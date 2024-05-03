How to get Chewbacca skin in Fortnite

To celebrate Star Wars Day 2024, Fortnite brings a new collab event where you can unlock a Chewbacca skin. Here’s how you can get the Millennium Falcon’s co-pilot in the game.

The new Star Wars event is a part of the Fortnite 29.40 update where you can unlock multiple rewards related to the classic franchise from different game modes including BR, LEGO, and Festival.

One of the most highlighted rewards during this event is the exclusive Chewbacca skin and it will be available for a limited period only.

So, if you’re wondering how to get it in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered.

How to unlock the Chewbacca Star Wars skin in Fortnite

To unlock the Chewbacca skin in Fortnite, you have to purchase the premium track of the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure.

Epic Games Unlock the Chewbacca skin via the new LEGO pass.

Spend 1,400 V-Bucks to unlock all the premium rewards and you’ll get the Chewbacca skin instantly. However, before purchasing the pass, make sure you’re well stocked on V-Bucks.

This also means you don’t need to complete quests or challenges to get your hands on the Millennium Falcon’s co-pilot in the game. Once you purchase the Rebel Adventure Pass, you’ll get both the Battle Royale and LEGO variants of the skin.

Chewbacca didn’t come alone, instead, he brought his signature Bowcaster weapon along too in both Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite modes.

You can claim all the rewards from the Rebel Adventure pass until July 23, 2024. This means you have almost 12 weeks to get the Chewbacca skin in Fortnite.

