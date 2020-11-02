How to get new Fortnite Lachlan skin early - Dexerto

Australian star Lachlan Power is the next content creator to get his own skin in the Fortnite Icon Series, following in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Loserfruit and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins before him.

Lachlan has been one of the most consistent creators in Fortnite ever since it launched in 2017, so it’s no surprise that he has been graced with a skin of his very own likeness in the game.

The announcement was first made on October 30, revealing that his cosmetics set — including outfit, pickaxe, back bling and emote — would arrive in the Item Shop on Thursday, November 12, for fans to buy and show their support.

That said, he and Epic Games are also giving lucky fans the opportunity to earn the skin and cosmetics four days early, on November 8, making it literally the rarest skin in the game ahead of its official release.

How to get Lachlan’s Icon Series set early

Now, details have been revealed of the event that will allow Lachlan’s fans and top players to try and earn the skin before anyone else, and it’s as wacky as you would expect from the Australian.

Announced on Sunday, November 1, Lachlan and Epic will be hosting Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy, a Trios event in which players can only use their Pickaxe as their primary weapon — with just items like Rusty Cans, Impulse Grenades, and Decoy Grenades to outplay opponents.

At the end of the tournament in each region, the winning team will win themselves the new Lachlan cosmetic set completely free, four days before anyone else.

Also, there will be no shields or healing items in the tournament, and builds will also be capped to 10 per material, so don’t expect to be able to just box up and win the game!

How to compete in Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy

Competing in Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy couldn’t be easier, and it’s open to anyone. Here’s what you’ve got to do on November 8:

Load up Fortnite. Head to the ‘Compete’ tab in the Game lobby. Choose the Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy event. Once the event window opens, you’ll have two hours to complete 10 total matches. If you win, you and your two teammates will get the Lachlan Icon Series set as a reward!

There is no set time available for the Pickaxe Frenzy yet, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for an announcement so you know when to be available.