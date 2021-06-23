How to get Fortnite FNCS All-Star Showdown Twitch drops: Rewards, cosmetics, more

The Fortnite FNCS All-Star Showdown is going to be kicking off soon, and this will feature some of the best players from every region, and viewers will be able to earn some exclusive Twitch drops!

FNCS has been put on standby since Chapter 2 Season 6’s festivities came to a close just a few weeks before the onset of Fortnite Season 7, and this is because Epic announced a brand new event before Season 7’s competition.

This is the FNCS All-Star Showdown, a series of events capped off by a high-stakes solo competition featuring each region’s top performing players from the last three FNCS events.

Advertisement

With the event kicking off, Twitch and Fortnite have once again teamed up to reward players for tuning into the action with a flurry of Twitch drops.

How to get Fortnite FNCS All-Star Showdown Twitch drops

Similar to previous FNCS Finals, Epic has once again partnered with Twitch to allow players to earn some exclusive cosmetic items for viewing the competition for a set duration of time.

If you are watching on Twitch for a certain period, you will be granted these rewards, but be sure to have your ‘Drops Enabled’ feature enabled.

However, it is not as easy as just opening up Twitch, tuning into the stream and you magically have the rewards in your Fortnite locker. We are going to outline the steps down below that will ensure you get these drops.

Advertisement

Go to Epic Games’ official “Connected Accounts” page Sign in with your Epic Games account Click the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab Click “Link your Account” Sign in with your Twitch account after being prompted Select “Authorize”

As well, below is the official stream where you can tune into the FNCS All-Star Showdown.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Loading screen, spray, emote, more

Now that you are up to speed with the steps in earning these Twitch drops, it is a good time to run over the cosmetics you will be able to earn during the FNCS All-Star Showdown.

The Sky Is Lava loading screen

Spray

Emote

Backbling

Be sure to catch all the action this weekend, and if you want to read further about the FNCS All-Star Showdown be sure to check out our guide here.