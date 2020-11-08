Fortnite monthly subscription service reportedly leaked in survey - Dexerto

Fortnite leakers have discovered that a monthly subscription service, dubbed the Monthly Crew Pack, is in the works after being referred to multiple times in an official Epic Games survey.

Fortnite players have deliberated the idea of a monthly subscription service for several years now. Some think it would work better than a battle pass system, while others think two of them could run alongside each other quite well.

And of course, there’s a portion who think it’s not needed at all. The debate all comes down to a balance of pros and cons.

On the one hand, it could give players a more streamlined way to acquire and level up a battle bass each season and include some V-Bucks and exclusive cosmetics.

On the other hand, it would more or less obligate Fortnite players to fork out more money to avoid missing out on a good deal.

It seems like a monthly subscription service is happening regardless of what side of the fence you’re on.

A Fortnite leaker named MarDlt_ discovered an image that reveals a monthly subscription service called the Monthly Crew Pack. He also discovered an official survey asking users what they think might be included in the monthly subscription.

MarDlt_ shared these details with prominent leaker FireMonkey, who posted them on Twitter and provided more details.

“In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen,” he said. “With the image, users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service.”

🚨Fortnite "Monthly Crew Pack" Leak🚨 In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen: With the image users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service. Survey was brought to my attention VIA: @MarDlt_ pic.twitter.com/daYouFMcVy — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

Then, he explained the monthly subscription would include the following bits and pieces:

Battle Pass

An outfit pack that subscribers get first and then will be sold in the shop later that includes a character outfit with an additional style, Back Bling, and a Pickaxe.

1,000 V-Bucks each month

The survey also asked users how much they would be willing to pay for the monthly subscription service. Initially, it seemed like it would cost somewhere between $15.99 and $18.99.

However, MarDlt_ chimed in and said, “Just in case anyone is interested, the price of the subscription is not confirmed to be 16 dollars. In the survey, it ranges from $4.99 up to $19.99!”

Just in case anyone is interested the price of the subscription is not confirmed to be 16 dollars, in the survey it ranges from 4.99 up to 19.99! pic.twitter.com/3oqOrAWT23 — 💫🌈⚡░M░A░R░ ⚡🌈💫 (@MarDlt_) November 7, 2020

All this information sparked the discussion once again. “The BP is really a great deal,” said one player. “It would be hard to compete with that. I believe a monthly subscription more than $9.99 which the value is purely based on cosmetics would be too much.”

“Eh. Not sure I’m down to pay 45 dollars a season for a ten dollar pass and bundles I don’t even know if I’ll like,” wrote another.

Either way, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before a monthly subscription service comes to fruition. It’s bound to be a hot-topic among Fortnite players in the upcoming weeks.