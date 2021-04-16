How to get free Spotify Premium with Fortnite Crew - Dexerto

Epic Games has announced that they’ll be adding a new benefit to its Fortnite Crew subscription service: some free Spotify Premium. Here’s everything you need to know about how long the promotion’s lasting, who qualifies, and more.

A few weeks back, Epic Games sent out a survey asking players what benefits they would like to see added to the Fortnite Crew subscription service. While most of the options were fairly tame, one of them asked if players would be interested in seeing it bundled with other subscription services, which surprised a lot of fans.

Now, it seems like the developer is already implementing some of those changes, as it has revealed that it’ll be including 3-months of Spotify Premium to the service, completely free of additional charge.

Fortnite Crew/Spotify Premium dates and eligibility

According to Epic, the deal will only be running from April 22, 2021 to June 30th, 2021, so you’ll want to redeem your code as quickly as you can. That being said, if you’re an old member, you’ll also be eligible if you fall into a specific category.

Anyone who had an active Fortnite Crew membership at any point between March 22, 2021, and April 22, 2021, will also be eligible, so if you just recently decided to cancel your membership for whatever reason, you’ll still be able to take advantage of this deal.

It’s also worth noting that you can only redeem the code for the free Spotify Premium on an account that’s never had Premium in the past. Essentially, don’t think you can just cancel your Premium and have it paid-off for three whole months.

Redeeming free Spotify Premium

Given the fact that Epic specifically mentions the use of codes, you’ll have to go to Spotify’s website to redeem it. Of course, codes won’t start going out until the promotion starts, so there’s no reason to go to the website just yet.

Epic also says that you’ll have until August 1st, 2021, to redeem your code so don’t think you can just sit on it for months.