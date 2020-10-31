 Epic confirms long-awaited Fortnite pre-edit changes are coming soon - Dexerto
Fortnite

Epic confirms long-awaited Fortnite pre-edit changes are coming soon

Published: 31/Oct/2020 4:43

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite player building
Epic Games

It’s been a long time coming, but now Fortnite players can be put at ease: Epic are working on pre-edit changes to make building easier after years of the community petitioning.

Pre-editing has been a contentious issue in the Fortnite community for years. They’re on for all players, and helps players quickly place a lot of edited builds.

However, most players don’t use pre-editing, so its existence ends up being a hindrance more than anything. It can leave players exposed due to a poor build, something they weren’t intending at the time.

Fortnite player editing build
Epic Games
Pre-edits have been the bane of Fortnite players across the world. Thankfully, Epic are working on disabling them.

A new rallying cry across the community comes across with every new season, pleading with Epic to at least give player the option to disable pre-edits. While they’ve been dodging the issue for quite some time, there’s finally been some solid news.

After a year of uncertainty with Epic stating they were “actively considering” it, they’ve now set their course on giving the community what they want.

“We don’t have an exact timetable, but we’re going to [add a disable pre-edit option],” community coordinator TheStevieT told players on Reddit.

It comes after more clips of players dying because of their pre-edited builds went viral across Reddit and other social media platforms. It’s quite the common occurrence, and with Epic now solidifying their stance, it’s got players excited.

That being said, it could be a little while before it’s added. They’ve started work, but without an exact timetable in mind, it could be seasons down the line. One can hope that it’ll be added in Chapter 2 Season 5 at the end of 2020 though.

Another Epic staffer, gstaffEpic, clarified that such a change isn’t in any of the Fortnite builds yet. However, it’s getting close, and it’s something they’re “working towards.”

It might not be the most explosive subject, but as far as quality of life changes go, this could completely transform the way Fortnite is played. We will update you once more information arises.

Fortnite

When is Lachlan’s Fortnite skin coming out? Epic confirms release date

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:59

by Daniel Cleary
Lachlan and fortnite icon series logos
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4 Lachlan

Popular YouTuber Lachlan Power is the next Fortnite star to be added to the game, and Epic Games have now confirmed just when the upcoming Icon Series skin will be available. Here’s what you need to know.

Since Fortnite first exploded in popularity in 2017, there have been a few streamers and YouTubers who have become known for creating content around the game and bringing the battle royale title to the next level.

Epic previously announced that they would be rewarding some of these stars with their very own in-game skins bundles, and among the few confirmed was Australian YouTuber Lachlan Power.

Logos of fortnite streamers
Epic Games
Lachlan will be the third creator to get an Icon Series set.

When will Lachlan’s Icon Series skin be released?

With the likes of Ninja and fellow Aussie Loserfruit being first to receive skins in the Icon Series, Lachlan is now next in line to receive these new cosmetics.

In their latest blog post, Epic Games confirmed that Lachlan’s Icon Series set will arrive in the Fortnite item shop on November 12 at 4PM PT/ 7PM ET/ 11PM GMT/ 9AM AEST.

“Lachlan is the third creator to join the Icon Series from among the Fortnite community, following streamers Ninja and Loserfruit.” they announced, before confirming the next creator to be added, “Entering the Icon Series next will be Spanish creator TheGrefg.”

Lachlan’s Icon Series set will arrive with a new tournament that players can compete in, to unlock the skin for free. The YouTuber will also be competing in the event and giving fans the first look at the bundle, which includes an outfit, back bling, emote, and a pickaxe.

As of now, little has been shared about the upcoming tournament but Epic has revealed it to be “one-of-a-kind” with more information to follow before the event.

“Been dreaming of this day ever since I fell in love with the game back in 2017,” Lachlan reacted, revealing his excitement for the upcoming skin release, “official reveal of the skin coming soon.”

The official reveal of this skin is currently expected to be shared on November 1, and the next Fortnite star for the icon series will be Spanish star TheGrefg, although it is unclear just when he will receive a skin bundle.