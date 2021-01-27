 How to redeem Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops: stream schedule, rewards, more - Dexerto
How to redeem Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops: stream schedule, rewards, more

Published: 27/Jan/2021 21:48

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games have announced more details about the upcoming FNCS tournament for Fortnite Season 5, including some of the Twitch drops players will be able to get their hands on by watching the streams and the schedule of events. 

If you’ve been wondering what incentives you might be getting to watch the upcoming FNCS Season 5 tournament then you’re questions have finally been answered.

With the tournament only a couple days away, Epic has gone ahead and revealed some cool new drops that players will be able to get their hands on during the event, including some sprays, a loading screen, and more, simply by tuning into the tournament on Twitch.

Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll get the rewards.

Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops

Epic has unveiled some loot that players will be able to get their hands on during the tournament.

Like most games nowadays, Epic Games is utilizing Twitch drops to give players an incentive to watch the FNCS Season 5 tournament. This means that, if you watch the tournament on various officially-supported streams that have drops enabled, you will be able to earn in-game items for Fortnite.

Some of them are a bit small like an FNCS spray and emoticon, but two of the more significant items is that of a special loading screen which features some of the characters featured in the Season 5 battle pass, as well as a cool, foam finger-style back bling.

All in all, it’s nothing too crazy, but it’s still a nice little reward for watching the tournament.

How to earn Twitch drops

Like any other Twitch drop, players will have to have their Twitch and Epic Games accounts linked before they can start earning their rewards. To do that, you’ll need to follow some simple steps, courtesy of the developers themselves.

  • Go to Epic Game’s official “Connected Accounts” page
  • Sign-in to your Epic Games account
  • Click on the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab
  • Click “Link your Account”
  • Sign-in to your Twitch account at the prompt
  • Select “Authorize”

After that, your Epic account and your Twitch account should be linked together and you’ll be able to earn items on drop-enabled streams. Once you get them, you should see them in a notification at the top of your Twitch page and they should appear in-game soon.

FNCS Season 5 streaming schedule

If you’re wondering the full streamable events, we have you covered. Epic says that they’ll be streaming the most “pivotal” stages of the competition, which only include the final rounds of the qualifiers, as well as the semi-finals and finals.

This means that, while qualifiers themselves will take place from Feb 4-7, Feb 11-14, and Feb 18-21 respectively, the only ones that will be streamed will be the final days on Feb 7, 11, and 21.

The full breakdown of times can be found below:

  • EU Region Broadcast
    • Start time: 1 PM EST
    • EU Live Coverage: 1:15 PM EST
    • Broadcast end: 4:30 PM EST
  • NA Region Broadcast
    • Start time: 5 PM EST
    • NAE Live Coverage: 5:15 PM EST
    • Break: 8:30 PM EST
    • NAW Live Coverage: 9:15 PM EST
    • Broadcast end: 12:20 AM EST

It’s important to remember that you watch either an official stream from Epic Games or a supported stream with drops enabled, otherwise you won’t get all the cool loot.

As more information comes out, like a change to the schedule or additions to the drops, we’ll keep this article updated.

Where to find the crashed plane’s black box in Fortnite: location guide

Published: 27/Jan/2021 15:19

by Daniel Megarry
You’ll need to find the crashed plane’s black box to complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 9 challenges. Here’s where you can locate it, complete with a handy map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges to complete. If you’re looking to upgrade your Battle Pass with XP, ticking off these quests is arguably the fastest (and easiest) way to do it.

While other quests this week require players to complete more generic actions like dealing damage in water and shaking down IO Guards, this location-specific quest requires you to find the crashed plane’s black box.

So where is the crashed plane on The Island? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to answer.

Crashed plane location in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Crashed Plane Location Map
Crashed plane location in Fortnite Season 5.

To find the crashed plane, you’ll want to head towards the northwesternmost point of the map, and land on an island next to the Coral Castle point of interest. We’ve marked the exact location on the map above.

You may have visited this location previously, as there’s some semi-decent loot to be found. The area is likely to be slightly busier during this week, as other players attempt to complete the challenge themselves.

Where is the black box in Fortnite?

The plane is split into three parts, and the black box will be near the middle section.

Once you’ve landed on the island, head to the area seen in the screenshot below, and the black box should appear right there. Interact with it, and you’ll earn 20,000 XP for your efforts.

Fortnite Black Box Location
The crashed plane’s black box should appear right here.

In case you didn’t know, a ‘black box’ is another way of referring to a flight recorder, which is placed inside a plane to help investigate any aviation incidents or accidents. Could this tie into the wider Fortnite story?

As it was recently revealed that Stealthy Stronghold was introduced purely for the Predator crossover, we wouldn’t be surprised if other locations end up having some kind of story reveal attached to them.

It’s also worth pointing out that black boxes in real life are typically painted bright orange, not black as the name suggests. Keep this in mind when you’re looking for the item to complete this week’s challenge.

If you’re looking to rack up that XP to fill out your Battle Pass or simply level up, check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges guide for more quests to complete.