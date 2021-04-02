Bruno Mars getting his own Fortnite emote themed after Leave the Door Open - Dexerto

Fortnite is getting a new emote based on Bruno Mars’ new song ‘Leave the Door Open’ some time in the near future according to the artist himself.

Fortnite is known for its inclusion of songs and emotes from real-life artists. Numerous celebrities like DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and more have had their songs included in some way within the game as emotes, and it looks like a new one will be coming in the very near future.

On April 2, 2021, Bruno Mars tweeted a video of a dance for he and Anderson Paak’s new song Leave the Door Open, which was released at the beginning of the month as a part of the Silk Sonic group. The tweet also tagged the official Fortnite Twitter account and featured the character 8-Ball vs Scratch dancing along with it.

A short time later, notable Fortnite leakers, including HYPEX and ShiinaBR, decrypted the actual in-game emote confirming that it’ll be available within the Item Shop at some point in the near future as a part of the Icon Series.

As for the emote’s design, it seems to be a fairly simplistic dance but most people will be buying it so that they can play the song while roaming the island.

When will the Leave the Door Open emote be released?

Bruno Mars Emote! (InGame video in a bit!) pic.twitter.com/ExfoxuPb3O — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 2, 2021

According to Silk Sonic’s official Twitter account, the Leave the Door Open emote will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop on April 2, 2021, which makes sense after its decryption by the leakers.

As for the price, most emotes cost anywhere between 200 and 500 V-Bucks and Bruno Mars’ new one will probably follow a traditional pattern, although there’s technically no way of knowing for sure until it’s actually added to the shop.