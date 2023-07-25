Fortnite hitboxes: Do skins have a competitive advantage?

The myth that Fortnite skins have varying hitboxes is a fascinating topic that has sparked numerous debates between players. However, it’s essential to determine if cosmetics provide a competitive advantage in gameplay. Here’s everything we know about Fortnite skins and their hitboxes.

Prior to exiting the Battle Bus, the first thing Fortnite players do is select a skin to wear for the duration of the match. Due to the infamous myth surrounding varying hitboxes of the outfits, choosing the appropriate skin is one of the most important decisions for players.

In video games, hitboxes are a crucial element of character design and combat mechanics. A hitbox is an invisible, three-dimensional region surrounding a character’s model. They’re designed to match the character’s model as closely as possible, ensuring the shots register accurately upon hitting an enemy.

When an opponent’s attack or projectile collides with this hitbox, it registers as a hit, resulting in damage or other gameplay effects. They are essential for determining the accuracy and fairness of combat engagements in the game.

However, Fortnite players believe that each skin has varying hitboxes, offering them a competitive advantage.

Epic Games Fortnite models have equal hitboxes, regardless of their size.

Do Fortnite skins have a competitive advantage due to hitboxes?

Well to answer that question primarily, No. Epic Games claims that none of the Fortnite cosmetics provide a gameplay advantage, as they strive to make the game fair for all players. They’ve assured its players of fair play and credible sources have debunked theories of pay-to-win cosmetics in the game.

However, the misconception regarding skin hitboxes was created by a subset of players who believed that wearing thinner skins enhanced their gameplay. While they cited “smaller hitboxes” in slimmer skins as the primary reason, it’s actually due to the screen space larger skins utilize during gameplay and when using ADS.

Therefore, even pros and streamers favor smaller skins during Fortnite gameplay.

Epic Games Players have a common misconception about female Fortnite skins having smaller hitboxes.

However, players who are looking for slimmer skins are advised to use female skins such as Siren, Joltara, and Aura. They don’t take up a lot of screen space and are simpler to control during a sweaty Battle Royale encounter. Although these skins have the same hitboxes as larger skins such as Guff and Brutus.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know if Fortnite skins have a competitive advantage or not!

