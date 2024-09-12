LEGO Fortnite finally receives long-awaited vehicle in biggest update yet

Epic Games has shared a new build arriving in LEGO Fortnite, and the excitement for this upcoming vehicle is spreading like wildfire. Those who put the game down due to a lack of new content finally have a reason to play again.

LEGO Fortnite fans were already creating their own cars before official car builds came out. However, despite players also figuring out how to make builds fly, there has yet to be an official flying vehicle.

Article continues after ad

This will soon change according to a September 12 X post by LEGO Fortnite, which revealed the long-awaited air ship build will arrive in the Lost Isles update. Fans have been calling this the biggest update yet, and this flying ship is probably just one of many things to come.

The Lost Isles update will launch on September 17 alongside Fortnite’s patch 31.20, two weeks after the 31.10 update that introduced the Isle of Doom and Shuri Claws.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other than schematics for a flying vehicle, we also know about more features coming to this big update such as a new type of fish, new food and recipes, and a fan-favorite Fortnite character.

The replies to the post on X announcing the air ship were filled with ecstatic players. “PLANES? W UPDATE ALREADY,” one response exclaimed.

Some commenters were shocked to see this type of build arrive so soon. “THIS is a surprise. Definitely getting an air ship FARRRRR sooner than I would have imagined,” a fan said before explaining how excited they were to get back into the game.

Article continues after ad

Although players have figured out how to create flying vehicles in the game’s current patch, having blueprints of a working air ship is a lot more useful for people who don’t want to go through the arduous process of building an air vehicle from scratch.

Besides the Lost Isles update, fans are also looking forward to the Halloween update teased in a recent trailer. At least we know there’s more to come even after the Lost Isles.

Article continues after ad