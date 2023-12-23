How to get Rough Ruby and Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

Rough Ruby and Cut Ruby are important resources that can help you progress in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s the best way to find Rough Ruby, and how you can then craft it into Cut Ruby.

Fans have been loving LEGO Fortnite since its release, breaking Fortnite player count records as many explore the open-world biomes. Some have even figured out how to build the awesome Star Destroyer in the game.

To progress in LEGO Fortnite and build whatever your imagination holds, players will need to locate important resources, like Malachite and Blast Cores. Here’s the best way that you can get your hands on the precious Ruby resource.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to find Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

First players must find the Dry Valley biome in LEGO Fortnite. Then, look for Lava Caves, although he prepared for hazardous hot temperatures by crafting items like a “cool-headed charm”.

Once inside the Lava Cave, the Rough Ruby resource you’re looking for will be throughout at random locations. Identify the Roughy Ruby ore by its deep red color. You will need to mine it with a rare-level pickaxe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Youtube: Perfect Score / LEGO / Epic Games

From there, if you want to turn your Rough Ruby into Cut Ruby you will need to use a Gem Cutter. A Gem Cutter can be made at the cost of 20 Marble Slabs, 5 Rough Amber, 5 Sand Claws, and 3 Sand Shells.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Insert your Rough Rugby into the Cutter crafting station and it will convert it into the coveted Cut Ruby.

For more guides on how to get the most out of your LEGO Fortnite experience, check out our articles linked below:

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite

Article continues after ad