How to get Street Fighter’s Guile and Cammy in Fortnite

The next challengers entering the Fortnite arena will be Street Fighter’s Cammy and Guile, and they’ll each have alternate skins along with unique backblings for the iconic fighting game characters.

Everyday it looks like no one is safe from the Fortnite metaverse. Epic Games teased that new Street Fighter contestants would be coming to the battle royale, and revealed their hand shortly after.

Now, players will see two more Capcom characters in the Fortnite mere months after Ryu and Chun-Li made their debuts early in 2021.

The two are already getting a ton of fanfare from people excited for the Chapter 2 Season 7 releases, and they won’t have to wait long to add them to their collection.

Advertisement

Fortnite’s Guile and Cammy release date

Guile and Cammy are going to be the next two cosmetics we’ll see in the Item Shop on August 7 at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST.

Guile’s skin will have his classic green fatigues that many will remember from the Street Fighter II days, while also having the ‘Glistening Guile Variant’ and ‘K.O. Backbling.’

Meanwhile, Cammy will have an altered design to her classic outfit from Street Fighter to make it Fortnite-ready. Along with the skin, players can also equip the Borealis Backer Back Bling and Tactical Cammy Variant if they go in on the bundle.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but it can be similar to Ryu and Chun-Li’s launch tag of 1600 V-Bucks or 2200 V-Bucks for both.

Advertisement

Cammy & Guile Gear Bundle

Along with the two new Street Fighter characters, Epic will round out the cosmetics with the Cammy & Guile Gear Bundle that includes two pickaxes and a glider.

Read more: How to complete all Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 weekly challenges

Guile’s Knuckle Buster Pickaxe, Cammy’s Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe, and the V-Trigger Vector Glider will be in the bundle to complete the look for the characters.

Pricing has yet to be revealed for the Cammy & Guile Gear Bundle.

Cammy Cup

For players that want to get the Cammy skin earlier than its Item Shop debut, you can enter the Cammy Cup on August 5.

Related News

This will be a Duos tournament, and the top performing teams will earn themselves the Cammy skin and Borealis Backer Back Bling. Along with those prizes, anyone who achieves 8 points will receive the Round Two Loading Screen.

Advertisement

Players will have a total of three hours to earn as many points they can in 10 matches.

Cammy Cup scoring breakdown:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Epic Games showed us plenty of other Street Fighters in their teaser, and time will tell if any other iconic Capcom recruits will be coming soon.