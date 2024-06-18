How to get free skins in XDefiant

XDefiant carries on the tradition of many free-to-play games with its weapon skins being available through microtransactions, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with some free options as well.

While players can purchase plenty of weapon skins in the game, some can be obtained without having to spend a dime. These can be unlocked through a variety of methods.

For every free skin that you can find in XDefiant, we have the method of unlocking them right here for you.

All free skins in XDefiant (June 2024)

Here is a list of every free weapon skin that you can claim in XDefiant for the month of June 2024, as well as when they will expire, should they have an end date:

Free skin How to unlock Expiration date MP5A2 Morganite Common Reach level 18 in the Preseason Battle Pass July 2, 2024 ACR 6.8 Disruption Common Reach level 33 in the Preseason Battle Pass July 2, 2024 M16A4 Hi-Velocity Rare Reach level 48 in the Preseason Battle Pass July 2, 2024 MP5 Eruption Common Invite 5 friends through the Refer-A-Friend Program N/A AK47 Shamrock Common Invite 7 friends through the Refer-A-Friend Program N/A M870 Blaze Legendary Invite 10 friends through the Refer-A-Friend Program N/A M16A4 Eruption Common Play XDefiant between June 11-13, 2024 June 13, 2024 M44 Eruption Common Play XDefiant between June 11-13, 2024 June 13, 2024 M870 Eruption Corruption Play XDefiant between June 11-13, 2024 June 13, 2024 Iselda Crimson Free skin for PlayStation Plus subscribers N/A M4A1 Red Marbled Free skin for PlayStation Plus subscribers N/A Bronze skin for any weapon Level up the desired weapon to 50 N/A Silver skin for any weapon Level up the desired weapon to 75 N/A Gold skin for any weapon Level up the desired weapon to 100 N/A M9 Pelagic Watch one hour of XDefiant streams with Drops enabled from June 11 to June 18. June 18 .45 ACP Ember Vector Watch 90 minutes of XDefiant streams with Drops enabled from June 11 to June 18. June 18 M60 Disruption Watch one hour of XDefiant streams with Drops enabled from June 18 to June 25. June 25 MDR Eruption Watch 90 minutes of XDefiant streams with Drops enabled from June 18 to June 25. June 25 M44 Amber Watch one hour of XDefiant streams with Drops enabled from June 25 to July 2. July 2 .45 ACP Pelagic Watch 90 minutes of XDefiant streams with Drops enabled from June 25 to July 2. July 2

Of course, you’ll need to know more about the weapons you’ll put these skins on, so check out our best loadouts for the ACR, MP7, P90, and M4A1.