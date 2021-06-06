Fortnite pro Issa announces highly anticipated comeback - Dexerto

One of the most beloved names within the competitive Fortnite community, Issa, has announced he will be returning to the game in the near future after a lengthy break due to multiple injuries.

Once upon a time, Issa “Issa” Rahim was one of the most recognizable names in Fortnite, as the young controller player was one of the 100 players to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup.

However, since 2019 Issa has faced a series of trials and tribulations within Fortnite and outside of the game. Forced into retirement after battling wrist injuries back in December of 2020, fans are delighted to hear that he is eyeing a comeback in the coming month.

Advertisement

Issa making a comeback

Issa retired from Fortnite in 2020 after numerous wrist injuries held him back from playing without being in excruciating pain, and he has noted on Twitter that it was not due to the way he grips his controller, but from a freak accident outside.

Unfortunately, there was a fire truck lifted above where he was working, and a piece of the bumper fell off and caused damage to Issa’s hands which has caused long-lasting effects.

there was a firefighter car on a lift above me, someone removed the bumper and fucked up so it fell on me — issa (@issa) June 6, 2021

Now, the former Ghost Gaming streamer has announced that he is eyeing a return to the game anytime between July 9-11, 2021 and this was a nice sight to see from the competitive community.

Advertisement

Finishing top 40 in the solo portion of the Fortnite World Cup, Issa was one of the first controller players we saw make some noise in major Fortnite events. With notable results such as ninth in the ESL Katowice LAN event with his duo partner, Kamo, the Fortnite veteran is also a beloved member of the community.

had these issues since the beginning and its so draining to constantly think about what couldve been if i was able to play everyday, but im still very proud about what ive achieved despite being held back and mostly very grateful for you guys, coming back around july 9th-11th ❤️ https://t.co/NBSXH5DcCJ — issa (@issa) June 6, 2021

With other players such as Tom “72hrs” Mulligan also experiencing their fair share of wrist injuries in the past, it is encouraging to see Issa have another go at Fortnite in the near future, and it will be interesting to follow his journey back into the game in Season 7.

Advertisement

But, at this time, we do not know if Issa is going to be trying his hand at competitive right away, or simply creating content for his YouTube and Twitch.