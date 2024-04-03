Fortnite players slam Korra’s Air Glider animation for inaccuracies

Fortnite players are disappointed that Korra’s glider animation does not accurately reflect its depiction in The Legend of Korra.

As promised, Avatar: The Legend of Korra’s protagonist joined Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 on April 2. In addition to a skin modeled after the hero, Fortnite players can unlock her Air Glider, Avatar Cycle Back Bling, an emote, and more.

Fans of both properties have already taken a liking to Korra’s arrival on the Island. However, many were instantly put off by one key detail – the Air Glider’s animation is far from accurate.

Instead of soaring along with arms and legs outstretched horizontally, characters who use Korra’s glider do so with their feet hanging down. This even applies to Korra, to the chagrin of fans.

Fortnite players highlighted the discrepancy in a Reddit post that’s gaining lots of attention. As user tomtrax points out, the Air Glider itself comes with footholds as featured in the TV series.

The assumption is that Korra and other Fortnite characters won’t make use of the Air Glider’s footholds because every glider needs to feature the same animation for hitbox purposes.

Others noted, however, that exceptions were made in the past for Batman’s Zero Wing Glider. One such comment in the thread reads: “They also LITERALLY HAVE AN animation for that with the Batman Glider.”

But, according to longtime players, Zero Wing entered the mix before competitive-related hitbox concerns started swaying design decisions in this manner.

Many in the thread made it clear that they’d take accurate animations over hitbox troubles any day. One Redditor wrote in part, “Enough already! Just give us cool gliders and glider animations. You’re already limiting what skins can be used outside of BR…just limit what gliders can be used in ranked/comp.”

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 isn’t exactly hitting it out of the park in the glider department.