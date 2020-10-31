Epic confirms long-awaited Fortnite pre-edit changes are coming soon - Dexerto

It’s been a long time coming, but now Fortnite players can be put at ease: Epic are working on pre-edit changes to make building easier after years of the community petitioning.

Pre-editing has been a contentious issue in the Fortnite community for years. They’re on for all players, and helps players quickly place a lot of edited builds.

However, most players don’t use pre-editing, so its existence ends up being a hindrance more than anything. It can leave players exposed due to a poor build, something they weren’t intending at the time.

A new rallying cry across the community comes across with every new season, pleading with Epic to at least give player the option to disable pre-edits. While they’ve been dodging the issue for quite some time, there’s finally been some solid news.

After a year of uncertainty with Epic stating they were “actively considering” it, they’ve now set their course on giving the community what they want.

“We don’t have an exact timetable, but we’re going to [add a disable pre-edit option],” community coordinator TheStevieT told players on Reddit.

It comes after more clips of players dying because of their pre-edited builds went viral across Reddit and other social media platforms. It’s quite the common occurrence, and with Epic now solidifying their stance, it’s got players excited.

That being said, it could be a little while before it’s added. They’ve started work, but without an exact timetable in mind, it could be seasons down the line. One can hope that it’ll be added in Chapter 2 Season 5 at the end of 2020 though.

Another Epic staffer, gstaffEpic, clarified that such a change isn’t in any of the Fortnite builds yet. However, it’s getting close, and it’s something they’re “working towards.”

It might not be the most explosive subject, but as far as quality of life changes go, this could completely transform the way Fortnite is played. We will update you once more information arises.