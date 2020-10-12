Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 1: results & final placements - Dexerto

For the first time since August 17, The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back and Week 1 has already come to a close. We’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the first round of competition.

FNCS finally made its return in Chapter 2 Season 4 with Trios competition taking center stage. The opening round of action kicked off on October 9 and just wrapped up on October 11.

From World Cup winner Bugha, to Clix, Reverse2k, and plenty of others, all the biggest names were lined up to compete. It was a stacked list of former event winners and notable qualifiers that pushed through to the top of the pack.

Only one trio could emerge as the first winners this season, however. Here’s a full recap on how things played out and who came away with the lion’s share of $36,855.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results

What started out with thousands of teams in the first round, quickly dwindled to just the top 1,000. These elite players all battled it out in round two, but only 33 trios could make it through to the final stage. It’s here where the difficulty was ramped up a notch. Across the final two days of action, teams have 12 games to play. The team with the most points at the end of it all was crowned the winner.

Given just how stacked the lobbies were, map wins were extremely hard to come by. Even teams among the top 10 barely finished with more than one or two map wins in total. It was eliminations that made all the difference in Week 1 of the FNCS tournament.

The gap between the very top teams was extraordinarily close as first and second place was decided by just six kills. Ultimately, Bucke, Khanada, and Kreo walked away with 250 points to seal the deal and take home $7,500.

Just behind them was Bugha, Avery, and Jamper. A few different team fights and the results could have been completely different. Expect each week of this tournament to be just as intense as the last.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East Top 15 final placements

Place Players Points 1 Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo 250 2 Jamper, Bugha, & Avery 243 3 Slackes, Acorn, & jahq 187 4 Clix, illest, & Bizzle 174 5 Deyy, Mero, & Reverse2k 160 6 Unkown, casqer, & smqcked 153 7 Knight, Shark, & Av 143 8 TRAGIX, Snake, & Simple 132 9 v0iL, Rocaine, & vsB TeeJay 127 10 Ferrnando, nanoo, & deal with Sebby 118 11 DEMOSPECT, Xoonies, & npen 116 12 Hajie, Pandushh, & NEEQO 104 13 Joji, Kn1pher, & TabzG 104 14 Ronaldo, Sway, & skqttles 103 15 Cloud, strep, & LazarP 92

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West results

On the other side of the opening round, Week 1 was far more lopsided. Arkhram, rehx, and EpikWhale blitzed through the opposition with a whopping 276 points. Three wins put them ahead of any Eastern team in the Top 15, though their average kills ended much higher as well.

The second best trio was 52 points lower in the standing without an overall map win to show for their efforts. The remainder of the Top 10 was relatively close, though it appeared no one could hold a candle to the Top 3 teams this time around.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West Top 10 final placements

Place Players Points 1 EpikWhale, rehx, & Arkhram 276 2 EP wavy, good aim 0 brain, & daddy dfavs 224 3 TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm, & Falconer 210 4 XTRA Sort, Sly x Lxdes, & XTRA Quinn 175 5 Pure Chris, Pure Unsightly, & Pure Snacky 171 6 NorCal toff, snow 143, & Pure Optimal 150 7 TEMPLE B, clg Jason, & littleXX 137 8 NateXX, Blizy, & Pure Spideyy 127 9 Outcast Howdy, Xen Hov, & Wave p 124 10 Pure Hyper, Xetiq, & Paul1x 117

With Week 1 now in the rearview mirror, Week 2 is just days away. The next round of the competition starts on October 16, with Week 3 following seven days later as expected.

It all comes to a head with the FNCS Finals taking place on October 29 – November 1.