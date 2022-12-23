How to get Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite skin

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is confirmed to be dropping in Epic Games’ Fortnite as a playable character. But how do players get their hands on the skin and when will it become available? We’ve got all the answers right here.

Fortnite’s ambitious popular culture crossovers have innovated the gaming world. From Star Wars characters to Anime favorites, we’ve seen incredible variety and few limits in terms of the characters added as playable skins.

That looks set to continue in Chapter Four, with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo chalked to drop in game. He joins LeBron James and other sports stars who have already had their likenesses recreated in the building battle royale.

But when does the Greek Freak’s skin become available? Here’s what you need to know.

Fortnite Giannis skin release time

Currently, Giannis’ Fortnite skin is set to drop on 24 December 2022. It will release at 4pm PST / 7pm EST / 00:00 GMT (on the 25th). In short, it’s the perfect way to treat yourself ahead of Christmas.

Right now, a set price for the skin(s) has not been confirmed, but multiple versions of the NBA MVP have been mined, with some leaning heavily into his Greek-Nigerian background.

There are also back blings, stickers, pick axes and more, all of which complement the awesome skin designs.

How to get Giannis Fortnite skin

Once it’s live, players need only to scroll over to the in-game store, select the skin or bundle they want, and purchase it.

We don’t know an exact price yet, but similar skins have set players back 1,500 V-Bucks for a single skin, or up to 3,000 V-Bucks for a full bundle.

Judging by the leaks, there will be a couple of upgradeable skins for Giannis at the very least. It’ll be no time at all before Fortnite players everywhere are dropping into the action as their favorite basketballer.