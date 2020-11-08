 Fortnite monthly subscription service reportedly leaked in survey - Dexerto
Fortnite monthly subscription service reportedly leaked in survey

Published: 8/Nov/2020 1:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Monthly Subscription Leaked
Fortnite leakers have discovered that a monthly subscription service, dubbed the Monthly Crew Pack, is in the works after being referred to multiple times in an official Epic Games survey.

Fortnite players have deliberated the idea of a monthly subscription service for several years now. Some think it would work better than a battle pass system, while others think two of them could run alongside each other quite well.

And of course, there’s a portion who think it’s not needed at all. The debate all comes down to a balance of pros and cons.

On the one hand, it could give players a more streamlined way to acquire and level up a battle bass each season and include some V-Bucks and exclusive cosmetics.

On the other hand, it would more or less obligate Fortnite players to fork out more money to avoid missing out on a good deal. 

Fortnite players love expressing themselves and adding some flair with the game’s unique cosmetics.

It seems like a monthly subscription service is happening regardless of what side of the fence you’re on. 

A Fortnite leaker named MarDlt_ discovered an image that reveals a monthly subscription service called the Monthly Crew Pack. He also discovered an official survey asking users what they think might be included in the monthly subscription.

MarDlt_ shared these details with prominent leaker FireMonkey, who posted them on Twitter and provided more details.

“In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen,” he said. “With the image, users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service.”

Then, he explained the monthly subscription would include the following bits and pieces: 

  • Battle Pass
  • An outfit pack that subscribers get first and then will be sold in the shop later that includes a character outfit with an additional style, Back Bling, and a Pickaxe. 
  • 1,000 V-Bucks each month
Fortnite’s monthly subscription service will include the battle pass and a monthly allocation of V-Bucks.

The survey also asked users how much they would be willing to pay for the monthly subscription service. Initially, it seemed like it would cost somewhere between $15.99 and $18.99.

However, MarDlt_ chimed in and said, “Just in case anyone is interested, the price of the subscription is not confirmed to be 16 dollars. In the survey, it ranges from $4.99 up to $19.99!”

All this information sparked the discussion once again. “The BP is really a great deal,” said one player. “It would be hard to compete with that. I believe a monthly subscription more than $9.99 which the value is purely based on cosmetics would be too much.”

“Eh. Not sure I’m down to pay 45 dollars a season for a ten dollar pass and bundles I don’t even know if I’ll like,” wrote another.

Either way, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before a monthly subscription service comes to fruition. It’s bound to be a hot-topic among Fortnite players in the upcoming weeks.

Fortnite giving free V-Bucks to iOS and Mac users affected by Apple ban

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:22

by Tanner Pierce
After Fortnite was banned on both iOS and Mac devices a few months back due to a dispute with Apple, Epic Games has announced that its beginning to give free bonus V-Bucks to users who bought some of the currency on those respective platforms.

Back in August 2020, Apple and Epic Games got into a huge dispute about whether or not the latter could sell V-Bucks in Fortnite without former taking a cut. The disagreement led to the game being removed from both iOS and Mac devices, with no end in sight to the ban.

Fortnite has been unsupported on the platforms since, not even receiving Season 4 of the game, which is now set to end in just a few short weeks. Now, Epic Games is giving players from that platform free V-Bucks to make up for the months without updates.

According to the Fortnite Status Twitter account, Epic is starting to send out bonus V-bucks to iOS and Mac players. The V-Bucks players get depends on certain criteria including which platform you played on.

iOS players will see V-Bucks added to their account based on the current number of unspent V-Bucks that were originally purchased through the App Store.

If you played on Mac, on the other hand, you’ll receive a bonus equal to the number of unspent V-Bucks that you purchased through Epic on that platform.

The best part is that, because all your accounts are linked, the V-Bucks can be used on whatever platform you see fit. So if you’re now playing on PS4 or Xbox and you purchased V-Bucks on the Apple platforms, you should be seeing the V-Bucks in your account soon.

Epic states it has started rolling out these bonuses and that everyone should see them in their account by November 9, 2020.

All in all, it’s nice that Epic is finally giving Apple users some more rewards after Fortnite was removed from the platform. Here’s hoping that the game gets re-added in the near future, although that’s looking like it’s not going to happen any time soon.