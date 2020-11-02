 How to get new Fortnite Lachlan skin early - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to get new Fortnite Lachlan skin early

Published: 2/Nov/2020 13:34

by Jacob Hale
Epic Games / YouTube: Lachlan

Lachlan

Australian star Lachlan Power is the next content creator to get his own skin in the Fortnite Icon Series, following in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Loserfruit and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins before him.

Lachlan has been one of the most consistent creators in Fortnite ever since it launched in 2017, so it’s no surprise that he has been graced with a skin of his very own likeness in the game.

The announcement was first made on October 30, revealing that his cosmetics set — including outfit, pickaxe, back bling and emote — would arrive in the Item Shop on Thursday, November 12, for fans to buy and show their support.

That said, he and Epic Games are also giving lucky fans the opportunity to earn the skin and cosmetics four days early, on November 8, making it literally the rarest skin in the game ahead of its official release.

Fortnite Lachlan Icon Series
Epic Games/Lachlan
Fortnite and Lachlan have come together to create his new skin and cosmetic set in the game.

How to get Lachlan’s Icon Series set early

Now, details have been revealed of the event that will allow Lachlan’s fans and top players to try and earn the skin before anyone else, and it’s as wacky as you would expect from the Australian.

Announced on Sunday, November 1, Lachlan and Epic will be hosting Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy, a Trios event in which players can only use their Pickaxe as their primary weapon — with just items like Rusty Cans, Impulse Grenades, and Decoy Grenades to outplay opponents.

At the end of the tournament in each region, the winning team will win themselves the new Lachlan cosmetic set completely free, four days before anyone else.

Also, there will be no shields or healing items in the tournament, and builds will also be capped to 10 per material, so don’t expect to be able to just box up and win the game!

Fortnite Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy tournament early access new skin
Epic Games
Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy might be one of the weirdest Fortnite tournaments yet!

How to compete in Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy

Competing in Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy couldn’t be easier, and it’s open to anyone. Here’s what you’ve got to do on November 8:

  1. Load up Fortnite.
  2. Head to the ‘Compete’ tab in the Game lobby.
  3. Choose the Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy event.
  4. Once the event window opens, you’ll have two hours to complete 10 total matches.
  5. If you win, you and your two teammates will get the Lachlan Icon Series set as a reward!

There is no set time available for the Pickaxe Frenzy yet, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for an announcement so you know when to be available.

Fortnite

Forget Animal Crossing, Joe Biden has a Fortnite island for gamer votes

Published: 2/Nov/2020 4:33

by Isaac McIntyre
Epic Games

Forget terraforming in Animal Crossing to chase the gamer vote ⁠— Joe Biden and his 2020 election campaign has gone one bigger, building a massive Fortnite island to “mobilize” as many players as they can ahead of the US election.

Two weeks ago, Joe Biden rolled into Animal Crossing. You could visit his “Biden HQ” island, hang out with his player avatar, and register to vote for the upcoming 2020 election.

Now, Animal Crossing is so last month, and Biden has traded terraforming and turnips for ‘crankin’ 90s’ ⁠— the presidential candidate’s campaign has constructed a massive, Joe Biden-themed Fortnite island to “mobilize gamers” to vote.

The custom Fortnite map, called “Build Back Better with Biden,” lets players complete a solo adventure ⁠— around 20 or 30 minutes long ⁠— to promote Biden and Kamala Harris’ economic plans. The island itself has been built in Reboot City.

The aim, Biden’s campaign said, is to “engage players” ahead of the 2020 election.

The “Build Back Better with Biden” island is chock full of stuff to do. There’s the half-hour adventure, the “No Malarkey Station” to visit, six mini-games to complete ⁠— focused around cleaning up the island ⁠— and even a virtual polling booth.

Fortnite fans can also install high-speed broadband in Reboot City, “build a new research facility at the Historically Black College,” and collect Kamala Harris’ “kicks.”

All six Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Fortnite challenges

  • Help Build a New Research Facility at Champ’s Construction site: “Build a new research facility at the local historically Black college. Build to the top, and stay inside the blueprints.”
  • Install 3 Scranton Towers: “Help install these new 5G Broadband towers to ensure every American has access to broadband.”
  • Restore The Aviator River: “Race to collect industrial waste and restore the river. This challenge highlights Biden’s plan to mobilize the next generation of conservation and resilience workers through a Civilian Climate Corps.”
  • Visit Joe’s Famous Ice Cream Shop: “Slide down the colors (flavors) to get as much ice cream as you can.”
  • Help make Major’s Auto Factory Run Clean: “They modified the line to produce electric cars and are now retrofitting the offices before reopening. Install new high-efficiency AC units and unwrap the solar panels on the roof.”
  • Complete Kamala’s Sneaker Run: “Find all 10 of Kamala’s sneakers.”
There's plenty of Fortnite polling stations littered around the Joe Biden island.
Epic Games
The Joe Biden island boasts a fair few Fortnite polling stations.

“With voting underway and days until Election Day, we are continuing to meet people everywhere they are online and offline with innovative and thoughtful activations,” Christian Tom from the Biden/Harris campaign told Mashable.

“We designed the ‘Build Back Better’ Fortnite map to do just that — engaging players in a substantive, approachable, and fun way to reach and mobilize voters.”

The code to access Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ map is 0215-4511-1823.

There's a ton of Biden and Harris easter eggs littered around the Fortnite island.
Epic Games
There’s tons of Biden and Harris easter eggs on the “Build Back Better” Fortnite island.

Biden’s Fortnite island is far from the first time games have been sucked into the election too; Animal Crossing obviously had a spin last month, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Among Us in October to get more gamers to vote as well.

AOC’s debut stream, alongside Twitch superstars like Pokimane, Hasan, and DrLupo, set new records for how popular it was. Nearly 440k watched her first broadcast live, and another 5.4 million checked out the Oct. 20 VOD.

It’s pretty clear at this point that gaming has finally become political battlegrounds heading into the future. The question is, what game gets sucked in next?