Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 1: results & final placements - Dexerto

Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 1: results & final placements

Published: 12/Oct/2020 5:07 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 5:41

by Brad Norton
FNCS
Epic Games

FNCS

For the first time since August 17, The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back and Week 1 has already come to a close. We’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the first round of competition.

FNCS finally made its return in Chapter 2 Season 4 with Trios competition taking center stage. The opening round of action kicked off on October 9 and just wrapped up on October 11.

From World Cup winner Bugha, to Clix, Reverse2k, and plenty of others, all the biggest names were lined up to compete. It was a stacked list of former event winners and notable qualifiers that pushed through to the top of the pack.

Only one trio could emerge as the first winners this season, however. Here’s a full recap on how things played out and who came away with the lion’s share of $36,855.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results

Fortnite Champion Series graphic
Epic Games
FNCS has returned to fan-favorite Trios competition this season.

What started out with thousands of teams in the first round, quickly dwindled to just the top 1,000. These elite players all battled it out in round two, but only 33 trios could make it through to the final stage. It’s here where the difficulty was ramped up a notch. Across the final two days of action, teams have 12 games to play. The team with the most points at the end of it all was crowned the winner.

Given just how stacked the lobbies were, map wins were extremely hard to come by. Even teams among the top 10 barely finished with more than one or two map wins in total. It was eliminations that made all the difference in Week 1 of the FNCS tournament.

The gap between the very top teams was extraordinarily close as first and second place was decided by just six kills. Ultimately, Bucke, Khanada, and Kreo walked away with 250 points to seal the deal and take home $7,500.

Just behind them was Bugha, Avery, and Jamper. A few different team fights and the results could have been completely different. Expect each week of this tournament to be just as intense as the last.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East Top 15 final placements

Place Players Points
1 Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo 250
2 Jamper, Bugha, & Avery 243
3 Slackes, Acorn, & jahq 187
4 Clix, illest, & Bizzle 174
5 Deyy, Mero, & Reverse2k 160
6 Unkown, casqer, & smqcked 153
7 Knight, Shark, & Av 143
8 TRAGIX, Snake, & Simple 132
9 v0iL, Rocaine, & vsB TeeJay 127
10 Ferrnando, nanoo, & deal with Sebby 118
11 DEMOSPECT, Xoonies, & npen 116
12 Hajie, Pandushh, & NEEQO 104
13 Joji, Kn1pher, & TabzG 104
14 Ronaldo, Sway, & skqttles 103
15 Cloud, strep, & LazarP 92

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West results

On the other side of the opening round, Week 1 was far more lopsided. Arkhram, rehx, and EpikWhale blitzed through the opposition with a whopping 276 points. Three wins put them ahead of any Eastern team in the Top 15, though their average kills ended much higher as well.

The second best trio was 52 points lower in the standing without an overall map win to show for their efforts. The remainder of the Top 10 was relatively close, though it appeared no one could hold a candle to the Top 3 teams this time around.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West Top 10 final placements

Place Players Points
1 EpikWhale, rehx, & Arkhram 276
2 EP wavy, good aim 0 brain, & daddy dfavs 224
3 TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm, & Falconer 210
4 XTRA Sort, Sly x Lxdes, & XTRA Quinn 175
5 Pure Chris, Pure Unsightly, & Pure Snacky 171
6 NorCal toff, snow 143, & Pure Optimal 150
7 TEMPLE B, clg Jason, & littleXX 137
8 NateXX, Blizy, & Pure Spideyy 127
9 Outcast Howdy, Xen Hov, & Wave p 124
10 Pure Hyper, Xetiq, & Paul1x 117

With Week 1 now in the rearview mirror, Week 2 is just days away. The next round of the competition starts on October 16, with Week 3 following seven days later as expected.

It all comes to a head with the FNCS Finals taking place on October 29 – November 1.

Fortnite

When will Fortnite return to the Apple App Store for iOS devices?

Published: 12/Oct/2020 2:51

by Brad Norton
Fortnite app store
Epic Games

With Epic Games and Apple still butting heads, when can mobile users expect to see Fortnite back in the App Store? The latest United States district court ruling has given us a rough idea of when we can expect to see it back.

When Epic made the move to implement a direct payment method for V-Bucks on mobile, Apple responded swiftly. The two major corporations have been locking horns in legal battles ever since. Fortnite was removed from the App Store and obviously, the player base has been dropping significantly with each passing day.

Despite the developers trying to get the battle royale reinstated ahead of Season 4, Epic hasn’t had any luck as of yet. However, the latest courtroom update has given us new insight on when we can expect to see the game make its grand return to iOS devices.

Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers of the Northern District of California pushed out new rulings on October 9. Fortnite itself won’t be allowed back on the App Store amidst the legal drama. With the trial not commencing until May 3, 2021, the battle royale won’t be back until next year at the earliest.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Mobile players haven’t been able to partake in Fortnite’s Marvel-themed season.

The original issue centered around Epic’s direct method of buying V-Bucks on mobile devices. This bypassed mandatory rules in which a good chunk of every purchase would go into Apple’s pockets. Unless Epic decides to drop this and revert back, mobile gamers will have to wait for the trial in May.

If you’re anxiously waiting to drop into the battle royale on your iPhone, you may not want to hold your breath.

This leaves us a seven-month window from the time of writing. That’s the absolute minimum wait if an agreement is reached near-instantly in the trial.

It may seem like doom and gloom for those with Apple devices. However, the latest rulings did come with some good news. Epic’s Unreal Engine will not be impacted, meaning that other games can proceed on the App Store without hassle.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Epic and Apple have been in direct battle since August 13.

“Epic Games is grateful that Apple will continue to be barred from retaliating against Unreal Engine,” the company said. While Epic is clearly relieved, the developers are still adamant about putting an end to “Apple’s anti-competitive behavior.”

With Fortnite still months out from a potential return to mobile devices, now could be the best time to swap over. Console and PC gamers haven’t missed a beat and next-gen versions of the game will even come boasting graphical upgrades.

