dealing melee damage can be done by attacking other players with your pickaxe, which could be dangerous if your target has strong weapons. It might be best to do this near the beginning of a match when players are still searching for loot.

The upgrading weapons challenge requires you to visit an NPC that offers this service, such as Kondor at Misty Meadows, with some Gold Bars to spare. Upgrading common weapons is cheaper, so do that if you’re running low.

Finally, we’ve got a handy IO Guard location guide from a previous challenge to help you complete the final Epic quest of eliminating five IO Guards.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Legendary Quest

  • Destroy sofas, beds, or chairs (20/40/60/80/100)

As far as Legendary Quests go, this is probably one of the easiest we’ve seen so far. While other weeks have required you to take down IO Guards or get headshot damage, this one doesn’t even require you to engage in combat.

A grand total of 100 sofas, beds, or chairs need to be destroyed to fully complete this Legendary Quest, which could take you a while to do. Just keep an eye out for them while looting houses for weapons, and you should be fine.

Remember, you’ll need to complete all of the Week 10 challenges by Thursday, February 11, 2021, when they’ll be replaced by the Week 11 challenges.