How to redeem Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops: stream schedule, rewards, more - Dexerto

Epic Games have announced more details about the upcoming FNCS tournament for Fortnite Season 5, including some of the Twitch drops players will be able to get their hands on by watching the streams and the schedule of events.

If you’ve been wondering what incentives you might be getting to watch the upcoming FNCS Season 5 tournament then you’re questions have finally been answered.

With the tournament only a couple days away, Epic has gone ahead and revealed some cool new drops that players will be able to get their hands on during the event, including some sprays, a loading screen, and more, simply by tuning into the tournament on Twitch.

Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll get the rewards.

Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops

Like most games nowadays, Epic Games is utilizing Twitch drops to give players an incentive to watch the FNCS Season 5 tournament. This means that, if you watch the tournament on various officially-supported streams that have drops enabled, you will be able to earn in-game items for Fortnite.

Some of them are a bit small like an FNCS spray and emoticon, but two of the more significant items is that of a special loading screen which features some of the characters featured in the Season 5 battle pass, as well as a cool, foam finger-style back bling.

All in all, it’s nothing too crazy, but it’s still a nice little reward for watching the tournament.

How to earn Twitch drops

Like any other Twitch drop, players will have to have their Twitch and Epic Games accounts linked before they can start earning their rewards. To do that, you’ll need to follow some simple steps, courtesy of the developers themselves.

Go to Epic Game’s official “Connected Accounts” page

Sign-in to your Epic Games account

Click on the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab

Click “Link your Account”

Sign-in to your Twitch account at the prompt

Select “Authorize”

After that, your Epic account and your Twitch account should be linked together and you’ll be able to earn items on drop-enabled streams. Once you get them, you should see them in a notification at the top of your Twitch page and they should appear in-game soon.

FNCS Season 5 streaming schedule

If you’re wondering the full streamable events, we have you covered. Epic says that they’ll be streaming the most “pivotal” stages of the competition, which only include the final rounds of the qualifiers, as well as the semi-finals and finals.

This means that, while qualifiers themselves will take place from Feb 4-7, Feb 11-14, and Feb 18-21 respectively, the only ones that will be streamed will be the final days on Feb 7, 11, and 21.

The full breakdown of times can be found below:

EU Region Broadcast Start time: 1 PM EST EU Live Coverage: 1:15 PM EST Broadcast end: 4:30 PM EST

NA Region Broadcast Start time: 5 PM EST NAE Live Coverage: 5:15 PM EST Break: 8:30 PM EST NAW Live Coverage: 9:15 PM EST Broadcast end: 12:20 AM EST



It’s important to remember that you watch either an official stream from Epic Games or a supported stream with drops enabled, otherwise you won’t get all the cool loot.

As more information comes out, like a change to the schedule or additions to the drops, we’ll keep this article updated.