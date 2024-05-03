GamingFortnite

How to get Chewbacca skin in Fortnite

Sourav Banik
an image of Chewbacca skin in FortniteEpic Games

To celebrate Star Wars Day 2024, Fortnite brings a new collab event where you can unlock a Chewbacca skin. Here’s how you can get the Millennium Falcon’s co-pilot in the game.

The new Star Wars event is a part of the Fortnite 29.40 update where you can unlock multiple rewards related to the classic franchise from different game modes including BR, LEGO, and Festival.

One of the most highlighted rewards during this event is the exclusive Chewbacca skin and it will be available for a limited period only.

So, if you’re wondering how to get it in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered.

How to unlock the Chewbacca Star Wars skin in Fortnite

To unlock the Chewbacca skin in Fortnite, you have to purchase the premium track of the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure.

LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure passEpic Games
Unlock the Chewbacca skin via the new LEGO pass.

Spend 1,400 V-Bucks to unlock all the premium rewards and you’ll get the Chewbacca skin instantly. However, before purchasing the pass, make sure you’re well stocked on V-Bucks.

Buy 2,800 Fortnite V-Bucks at Epic Games Store

This also means you don’t need to complete quests or challenges to get your hands on the Millennium Falcon’s co-pilot in the game. Once you purchase the Rebel Adventure Pass, you’ll get both the Battle Royale and LEGO variants of the skin.

Chewbacca didn’t come alone, instead, he brought his signature Bowcaster weapon along too in both Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite modes.

You can claim all the rewards from the Rebel Adventure pass until July 23, 2024. This means you have almost 12 weeks to get the Chewbacca skin in Fortnite.

Check out more Fortnite x Star Wars content:

All Star Wars skins & how to get them | How to get AWR Pack Back Bling | How to get E-11 Blaster | Everything added in Fortnite x Star Wars Day 2024 update | How to get Cantina Band Jam Track

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Fortnite Chapter 5

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

keep reading
an image of Wookie Bowcaster weapon in Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Wookie Bowcaster weapon in Fortnite
Sourav Banik
Fortnite Chewbacca skin cover art
Fortnite
All Star Wars skins in Fortnite & how to get them
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Star Wars Chapter 5 key art
Fortnite
Fortnite x Star Wars update 29.40 patch notes: Lightsabers, Chewbacca skin, LEGO pass & more
Rishabh Sabarwal
fortnite battle passes
Fortnite
Fortnite players split on “overwhelming” number of available Battle Passes
Brianna Reeves
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech