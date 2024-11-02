Fortnite Festival Season 6 patch notes: Snoop Dogg, Music Pass, content creators

Fortnite’s popular Festival mode returns with Season 6 as part of the Chapter 2 Remix update, rebranded as Music in Remix and headlined by rap icon Snoop Dogg.

With a host of new features, rewards, and music tracks, this season will elevate gameplay for music lovers and battle-hardened fans alike.

Here’s a breakdown of the most exciting updates in Fortnite Festival Season 6:

Snoop Dogg arrives as the Icon for Fortnite Festival

Epic Games This skin is exclusive to the Music Pass.

Snoop Dogg joins the Fortnite Festival as the season’s main attraction. Available in the new Music Pass, players can unlock his LBC ’93 Dogg Outfit, inspired by Snoop’s West Coast roots, and various hip-hop-infused emotes and instruments.

For dedicated fans, the D-O-Double G Bundle includes the Snoop Dogg Outfit with an optional “dog head” transformation, the Dogg House Back Bling, and signature items like the Axizzle and Lowrider Bike Glider.

Festival Pass becomes Music Pass, but it’s not just a name rebrand

The traditional Festival Pass is now the Music Pass, offering both free and premium reward tracks with unlockables that align with the music theme.

For 1,400 V-Bucks, the Premium Reward Track gives instant access to the LBC ’93 Dogg Outfit and a host of Snoop-inspired items like the G-Funk ’93 Guitar and Top Dogg Drum Kit.

Players can earn XP across any Fortnite experience, not just Festival, to level up and unlock instruments, Jam Tracks, and more. This new approach allows more freedom in earning rewards and progressing in the game.

Free and Premium Jam Tracks

Epic Games Choose the track that fits you best.

Season 6 introduces a selection of new Jam Tracks on both the free and premium reward tiers, making music central to the experience.

The free track rewards include popular mixes like “Spies (Marshmello Remix),” while Premium Rewards unlock hit songs like “Young, Wild & Free” by Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Bruno Mars, and “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy.

Players who previously owned the “Turn Up” Lobby Track will receive a V-Bucks refund and access to the new Jam Track remix.

New features: Beat synced emotes and Jam Sessions in the Lobby

Two major feature updates add depth to this season’s musical theme.

Beat Synced Emotes sync emote animations with the beat of any Jam Track playing, enhancing in-game rhythm. Look for the “Beat Synced” tag on compatible emotes in your Locker and the Shop.

sync emote animations with the beat of any Jam Track playing, enhancing in-game rhythm. Look for the “Beat Synced” tag on compatible emotes in your Locker and the Shop. Starting November 12, players can jam out with friends in the Lobby using Jam Tracks they own, making Fortnite’s social spaces more musical than ever.

Changes to Main Stage and Battle Stage

Epic Games Jam with Snoop Dogg’s instruments.

Season 6 includes key enhancements to both the Main Stage and Battle Stage to boost gameplay and the user experience:

UI Improvements : Now, players can see the song’s title, artist, their progress through each track, and upcoming breaks, providing better clarity.

: Now, players can see the song’s title, artist, their progress through each track, and upcoming breaks, providing better clarity. Animated Characters in Battle Stage : Characters now animate during attacks, adding visual appeal.

: Characters now animate during attacks, adding visual appeal. Voting for Featured Tracks : Players can vote on the track they’d like to play next, creating a more interactive experience.

: Players can vote on the track they’d like to play next, creating a more interactive experience. Score Percentages for Instruments: Players can view percentage scores for each instrument, helping them to choose the highest-scoring parts.

Content creation opportunities with Season 6 Jam Tracks

For Fortnite content creators, Season 6 allows Support-A-Creator (SAC) members to monetize gameplay videos on YouTube, provided they include the latest Jam Tracks and loops.

Videos should be uploaded as Unlisted or Public to avoid monetization issues. Non-SAC creators can share gameplay highlights but won’t be eligible for YouTube monetization.

Snoop Dogg-themed items in the Shop all season long

The D-O-Double G Bundle and various Snoop Dogg-themed items, including the Jam Track “Beautiful,” are available for the entire season in the Shop.

Season 6: Music in Remix

Season 6 of Fortnite Festival introduces Music in Remix, where Snoop Dogg’s style sets the tone for a season brimming with music-inspired emotes, exclusive outfits, and interactive stages.

With new ways to experience music in Fortnite, Chapter 2 Remix promises unique rewards and gameplay enhancements that invite players to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of Fortnite. You can also check out every skin and cosmetic included in the Remix Battle Pass.