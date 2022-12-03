Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs

Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher.
Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
Whether you’re after My Hero Academia’s most exuberant hero or a grumpy old Witcher, it seems like there’s something for everyone in this upcoming makeover for the iconic game.
Fortnite Chapter 4 teases DOOM, Mr Beast, and Witcher collabs.
As the event went live, fans wasted no time in collecting screenshots of the new additions to the game.
Names like Mr Beast and Geralt of Rivia are at the top of the list, but the current images are far from the final product. Other notable Fortnite teasers include Doom Slayer, The Incredible Hulk, and even a pickaxe that very closely resembles All Might from My Hero Academia.
Mr Beast got his own little feature in which he can be seen falling through space and heading to the remixed version of the Fortnite island that players will get to touch down on when Fracture goes live.
These are just a few early hints at what the new Fortnite season will hold, but there’s no doubt that Epic Games has more in store that they haven’t clued fans into yet.
While all of this is very exciting, it’s important to remember that there will likely be downtime as the devs prepare the world to launch into a whole new era.