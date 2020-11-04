 Fortnite leak reveals new Heavy Mortar weapon for Season 4 - Dexerto
Fortnite leak reveals new Heavy Mortar weapon for Season 4

Published: 4/Nov/2020

by Andrew Amos
Rocket Launchers in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite dataminers have uncovered a new Heavy Mortar weapon after the v14.50 patch went live, and it could be coming as soon as the next Season 4 update.

New weapons drop onto Fortnite’s island all of the time. This season especially, players have been treated to an array of new items based on fan-favorite Marvel characters during the crossover.

However, a new rocket launcher-esque weapon looks to be on its way in Fortnite. Better yet ⁠— it could be coming to shake up the game in just a couple of weeks.

Fortnite dataminer HYPEX shared the details with players on November 3, shortly after the recent update dropped. According to HYPEX, Epic are looking at launching the Heavy Mortar soon.

“Epic are working on a weapon called Heavy Mortar. The description is ‘Guns Machinegun,’ make your predictions,” he said.

The dataminer also stated the weapon will use Rocket Ammo, which is shared between all the rocket launchers in Fortnite. However, with the description as a machine gun, it could be a fast-firing one.

It follows on from earlier leaks back in September, in which a “cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun” was in development according to dataminers.

It had a fire rate of 0.65 bullets per second, dealing tons of damage to both players and the environment. While this heavy weapon may not be the Heavy Mortar, the similarities are striking.

Either way, the gun could shake up Fortnite. A rocket launcher machine gun sounds like some rolling thunder you wouldn’t want to go up against.

It’s not locked in entirely for a Season 4 release, but given the details we know about the gun already, it could be dropping in the v14.60 update. Else, players will have to wait until Fortnite Season 5 in under a month’s time.

Fortnite

Epic responds to Fortnite glitch making it impossible to run players over

Published: 4/Nov/2020

by Andrew Amos
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Cars in Fortnite aren’t just for getting around the island ⁠— they can be weapons themselves. However, a new glitch has either turned players into unstoppable beasts or cars into bounce pads, as players have noted they can’t run others over.

Cars have been a godsend to Fortnite players. They have been a huge addition to getting across the map, especially as the tides fell and revealed more of the island.

However, they can also be as lethal as the weapons players loot. One hit from a car should be enough to kill any straggling player. A new bug though is making players bounce right off the bumper though, making it impossible to run them over.

Reddit user gentlecat2210 showcased the bug in action. Rocking the Gold skin for Groot ⁠— which they claim is the reason behind the bug ⁠— they tried to run a player over with their truck. However, instead of squashing the player, they bounced right off.

They were visibly confused as to what happened, turning around for round two before the clip cuts. The player lived miraculously, which ended up being a missed elimination for gentlecat and their squad.

The problem extends well beyond just being innocuous though. There are often weekly challenges that involve running over players with vehicles, whether it be with a car, boat, or even helicopter.

Not being able to do that means players could miss out on crucial experience. Thankfully, the Week 10 challenges don’t include one of those missions, but if it appears in a future set, there could be trouble.

Epic didn’t necessarily reply to gentlecat’s post on Reddit. However, they’re aware of the problem, as they’ve listed it on their Trello board.

Fortnite car gameplay
Epic Games
They might go fast, but cars aren’t hitting too hard in Fortnite right now.

Epic’s description of the bug states “cars do not consistently damage objects or players upon impact,” which means they’ve managed to limit the scope to just one vehicle. However, they’re still investigating the issue.

It’s likely a fix could come with the next patch, v14.60, which is set to be the last update of Fortnite Season 4. However, keep your eyes peeled in case it comes early ⁠— or if the bug is even bigger than it seems.