How to get Fortnite's Ghost Rider skin for free - Dexerto

 How to get Fortnite's Ghost Rider skin for free
Fortnite

How to get Fortnite’s Ghost Rider skin for free

Published: 3/Nov/2020 3:33 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 3:39

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Ghost Rider skin
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Another iconic Marvel character is right around the corner in Fortnite Season 4 as players will soon be able to battle for a chance at unlocking a new Ghost Rider Outfit.

Marvel has well and truly taken over Epic’s popular battle royale title this season. The ongoing storyline continues to introduce new heroes and villains, powerful abilities are added in with each new update, and of course, fresh skins are available every week.

With the first iteration of the Marvel Knockout Super Series back in October, players were able to compete in the Daredevil Cup. The very best players earned themselves a free Daredevil skin for their efforts. Now, the spotlight is on Johnny Blaze as the next competitive event focuses on Ghost Rider instead.

Just for playing well in the limited-time event, you could be one of the first in the world to drop in as the fiery figure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ghost Rider Cup.

When is Fortnite’s Ghost Rider Cup?

Fortnite Ghost Rider skin
Epic Games
Ghost Rider will soon be available in Fortnite.

No different from the Daredevil Cup, this will be a single-day event. The action kicks off on Wednesday, November 4 as players fight through the Marvel Knockout playlist.

Competition is set for Trios only, meaning you’ll need to drop in with your two best teammates. All three of you will be awarded the early skin if you can top the leaderboards, however.

If you’re eager to get your hands on the Ghost Rider skin, joining the event is simple.

You’ll need to have an overall account level of 30 or higher and two-factor authentication must be enabled. If everyone on your team has ticked these boxes, you’re all set. When the event goes live on November 4, the Ghost Rider Cup will appear as a new playlist in-game. 

You’ll be awarded points based on your placement in a set number of lobbies.

Only a few hundred teams across each region will be able to claim the rare skin, so ensure your team is warmed up and ready to go. Below is a full breakdown of the point structure along with how many skins will be handed out in each region.

Ghost Rider Cup point system:

  • 1st: 25 points
  • 2nd: 10 points
  • 3rd-4th: 5 points
  • 5th-8th: 3 points
  • 9th-16th: 1 point

Ghost Rider Cup payouts per region:

  • EU: Top 800
  • NA-East: Top 500
  • NA-West: Top 200
  • Brazil: Top 200
  • Asia: Top 100
  • Oceania: Top 100
  • Middle East: Top 100
Fortnite Season 4 gameplay
Epic Games
This competition is for Trios only, so bring your two best teammates.

If you can’t make it to this limited-time event on November 4, fear not. Epic confirmed that two more competitions are on the horizon.

Expect to see new heroes and villains coming to Fortnite on November 11 and November 18.

Fortnite

Fortnite update v14.50: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 3/Nov/2020 2:15

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite Jonesy sipping Slurp Juice in front of patch notes number.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite developers Epic Games have now confirmed the next Season 4 update, patch v14.50, will be arriving this week. Here’s everything we know about the Nov. 3 update, including early patch notes, downtime details, and more.

This week we’re getting treated to another Fortnite update; one focused on preparing the super-popular battle royale for the arrival of the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

We’ve got a pretty good idea of everything coming in the new Fortnite update on Nov. 21 too; here’s everything we know about patch v.14.50 so far ⁠— starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending update downtime.

When is the Fortnite v14.50 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.50 update for Tuesday, November 3. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

The patch is surprisingly early, considering v14.40 only came out two weeks ago, but with the next-gen consoles on the horizon, it looks like Epic Games want to get their popular battle royale ready as soon as possible for the switch.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v14.50 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 4 update.

Fortnite v14.50 early patch notes

New “Lachlan” Icon Series skin released

One of the biggest skin releases coming in Fortnite patch v14.50 will be the battle royale’s next Icon Series set, themed around Aussie YouTube star Lachlan Power.

Lachlan has been one of the most consistent creators in Fortnite ever since it launched in 2017, so it’s no surprise that he has been graced with a skin of his very own likeness in the game.

The cosmetic set, which will include an outfit, pickaxe, back bling, and emote, will be added to the Item Shop during 14.50. The exact date of its release is expected to be Thursday, Nov. 12, with Lachlan giving away some skins early on Nov. 8.

Lachlan is getting the next Fortnite Icon Series skin in patch v14.50.
Epic Games / YouTube: Lachlan
Aussie YouTuber Lachlan is getting the next Fortnite Icon Series skin in patch v14.50.

Slurp Bazooka

The ‘Slurp Bazooka,’ similar to the infamous Bandage Bazooka, is expected to be added in Fortnite update v14.50. The new heavy weapon was leaked by HYPEX soon after v14.40 in October, and appears to be ready to be released in-game.

The new bazooka will likely operate in a similar fashion to its Bandage cousin. The Slurp Bazooka will probably fire Fortnite’s iconic Slurp Juice, which heals one health point every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. The bazooka may simply heal.

The main difference is that Slurp worked on shields as well, where Bandages only restore health. This may be the case of the bazooka as well. The new gun will likely also take up a number of weapon slots, just like the Bandage Bazooka.

Imagine being able to shoot slurp at your Fortnite allies.
Epic Games
Imagine being able to shoot slurp at your Fortnite allies.

Fortnite v14.50 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including issues with Gas Cans, and plenty more.

Epic Games has also flagged v14.50 will disable party matchmaking in Creative Mode. It is not expected to be re-engaged on live servers until “at least v14.60,” the Fortnite devs warned after announcing update v14.40 was on its way.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.50:

General

  • Burn Basher animation issue.

Battle Royale

  • Gas Cans temporarily disabled
  • Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.
  • THWIP! Legacy not being awarded.

Creative Mode

  • Baller Movement is unnatural after exiting.
  • There is no “Back to Hub” Option in Creative Play server.
  • Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Mobile

  • Nintendo Switch audio may be delayed or dropped out.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.50 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.