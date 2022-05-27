How to get Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Fortnite skin: Play as iconic Star Wars character

Epic Games has announced another crossover with Star Wars as Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi makes his way into Fortnite as a new skin. Here’s everything we know.

The abundant amount of skins available for fans of Fortnite continues to grow at a rapid pace. With Epic Games buildings and nurturing great working relationships with legendary franchises across the zeitgeist, it seems that nothing is off the table.

One of the most acclaimed crossovers that Epic Games has managed to bring to Fortnite was Star Wars. Since then, the relationship has only flourished, with players able to use lightsabers in-game and even receiving skins of Rey and the Mandalorian.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most recent skin from the galaxy far, far away to be introduced to the chaotic battle royale.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin release date

To celebrate the release of Disney+’s limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Epic Games partnered up with LucasFilm to bring fans a treat: an Obi-Wan skin in Fortnite.

Players will be able to purchase the Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin in the in-game shop beginning on May 26, 2022, at 5 pm PT/8 pm EST/ 1 am BST, just a day before the show arrives at Disney+.

If you’re looking to obtain the skin without spending v-bucks, you will have to try to be one of the top performers in Epic Games’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup.

While we don’t know exactly when the character will be leaving the shop, be sure to grab the cosmetic as soon as possible so you don’t miss out on the fan-favorite Jedi.

Fortnite skin price and bundle

The special skin will be offered as a bundle with fans of the character mentioned above able to purchase a set of Kenobi-themed cosmetics all at once.

Here’s everything included in the bundle:

Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit

Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the Outfit)

Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe

Jedi Interceptor Glider

Obi-Wan’s Message Emote

Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen

Except for the Loading Screen, all of these items can be purchased separately from the Item Shop.

And that’s all you need to know! Be sure to drop into Fortnite and snag your Obi-Wan Kenobi skin today.