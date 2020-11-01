 SypherPK exposes new "pay-to-win" Bash Burner pickaxe in Fortnite - Dexerto
SypherPK exposes new “pay-to-win” Bash Burner pickaxe in Fortnite

Published: 1/Nov/2020 2:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK

In his latest YouTube video, SypherPK exposed Fortnite’s new “pay to win” Bash Burner pickaxe that swings at a faster rate, giving players a competitive edge.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is known for making videos about anything and everything within Fortnite. However, some of them involve in-depth discussions about items, weapons, and other elements of the game.

His interest was piqued by one thing recently though: a new pay-to-win item. The Bash Burner pickaxe is a wooden baseball bat that is burnt two-thirds of the way. It also has two small branches sticking out, one of which has a flame.

It might not look like the most ravishing pickaxe, but don’t let its simple appearance fool you. The Bash Burner pickaxe is currently the most overpowered harvesting tool in the game. 

The Bash Burner Pickaxe costs 1,600 V-Bucks.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is a new pickaxe called the Bash Burner Pickaxe,” said SypherPK, while showing it off in-game. “It is faster than the other pickaxes. This has been tested and proved.”

He then showcases a collage of six other pickaxe animations for a side-by-side comparison. The Bash Burner Pickaxe clearly moves faster than the rest.

Its advantage does appear to fade over time. However, SypherPK explains that if you use it in a certain way, it won’t be an issue.

“It does end up balancing out if you keep swinging,” he said. “However, if you’re just doing it for short bursts of swings, it’s actually the fastest pickaxe.”

SypherPK obliterates a number of opponents with his phenomenal aim and composure. Then, he dusts himself off like it was nothing, and casually hops back into discussing the pickaxe. He admits it’s not the most broken item ever, but it’s small advantages like these that add up.

“This isn’t even the most over-powered item that we’ve seen as a pickaxe that’s pay-to-win,” he said. “We’ve seen more overpowered things in the past.”

SypherPK was referring to the infamous Star Wand, which used to deal 56 damage each swing and made players move faster when holding it. However, it only lasted a day or two before being removed from the game.

Fortunately, the Bash Burner pickaxe isn’t as broken as that. Still, SypherPK doesn’t want to be responsible for encouraging people to buy it, because there’s always a chance it could get nerfed or removed too.

But until that happens, it does have a competitive edge when used in short bursts. It’s probably not a bad idea to pick it up if you have the cash to spare. 

It does raise concerns about pay-to-win items being added to the game though, and it’s not something many players would be willing to embrace.

How to watch Fortnite’s J Balvin Afterlife Party: Event time & rewards

Published: 31/Oct/2020 16:12

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite Season 4

Epic Games have confirmed that a Fortnitemares Afterlife Party event with J Balvin is set to rock the Main Stage in Party Royale. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the years, as Fortnite has grown more and more in popularity, Epic Games have teamed up with TV shows, movies, and musicians for a number of live events. 

This has included everything from something as simple as a DJ playing a few songs from their living room to showing off new trailer for a Star Wars movie. Though, it’s stretched all the way to Travis Scott having a jaw-dropping concert live event too. 

With Fortnitemares now being live, the next event will involve Colombian artist J Balvin debuting a new song during an ‘Afterlife’ concert. So, here’s everything you need to know. 

What time is the J Balvin event in Fortnite?

Just like a number of other events in Fortnite, there will be an initial showing before a number of encore shows so that everyone has the chance to get involved. 

The initial J Balvin show will get underway on Saturday, October 31st at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT/6 pm PDT and 2 am CEST. Though, if you miss the live showing, there will be two other showings.

The first replay, according to Epic, will happen a day later on Sunday, November 1st at a much reasonable time for European fans – 1 pm EDT/6 pm BST/10 am PDT and 7 pm CEST. The second replay will be five hours later on the same day. 

How to get J Balvin Party Trooper Fortnite skin

While these events have, sometimes, given all players free rewards, the J Balvin event will be a little different. 

Instead, anyone who owns the Party Trooper skin that attends the Afterlife Party will unlock an exclusive J Balvin style. However, you don’t have to wear the skin to the event to unlock it, you just have to own it. 

Party Trooper skin owners will get an exclusive J Balvin style for attending the event.

Where to find the J Balvin event in Fortnite

If you want to watch the event, as we’ve already noted, it’ll happen inside Party Royale. That’s slightly different to the usual Battle Royale and Creative modes. 

To access it, you’ll want to select the Party Royale game mode in the lobby screen and then search when the event goes live in the menus. Be sure to get in early for the live showing as you don’t want to miss out!

  1. Load up Fortnite
  2. Enter the Battle Royale lobby screen but change the playlist to Party Royale
  3. Search for a game and wait
  4. Once inside, head over to the Main Stage area on the east of the island and enjoy!
The Main Stage is where you’ll be able to find the Fortnite music events.

Obviously, you won’t be able to drop in and watch the show until the date and time that Epic has revealed, so don’t try and get involved too early. 

If you manage to get in, though, make sure to enjoy it and get involved with the party.